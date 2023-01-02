ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Novak Djokovic receives warm welcome on first return to Australia since being deported a year ago

By Mike Dickson for the Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

From deportation to adulation, Novak Djokovic received the welcome he hoped for when he stepped back on court in Australia on Monday.

The nine-time Australian Open champion made a low-key return to action when he played doubles in Adelaide in a warm-up event for the season's first Grand Slam.

And he will have been heartened by the reception as he took to the court with close friend Canadian Vasek Pospisil, in facing Tomislav Brkic and Gonzalo Escobar. It was certainly a lot more serene than 12 months ago, when he was locked up in a detention hostel before being kicked out of the country for visa violations related to being unvaccinated against Covid.

The 35-year-old Serb has continued to hold out against having the jab, but had his three-year ban from entering Australia rescinded. All seemed to be forgiven and forgotten and he will regard that as more important than the 4-6, 6-3, 10-5 defeat.

There were even chants of 'Novak, Novak' as he entered the court and afterwards he stayed for a lengthy autograph session.

On Tuesday morning he was due to face Frenchman Constant Lestienne in the singles, with Britain's Andy Murray and Kyle Edmund also in action.

At the same venue Jack Draper got his season off to a good start when he beat Korea's Kwon Soon-woo 6-2, 6-1. Emma Raducanu was another Brit due to play on Monday night as she took on outstanding Czech 17-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova in Auckland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bnHHT_0k1J0X4Y00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ekVMH_0k1J0X4Y00

The early-season events are taking place alongside the new United Cup mixed team tournament, which sees Great Britain tackle the United States in what is effectively a quarter-final in Sydney on Wednesday.

After strong wins against Spain and Australia the team, captained by Tim Henman, Great Britain will be up against a formidable American outfit led by Taylor Fritz and Jessica Pegula.

Rafael Nadal, who is defending champion at the Australian Open, suffered his second straight defeat of the new campaign as he represented Spain.

Following his opening group match loss to Britain's Cam Norrie he was beaten 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 by Australia's Alex de Minaur.

Nadal was relaxed though, saying: 'I have two weeks before the start of the Open. I can't say the situation is ideal, but I can't say it's very negative.'

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Pele's funeral: Brazil legend given joyous send-off

If Monday's wake for Brazilian football legend Pele was a day of reflection, Tuesday's funeral cortege was one of carnivalesque proportions. The 82-year-old, who many regarded as the world's best football player, died on 29 December. His coffin arrived in Santos on Monday, where thousands of mourners came to pay...
The Associated Press

Brazilian players face backlash for skipping Pelé’s funeral

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer stars past and present are under fire from fans for skipping Pelé’s funeral and opting to pay their respects on social media. The three-time World Cup champion was buried in his hometown Tuesday after more than 230,000 mourners passed by his casket at Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos. Pelé died last Thursday after a battle with cancer.
Daily Mail

Strep A spreading in Australia

Health authorities have sounded the alarm over a dangerous bacterial infection which has resulted in dozens of children being sent to hospital.
The Associated Press

Pelé buried at cemetery in Brazilian city he made famous

SANTOS, Brazil (AP) — Brazil said a final farewell to Pelé on Tuesday, burying the legend who unified the bitterly divided country. Newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva paid his respects at Vila Belmiro, the stadium where Pelé played for most of his career. Pelé died last week at age 82 and was laid to rest in Santos, the city where he became famous after moving there at age 15 to play for Santos FC. The funeral Mass was held at the team’s Vila Belmiro stadium before his black casket was driven through the streets of the of Santos in a firetruck. It was taken into the cemetery as bands played the team’s official song and a Roman Catholic hymn. Before the golden-wrapped casket arrived, attendees sang samba songs that Pelé liked.
The Independent

UN Security Council welcomes new members; 2 are first-timers

Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland got a formal welcome into the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday, taking the two-year seats they won unopposed in June.In a tradition that Kazakhstan started in 2018, the five countries' ambassadors installed their national flags Tuesday alongside those of other members outside the council chambers. Mozambican Ambassador Pedro Comissário Afonso of Mozambique called it “a historic date” and Swiss Ambassador Pascale Baeriswyl said she felt “a deep sense of humility and responsibility” as their countries marked their first-ever terms on U.N.'s most powerful body. Malta joined for a second time, Ecuador a fourth...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

718K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy