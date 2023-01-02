Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Gray whale calf born in front of amazed crowd off California
DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — Spectators on a Southern California whale-watching cruise were excited when they spotted a gray whale, then amazed when the giant mammal gave birth right in front of them. The birth and the first moments of the calf's life were recorded on cellphone and drone...
Porterville Recorder
Regulators focus on future of New Mexico horse racing
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico horse racing regulators, track executives, breeders and others say there’s no silver bullet to ensure the future of the industry as it faces increased competition from online wagering, higher costs, infighting and other problems. Like other states, New Mexico has seen its...
Porterville Recorder
Youngstown St. 78, Robert Morris 56
ROBERT MORRIS (7-9) Spear 4-9 0-1 8, Walker 5-7 1-1 11, Cheeks 7-17 2-3 16, Corbin 2-7 0-0 5, Last 2-5 0-0 4, Mi.Green 2-3 0-0 4, Wainwright 1-2 0-0 2, Mayers 2-2 2-2 6, Ford 0-0 0-0 0, James 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 5-7 56. YOUNGSTOWN ST. (11-5)
Porterville Recorder
Rutgers Scarlet Knights face the Maryland Terrapins on 4-game win streak
Maryland Terrapins (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rutgers -6; over/under is 130.5. BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers seeks to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Scarlet Knights take on Maryland. The Scarlet Knights are 9-1 in home games. Rutgers is...
