hamlethub.com
Monroe's Carl Anthony Trattoria to Relocate After 25 Years
Monroe, CT: In 1998, Carl Anthony Trattoria introduced its brand of hospitality to the charming town of Monroe, CT. Chef/Owner Sam Devellis took what was once a neighborhood pizza joint and created a modern, Italian-infused restaurant and gathering place that would quickly take the town by storm. The restaurant’s vibrant design aesthetic, lively bar scene, and innovative Italian menu solidified Carl Anthony Trattoria’s standing within a then, up and coming, Fairfield County dining scene. Soon to follow was Carl Anthony Restaurant Group which included Gioves Pizza Kitchen, Carl Anthony Catering, Carl Anthony Pizza Truck, and Bill’s Drive-in, elevating the brand’s presence throughout the region and among hungry food enthusiasts.
rew-online.com
Newmark Completes 40,000-Square-Feet of Class A Office Transactions at Broadacres in Bloomfield, New Jersey
Newmark announces that it has secured four new leases on behalf of the locally-based owner ERCT Capital Group at their Class A Broadacres Office Park. The transactions span nearly 40,000 square feet and welcome new tenants Rainbow Therapy with 8,707 square feet at 300 Broadacres, Alliance Health Systems with 12,971 square feet at 1455 Broad Street, Technogym with 15,186 square feet and Systra Consulting’s 3,089-square-foot renewal at 400 Broadacres. Newmark’s Executive Managing Director Jeff Schotz, Managing Director Dan Reider and Associate Peter Kasparian facilitated the transactions on behalf of ownership.
darientimes.com
Danbury and New Fairfield leaders to scope out plans for 2.5 mile trail between 2 communities
DANBURY — After a several-month delay, the Margerie Trail Advisory Committee has finally scheduled its first meeting for later this month. The committee tasked with planning a proposed 2.5-mile trail between Danbury and New Fairfield is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Jan. 23 in conference room 3C at Danbury City Hall.
wiltonbulletin.com
Old Greenwich home with view of Long Island Sound on the market for $5.3M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Sitting on the water of the Long Island Sound, a colonial-style home at 36 Shore Road in Old Greenwich has hit the market for $5,295,000. The 0.45-acre property features a secluded "waterfront oasis," which has a floating dock and...
Major retail chain closing another store in Connecticut this month
A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another store location in Connecticut this month. Read on to learn more. On January 24, 2023, a Banana Republic clothing store location in Stamford will be closing its doors for good, according to local sources.
rew-online.com
Northeast Private Client Group® Brokers Sale of $2,195,000 Building in Norwalk, Connecticut
Northeast Private Client Group® (NEPCG) has announced the sale of 38-40 Glenwood Ave. in Norwalk, CT. Senior Associates Rich Edwards and Jeff Wright, along with Associate Patrick Hegarty, represented the seller and procured the buyer for a 10-unit value-add multifamily investment property. The Apartments at Glenwood sold for $2,195,000...
Falling Building Chunks Force Northern Westchester Restaurant To Close Temporarily
A restaurant in Northern Westchester was forced to temporarily close after pieces of the building's front facade fell down on the street, causing a safety hazard. Rocco's Downtown, an Italian eatery in Peekskill at 23 South Division St., will close while repairs are conducted on the building's…
Hudson Valley Father, Owner Of New York Pizzerias Suddenly Dies
A beloved father who owned many popular pizzerias suddenly passed away, leaving behind his wife and four children. Mike Provenzale of Westchester County suddenly passed away at the age of 52 just before Christmas 2022. Hudson Valley Father Who Owned Many Pizzerias in New York Passes Away. Provenzale is survived...
rew-online.com
Flex/Industrial Properties Continue to Thrive as Robert Martin Company Completed 586,000 SF of New Leases and Renewals in 2022
Robert Martin Company (RMC), one of the largest real estate management and development firms in Westchester County, has announced approximately 586,000 square feet of new leases, renewals, and expansions at its properties in Westchester for 2022. Leasing activity reflects the ongoing strength of Robert Martin Company’s flex/industrial park properties strategically located within key distribution hubs along Westchester County’s network of interconnecting major roadways with access to millions of business customers and consumers within a short driving distance.
Norwalk launches citywide Christmas tree collection for first time
The city has released a helpful map divided into three sections in which trees will be collected.
ctexaminer.com
Stamford Moves Ahead With ‘Tactical Urbanism’ Solutions for Pedestrian Deaths
Two days before Tuesday’s meeting of the Vision Zero Task Force – created to eliminate traffic deaths on Stamford streets by 2032 – a woman died in yet another crash. Stamford resident Marcela Parra, 31, was killed on New Year’s Day when her Honda crossed Greenwich Avenue, jumped the sidewalk and hit a tree, Stamford police report.
railfan.com
Danbury Up Against Time and Money to Save Rare NYC Electrics
GLENMONT, N.Y. — The Danbury Railway Museum has about three months to raise approximately $125,000 and move two rare New York Central electrics to their new home in Connecticut, according to the project manager. NYC electrics S-1 6000 and T-3a 278 were moved from the spot where they have...
rew-online.com
New Apartments and Amenities Coming to Stamford Urby in Early 2023
Leasing kicks off in early 2023 for the new phase of Stamford Urby. In anticipation of the opening, Urby has announced the formation of a Priority Waitlist to receive advance information and to be among the first to schedule private tours of the new building and amenities. The new phase...
rew-online.com
National Resources Purchases Rising Ground’s 28-Acre Yonkers/Bronx Campus for $52.6 Million
OPEN Impact Real Estate LLC (OPEN) announced today that it brokered the sale of Rising Ground’s 28-acre Leake & Watts campus in Yonkers and Bronx, New York to National Resources, a real estate development company, for $52.6 million. Lindsay Ornstein and Stephen Powers, founders of OPEN, with managing director Arthur Skelskie and vice president Alexander Smith, represented Rising Ground in the transaction. Rising Ground will retain a three-acre parcel of the property for various programs.
News 12
Westfield South Shore mall in Bay Shore sold as part of deal worth $196 million
The company that owns the Westfield South Shore mall in Bay Shore announced it has sold the property, as well as another mall it owns in Trumbull, Connecticut. A release from Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield put the value of the sale at $196 million. URW confirmed that the malls were sold to Mason...
thebeveragejournal.com
Fifth State Distillery Pours Local Tastes
Bridgeport-based Fifth State Distillery poured tastes during November, including a Hockey & Hops pregame tasting and at retailers in the state, with Wines & More in Milford among them. Founded by Rob and Bridget Schulten, the award-winning spirits use Connecticut-grown, non-GMO corn to make gin, whiskeys and vodkas. Awarded “Connecticut Gin Distillery of the Year” in the 2022 New York International Spirits Competition (NYISC), products include Fifth State Gin, Fifth State Seville Gin (93 points/NYISC), Fifth State Vodka, Fifth State Ginger Zap Vodka (90 points/NYISC), Fifth State Simply Celery Vodka, Fifth State Wonderful Water Nutmeg Liqueur, Fifth State Limoncello and Fifth State CT Maple Whiskey, among them.
Here's How 2022 Westchester Housing Market Compared To Other Hudson Valley Counties: Report
After a dramatic rise in housing sales in the Hudson Valley as a result of the pandemic, the buying of homes started to decline in 2022, according to a new report. Compared to 2020 and 2021, housing sales in Westchester, Putnam, and Dutchess Counties showed a decline in 2022, according to a report by the Houlihan Lawrence real estate brokerage from Thursday, Jan. 5.
rew-online.com
Turnbridge Equities Marks Banner Year of Success with the Sale of 738,000-Square-Foot Warehouse Portfolio in Newark, NJ
Turnbridge Equities (Turnbridge), a real estate investment and development firm that invests in commercial and industrial opportunities in high-growth and high barrier-to-entry markets, in partnership with Long Wharf Capital (Long Wharf), has announced the sale of its 738,000-square-foot Newark Distribution Center, formerly known as the Ballantine Brewery Complex, a 19.4-acre portfolio of three infill industrial properties located in Newark, NJ. As the former home of the P. Ballantine and Sons Brewing Company founded in 1840, the 100%-occupied property was purchased by Hines, a global real estate investment, development, and property manager. Turnbridge was represented by JLL in the transaction.
theexaminernews.com
Mount Pleasant Moves Toward Demolishing Abandoned, Decayed House
Mount Pleasant officials are increasingly likely to authorize demolition of an abandoned house in Hawthorne that has been deemed unsafe, with evidence that the structure has been infested with vermin and raccoons. The Town Board opened a public hearing last Tuesday to help it decide whether it should authorize a...
Hudson Valley, New York ‘Premier Destination’ Forced To Close After 30 Years
A "premier" Hudson Valley restaurant is being forced to close after 30 "tasteful" years. The owner of a popular Italian restaurant shocked my customers by announcing she was being forced to close the nearly 30-year eatery. Lower Hudson Valley, New York Italian Restaurant Closes. Graziella's Italian Bistro located on Church...
