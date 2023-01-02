ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardtown, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

Sheriff’s Office Provides Safe Exchange Parking At Its Stations

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Under video surveillance by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Safe Exchange locations are marked by posted signs for child custody exchanges, in-person transactions, meeting with a buyer or a seller for online transactions, or any other reason to meet publicly. The Sheriff’s...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Augusta Free Press

King George County: Colonial Beach woman dies from injuries in head-on crash

Virginia State Police are investigating a head-on crash in King George County on New Year’s Eve that took the life of a Colonial Beach woman. A 2006 Honda Accord, driven by Edith Jane Chapman, 76, of Colonial Beach, ran off the road to the right on Route 218 at 12:35 p.m., overcorrected, and struck a 2004 Toyota Sienna driven by Candice Lachelle Grim, 30, of Colonial Beach, head-on.
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Charles County Residents Welcome MedStar St. Mary’s First Baby Of 2023

​​LEONARDTOWN, Md. –A nurse in the Women’s Health & Family Birthing Center at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital has a new favorite number for 2023—one.  . Jamie Peabody gave birth to the first baby of the New Year, a daughter, at 1:01 a.m. on Jan. 1. The first child of Jamie and Jordan Gimler of Welcome, Maryland, Aspen weighed 9 pounds 1 ounce and was 21 and ¾ inches long.  
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI & Warrants Served

On 12/20/2022, Tpr C. Holder conducted a traffic stop on Point Lookout Road at Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Cocaine, suspected Heroin and suspected Marijuana. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Nichole Corine Underwood, 32 of Lexington Park, MD. Underwood was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x2. She was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of December 26 – January 1, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,424 calls for service throughout the community. Attempted Burglary: 22-76170. On December 31, 2022, Deputy Daily responded to the 2500 block of Hallowing Point Road in...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Application Open For Calvert County Small Business Assistance Grant

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Economic Development is now accepting applications for the Calvert County Small Business Assistance Grant. The Small Business Assistance Grant Fund was established to provide financial assistance that will help local small business owners grow and strengthen their existing businesses. Interested...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Comes Together To Support Senior Deputy Flynt

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On December 17, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop in Dunkirk. During the stop, the suspect vehicle fled from the deputies on Rt. 4. According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, “Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect driving the fleeing vehicle opened...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Girls approached by stranger who offered a ride home in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va. — Police in Arlington are searching for a man who tried to offer two girls a ride as they were walking home from school. Officers with the Arlington County Police Department were called to 17th Road South at South Edgewood Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle on Jan. 1. When officers arrived at around 2:30 p.m., they learned that two girls were walking in the area when a strange man parked his vehicle, rolled down the window and made a statement about them needing a ride home, police said.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy