On 12/20/2022, Tpr C. Holder conducted a traffic stop on Point Lookout Road at Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Cocaine, suspected Heroin and suspected Marijuana. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Nichole Corine Underwood, 32 of Lexington Park, MD. Underwood was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x2. She was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams.

LEONARDTOWN, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO