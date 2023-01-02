Read full article on original website
10 Freeway crash in San Dimas leaves 1 dead; all lanes reopened
A man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the 10 Freeway in San Dimas, prompting the hourslong closure of all eastbound lanes.
Pedestrian Struck by SUV, Rushed to Trauma Center
Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles County, CA: A woman was struck by an SUV in Stevenson Ranch shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5. The collision occurred on Pico Canyon Road, west of The Old Road when a Honda CRV struck a pedestrian near the center median between a shopping center and an apartment complex.
foxla.com
LAPD arrest driver wanted for hit-and-run that killed mother on Christmas Eve
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department arrested a suspect who they say struck and killed a mother on Christmas Eve in South Los Angeles. Trina Newman-Townsend, 62, had dropped off toys to a local shelter on Broadway and 88th Street with her children. Her four kids were in the car and as soon as Newman-Townsend was about to enter her car, another vehicle drove by and struck her… killing her on the scene.
2urbangirls.com
Person killed in single-vehicle crash in Orange County
ANAHEIM, Calif. – A person was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Anaheim. The crash on the westbound freeway at Imperial Highway occurred at about 1:35 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. A Sigalert was issued at 2:23 p.m., with the Imperial Highway...
KTLA.com
2 teens rescued after crash leaves car hanging over wash in City of Industry
Two teens were rescued Wednesday after an accident left their vehicle dangling precariously over the edge of a wash in the City of Industry. Jennifer Torres, 18, and her friend, Ehaina Garcines, were driving through Nogales Street and Arenth Avenue when, according to Torres, the driver of a pickup truck attempted to make a left turn in front of them.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found dead in minivan
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. – A 61-year-old man who died in a vehicle on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Rowland Heights was identified Wednesday. Jon Drucks was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim. Drucks was found in a minivan in the center divider of...
foxla.com
'2 adults, 2 children went 300 feet over a cliff': Intentional crash shocks emergency crews
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. - Two adults and two children were saved from their Tesla that plummeted off a cliff. Officials called it a miracle but are now saying that it was attempted murder. Dr. Dharmesh A. Patel is accused of intentionally driving 250 to 300 feet off Devil's Slide...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID bodies found in San Pedro
SAN PEDRO, Calif. Two people were found dead at the base of a seaside cliff in San Pedro on Sunday, according to Los Angeles fire officials. A death investigation was underway in the 900 block of Paseo del Mar after the bodies were discovered at about 10:15 a.m. Responders were...
Fontana Herald News
Two persons die in separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently
Two persons died as a result of two separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. • On Monday, Jan. 2 at 6:54 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of W. 40th Street and N. Sierra Way. A motorist, John Lunt, a 61-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 7:12 p.m.
Heavy rain prompts PCH closure in Orange County, floods Los Angeles area roads and freeways
Heavy rain from a “bomb cyclone” is falling on Southern California Thursday morning, causing several streets to be flooded from Orange County to the San Fernando Valley. Caltrans officials issued a notice Thursday morning that Pacific Coast Highway was closed between Warner Avenue and Seapoint Street in Orange County due to flooding. Cars were being […]
NBC Los Angeles
Car Pushed Onto Edge of Embankment in Crash in City of Industry
A car with two women aboard was pushed onto the edge of the wash in the City of Industry amid a car crash Wednesday. The report initially came in as a water rescue at 12:09 p.m., LA County Fire said. The crash was reported at South Nogales and Arenth Avenue...
mynewsla.com
Person Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Freeway in Anaheim
A person was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Anaheim. The crash on the westbound freeway at Imperial Highway occurred about 1:35 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. A Sigalert was issued at 2:23 p.m., with the Imperial Highway offramp from the westbound freeway...
Police search for juvenile robbery suspects at Orange County mall
Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a shopper at gunpoint at the Brea Mall in December. On Dec. 15, the victim was exiting the shopping mall and returning to her vehicle when a group of male suspects approached her in the parking lot, according to the Brea Police Department. All suspects were believed […]
Person found dead in downtown L.A. freight elevator
A person was found dead in the doorway of a freight elevator at the rear of a commercial building in downtown L.A. Wednesday morning.Paramedics were sent to 820 S. Broadway about 11:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.Information was not immediately available on the identity of the person, described by the fire department only as a male whose age was not known.According to the LAFD, the person was found "trapped at the 2nd floor level freight elevator doorway at the rear of a six-story commercial building."The circumstances of the death were under investigation.
Officers shoot, kill man allegedly armed with sharp object in South Los Angeles
Los Angeles police shot and killed a man who was allegedly armed with a sharp object.
2urbangirls.com
One dead, one injured after crashing into railroad crossing in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger suffered critical injuries when his bike crashed into a railroad crossing gate Monday morning in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred about 12:40 a.m. near East Imperial Highway and San Pedro Street, the Los Angeles Police Department...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities allege teen committed suicide in fatal bus crash
LA CRESCENTA, Calif. – The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year’s Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said. The fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally shot in South LA
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Tuesday identified a Riverside County man who was killed in a shooting in South Los Angeles on New Year’s Day that left another man wounded. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz.
goldrushcam.com
Two Los Angeles Men Arrested on Various Charges After Search of Home in Studio City Uncovers Multiple Assault Rifles with Thousands of Rounds of Ammunition
January 5, 2023 - The Los Angeles Police Department Headquarters reports the LAPD/ATF Gun Violence Reduction Task Force have arrested a suspect for Assault with a Deadly Weapon -ADW with a (Firearm) in addition to being a Parolee at large. On December 29, 2022, the LAPD/ATF Gun Violence Reduction Task...
Man found dead at Torrance bus stop
A man was found dead at a bus stop in Torrance Wednesday morning.There were no immediate signs of foul play, according to the Torrance Police Dept.Officers were sent to Hawthorne Boulevard and 182nd Street early Wednesday morning, police said. The incident was reported at approximately 8 a.m.No further details about the man were immediately available.Several bus agency lines make stops at the location. There were no apparent signs of foul play in the death, and a coroner's investigation was pending, police said.
