School bus catches fire in Anne Arundel County, no injuries reported
A school bus caught fire near Bayside Beach Road and Belhaven Avenue in Pasadena Wednesday afternoon.
Bay Net
Sheriff’s Office Provides Safe Exchange Parking At Its Stations
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Under video surveillance by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Safe Exchange locations are marked by posted signs for child custody exchanges, in-person transactions, meeting with a buyer or a seller for online transactions, or any other reason to meet publicly. The Sheriff’s...
WGAL
Crash closes one lane of I-95 in Stafford, Va.
STAFFORD, Va. — A crash is causing delays on I-95 near Stafford. One southbound lane of I-95 is closed before Exit 140/Route 630 Courthouse Rd. Delays are easing in the area.
Augusta Free Press
King George County: Colonial Beach woman dies from injuries in head-on crash
Virginia State Police are investigating a head-on crash in King George County on New Year’s Eve that took the life of a Colonial Beach woman. A 2006 Honda Accord, driven by Edith Jane Chapman, 76, of Colonial Beach, ran off the road to the right on Route 218 at 12:35 p.m., overcorrected, and struck a 2004 Toyota Sienna driven by Candice Lachelle Grim, 30, of Colonial Beach, head-on.
Bay Net
Charles County Residents Welcome MedStar St. Mary’s First Baby Of 2023
LEONARDTOWN, Md. –A nurse in the Women’s Health & Family Birthing Center at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital has a new favorite number for 2023—one. . Jamie Peabody gave birth to the first baby of the New Year, a daughter, at 1:01 a.m. on Jan. 1. The first child of Jamie and Jordan Gimler of Welcome, Maryland, Aspen weighed 9 pounds 1 ounce and was 21 and ¾ inches long.
fox5dc.com
Shots fired over parking spot dispute between neighbors in Charles County
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A man has been arrested for firing a gun as a result of a dispute with a neighbor over a parking space. Officers responded to the 2900 block of Mourning Dove Place in Waldorf around 6 p.m. on Thursday for the report of shots fired.
Bay Net
MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI & Warrants Served
On 12/20/2022, Tpr C. Holder conducted a traffic stop on Point Lookout Road at Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Cocaine, suspected Heroin and suspected Marijuana. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Nichole Corine Underwood, 32 of Lexington Park, MD. Underwood was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x2. She was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams.
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeking The Whereabouts Of Burglary Suspect
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Randell Jamal Wright, age 34. Wright is wanted for Burglary 2nd Degree. Anyone with information in regards to Wright, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800,. Cpl....
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of December 26 – January 1, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,424 calls for service throughout the community. Attempted Burglary: 22-76170. On December 31, 2022, Deputy Daily responded to the 2500 block of Hallowing Point Road in...
Colonial Beach woman dies in head-on crash on New Year's Eve
A 76-year-old Colonial Beach woman died in a two-vehicle crash on New Year's Eve, according to Virginia State Police.
Bay Net
Application Open For Calvert County Small Business Assistance Grant
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Economic Development is now accepting applications for the Calvert County Small Business Assistance Grant. The Small Business Assistance Grant Fund was established to provide financial assistance that will help local small business owners grow and strengthen their existing businesses. Interested...
WJLA
Daycare worker arrested for taping 18-month-old to chair, Fairfax County police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A 42-year-old woman was arrested in Fairfax County for allegedly assaulting a child in Herndon, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. On Thursday, Dec. 8, an employee of the Little Oaks Montessori Academy reportedly saw Wesal Houd Abu Issa, 42, of Herndon, restrain...
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Comes Together To Support Senior Deputy Flynt
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On December 17, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop in Dunkirk. During the stop, the suspect vehicle fled from the deputies on Rt. 4. According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, “Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect driving the fleeing vehicle opened...
One Dead, Four Injured Inside Dumfries Home; Person Of Interest Detained: Police (DEVELOPING)
One person was killed and four others injured after a shooting inside a Dumfries home on Wednesday morning.Officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called shortly after 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4 to a home in the 17900 block of Milroy Drive to investigate a reported shoot…
Medical Examiner rules Glen Burnie man did not die from fire
The State Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the unidentified man's death was unrelated to the fire.
foxbaltimore.com
Anne Arundel County school closed due to high temperatures in classroom
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — School officials in Anne Arundel County say a school in Annapolis dismissed early today because of high temperatures in the classroom. Bates Middle School closed at 10 a.m. Students were to begin virtual learning at noon, according to Chief Communications Officer Bob Mosier. Mosier said...
Police investigate deadly shooting in Prince George's County
A 36-year-old man was shot and killed in the 20th block of Chamber Avenue early Saturday morning....
Girls approached by stranger who offered a ride home in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Va. — Police in Arlington are searching for a man who tried to offer two girls a ride as they were walking home from school. Officers with the Arlington County Police Department were called to 17th Road South at South Edgewood Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle on Jan. 1. When officers arrived at around 2:30 p.m., they learned that two girls were walking in the area when a strange man parked his vehicle, rolled down the window and made a statement about them needing a ride home, police said.
Winning Lottery Tickets Sold in Silver Spring, Takoma Park; Both Unclaimed
Winning lottery tickets were sold in Silver Spring and Takoma Park last week but have not been claimed, according to the Maryland Lottery. A $50,000 Bonus Match 5 ticket was sold on Dec. 27 at the Fenton Citgo at 8333 Fenton St. in downtown Silver Spring; a $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold on Dec. 27 at the 7-Eleven at 1301 University Blvd. in Takoma Park.
Bay Net
Lusby Woman Wanted After Giving False Statements, Perjury; Possibly In Charles County
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of the wanted person: Jacqueline Darlene Gardiner (AKA Matthews), age 45 of Lusby. Gardiner is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 145 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. A...
