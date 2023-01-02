ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe's Carl Anthony Trattoria to Relocate After 25 Years

Monroe, CT: In 1998, Carl Anthony Trattoria introduced its brand of hospitality to the charming town of Monroe, CT. Chef/Owner Sam Devellis took what was once a neighborhood pizza joint and created a modern, Italian-infused restaurant and gathering place that would quickly take the town by storm. The restaurant’s vibrant design aesthetic, lively bar scene, and innovative Italian menu solidified Carl Anthony Trattoria’s standing within a then, up and coming, Fairfield County dining scene. Soon to follow was Carl Anthony Restaurant Group which included Gioves Pizza Kitchen, Carl Anthony Catering, Carl Anthony Pizza Truck, and Bill’s Drive-in, elevating the brand’s presence throughout the region and among hungry food enthusiasts.
MONROE, CT
rew-online.com

Newmark Completes 40,000-Square-Feet of Class A Office Transactions at Broadacres in Bloomfield, New Jersey

Newmark announces that it has secured four new leases on behalf of the locally-based owner ERCT Capital Group at their Class A Broadacres Office Park. The transactions span nearly 40,000 square feet and welcome new tenants Rainbow Therapy with 8,707 square feet at 300 Broadacres, Alliance Health Systems with 12,971 square feet at 1455 Broad Street, Technogym with 15,186 square feet and Systra Consulting’s 3,089-square-foot renewal at 400 Broadacres. Newmark’s Executive Managing Director Jeff Schotz, Managing Director Dan Reider and Associate Peter Kasparian facilitated the transactions on behalf of ownership.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
rew-online.com

Flex/Industrial Properties Continue to Thrive as Robert Martin Company Completed 586,000 SF of New Leases and Renewals in 2022

Robert Martin Company (RMC), one of the largest real estate management and development firms in Westchester County, has announced approximately 586,000 square feet of new leases, renewals, and expansions at its properties in Westchester for 2022. Leasing activity reflects the ongoing strength of Robert Martin Company’s flex/industrial park properties strategically located within key distribution hubs along Westchester County’s network of interconnecting major roadways with access to millions of business customers and consumers within a short driving distance.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
ctexaminer.com

Stamford Moves Ahead With ‘Tactical Urbanism’ Solutions for Pedestrian Deaths

Two days before Tuesday’s meeting of the Vision Zero Task Force – created to eliminate traffic deaths on Stamford streets by 2032 – a woman died in yet another crash. Stamford resident Marcela Parra, 31, was killed on New Year’s Day when her Honda crossed Greenwich Avenue, jumped the sidewalk and hit a tree, Stamford police report.
STAMFORD, CT
railfan.com

Danbury Up Against Time and Money to Save Rare NYC Electrics

GLENMONT, N.Y. — The Danbury Railway Museum has about three months to raise approximately $125,000 and move two rare New York Central electrics to their new home in Connecticut, according to the project manager. NYC electrics S-1 6000 and T-3a 278 were moved from the spot where they have...
DANBURY, CT
rew-online.com

New Apartments and Amenities Coming to Stamford Urby in Early 2023

Leasing kicks off in early 2023 for the new phase of Stamford Urby. In anticipation of the opening, Urby has announced the formation of a Priority Waitlist to receive advance information and to be among the first to schedule private tours of the new building and amenities. The new phase...
STAMFORD, CT
rew-online.com

National Resources Purchases Rising Ground’s 28-Acre Yonkers/Bronx Campus for $52.6 Million

OPEN Impact Real Estate LLC (OPEN) announced today that it brokered the sale of Rising Ground’s 28-acre Leake & Watts campus in Yonkers and Bronx, New York to National Resources, a real estate development company, for $52.6 million. Lindsay Ornstein and Stephen Powers, founders of OPEN, with managing director Arthur Skelskie and vice president Alexander Smith, represented Rising Ground in the transaction. Rising Ground will retain a three-acre parcel of the property for various programs.
YONKERS, NY
thebeveragejournal.com

Fifth State Distillery Pours Local Tastes

Bridgeport-based Fifth State Distillery poured tastes during November, including a Hockey & Hops pregame tasting and at retailers in the state, with Wines & More in Milford among them. Founded by Rob and Bridget Schulten, the award-winning spirits use Connecticut-grown, non-GMO corn to make gin, whiskeys and vodkas. Awarded “Connecticut Gin Distillery of the Year” in the 2022 New York International Spirits Competition (NYISC), products include Fifth State Gin, Fifth State Seville Gin (93 points/NYISC), Fifth State Vodka, Fifth State Ginger Zap Vodka (90 points/NYISC), Fifth State Simply Celery Vodka, Fifth State Wonderful Water Nutmeg Liqueur, Fifth State Limoncello and Fifth State CT Maple Whiskey, among them.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Here's How 2022 Westchester Housing Market Compared To Other Hudson Valley Counties: Report

After a dramatic rise in housing sales in the Hudson Valley as a result of the pandemic, the buying of homes started to decline in 2022, according to a new report. Compared to 2020 and 2021, housing sales in Westchester, Putnam, and Dutchess Counties showed a decline in 2022, according to a report by the Houlihan Lawrence real estate brokerage from Thursday, Jan. 5.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
rew-online.com

Turnbridge Equities Marks Banner Year of Success with the Sale of 738,000-Square-Foot Warehouse Portfolio in Newark, NJ

Turnbridge Equities (Turnbridge), a real estate investment and development firm that invests in commercial and industrial opportunities in high-growth and high barrier-to-entry markets, in partnership with Long Wharf Capital (Long Wharf), has announced the sale of its 738,000-square-foot Newark Distribution Center, formerly known as the Ballantine Brewery Complex, a 19.4-acre portfolio of three infill industrial properties located in Newark, NJ. As the former home of the P. Ballantine and Sons Brewing Company founded in 1840, the 100%-occupied property was purchased by Hines, a global real estate investment, development, and property manager. Turnbridge was represented by JLL in the transaction.
NEWARK, NJ
theexaminernews.com

Mount Pleasant Moves Toward Demolishing Abandoned, Decayed House

Mount Pleasant officials are increasingly likely to authorize demolition of an abandoned house in Hawthorne that has been deemed unsafe, with evidence that the structure has been infested with vermin and raccoons. The Town Board opened a public hearing last Tuesday to help it decide whether it should authorize a...
HAWTHORNE, NY

