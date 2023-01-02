Read full article on original website
Related
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Georgia residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Georgia residents' bank accounts.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Another strong month of hiring would put Fed in tough spot
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The jobs report the government will issue Friday is expected to show that December was another healthy month for hiring — a boon for those looking for work but a problem for the Federal Reserve if it persists. Economists have forecast that employers...
On this day in history, Jan. 6, 1941, FDR delivers Four Freedoms speech, steeling Americans for World War II
President Franklin D. Roosevelt outlined "Four Freedoms" in his State of the Union address of Jan. 6, 1941, as he prepared Americans for the inevitable entry into World War II.
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews. AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images. AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com.
SF-based Gap announces plans to cut even more office space
The news comes nearly a year after the company shuttered its headquarters in Mission Bay.
SFGate
Feds say railroad must deliver grain to California chickens
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal regulators have ordered Union Pacific railroad to make sure a livestock producer gets the grain it needs in California to prevent millions of chickens and hundreds of thousands of cattle from starving. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board told the railroad it must improve service...
GREG GUTFELD: 'Two-faced' Kathy Hochul is begging taxpayers she once mocked to come back
Greg Gutfeld reacts to Gov. Kathy Hochul asking people to stop "leaving" New York after telling Republicans to "get out" months before and Gov. Ron DeSantis "congratulating" them for getting out.
Salesforce, San Francisco’s largest private employer, lays off 10% of staff
This layoff round comes after a chaos-riddled month for the corporate tech giant.
Comments / 0