Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarrukhSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Remembering Dori Monson, who touched a lot of lives
One of the stories I hadn’t heard — a clip for a talk show Dori did many years ago – was a call from 9-year-old Casey. “Casey, thanks for your patience, Welcome to Talk Radio KING 1090,” Dori said. “How are you doing tonight?”. “I’m...
MyNorthwest.com
Watch: Dori Monson’s ‘What are the Odds?’ stage show
We at KIRO Newsradio are still in mourning over the loss of our dear friend, Dori Monson. After combing through thousands of listener responses, we wanted to share previously unreleased footage of an event Dori was proud of. Back in 2019, Dori hosted two stage shows — ‘What are the...
MyNorthwest.com
Tacoma’s GRIT income program showing early signs of success
Just a year into Tacoma’s Growing Resilience In Tacoma (GRIT) program, the city has received glowing praise for the pilot program’s success and is now looking into ways to expand it statewide over the next few years. Over 100 lower-income households in Tacoma received $500 a month for...
KUOW
Dan Price branded himself as a benevolent CEO. Some former employees challenge that portrayal
This story includes mentions of sexual assault. In 2015, Seattle CEO Dan Price announced that he’d be raising the base minimum salary for all of his employees at his Ballard-based company, Gravity Payments, to $70,000 annually. That decision made him something of a celebrity CEO. He was featured on...
nwnewsradio.com
Dori Monson dies: Seattle radio loses one of its most distinctive, and most controversial, voices
The Seattle native and outspoken talk show host died Saturday night, according to KIRO radio. Northwest Newsradio’s Gregg Hersholt was friends with Dori for decades, including a long stint as colleagues on KIRO . Gregg tells reporter Corwin Haeck Dori the person differed from his lightning rod on-air personality, offering a deeply felt, family-oriented community spirit. Click to listen. (Photo credit: MyNorthwest)
thurstontalk.com
One of Providence St. Peter’s Own Has First Baby of the Year
The first baby of 2023 born at Providence St. Peter Hospital came into the world at 11:49 a.m. Miguel Inigo Marrero weighed 7.44 pounds and was 19 inches long. Miguel is the son of Janine April Dumlao-Marrero and Jan Marrero of Lacey, who have been married for a year. The couple, both 32, are nurses originally from the Philippines. They were travel nurses based in Atlanta for a several years until their close friends moved to the Olympia area. Janine and Jan each then took travel rotations to Olympia and decided to move here full-time, Janine joining the operating room staff at St. Peter earlier this year and Jan working in the emergency department at Multicare.
insideradio.com
Longtime KIRO, Seattle Newsradio Host Dori Monson Dies.
Dori Monson, the Puget Sound region’s longtime conservative radio host from “the mean streets of Ballard,” died suddenly Saturday night at 61, in a Seattle hospital, according to “NewsRadio” KIRO-FM (97.3), and a report in the Seattle Times. In addition to his highly rated three-hour weekday show, Monson was part of the Seahawks radio broadcast team and local sports.
MyNorthwest.com
Lynnwood residents protest location of opioid treatment center
Protests are growing in Lynnwood in opposition to having an opioid treatment facility next to the Boys & Girls Club. At a four-hour work session of the Lynnwood City Council about 80 people were protesting the location of the center and the lack of public transparency and accountability. “I want...
Chronicle
Dori Monson, Conservative Seattle Radio Host, Dies at 61
Dori Monson, the Puget Sound region’s longtime conservative radio host from “the mean streets of Ballard,” died suddenly Saturday night at 61, in a Seattle hospital, according to KIRO Newsradio. In addition to his highly rated three-hour show each weekday, he was part of the Seahawks radio...
First Amendment protects Washington teacher's MAGA hats at school training
TeacherPhoto byThisisEngineering RAEng/UnsplashonUnsplash. When Eric Dodge wore a MAGA hat to staff-only training before the 2019–2020 school year, the appeals court upheld his right to free speech.
KUOW
Washington state's new solution for foster parents and child care
Every year, Washington state struggles to find placements for hundreds of foster care kids. One problem is that a lot of licensed foster parents in Washington can’t take in kids under 5. Washington has about 8,000 children in foster care. The rule barring some parents from taking in kids...
southsoundbiz.com
Janel McFeat Named Executive Director of Washington Statewide Re-Entry Council
The Washington State Department of Commerce has announced that Janel McFeat will lead Washington’s Statewide Re-entry Council. Her role became effective Jan. 3. McFeat started her social work career in Tacoma and currently serves as strategic planner/program manager for the Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe’s re-entry program. The...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Everett Councilwoman storms out of chamber after failed leadership attempt
EVERETT, Wash., January 5, 2023—Everett City Councilwoman Liz Vogeli packed her bag and abruptly left 30 minutes into yesterday’s 84-minute Everett City Council meeting. Approximately 14 minutes earlier both Councilwomen Paula Rhyne, District 2, and Brenda Stonecipher, Member-at-Large, were nominated for Council President / Mayor Pro Tempore for 2023. Councilwoman Stonecipher was nominated by councilmembers Ben Zarlingo and Judy Tuohy; whereas councilmember Mary Fosse nominated Councilwoman Rhyne which was seconded by Rhyne.
This Is Washington's Best Pancake House
LoveFood pinpointed the most amazing pancake houses in every state.
iheart.com
Washington City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country. To see how many Americans...
KING-5
Try this tasty coq au vin
SEATTLE — It's cold outside, but luckily chef Danielle Kartes has the perfect cold weather recipe to share with us!. She joined the show to demonstrate how to make a classic French assiette. Coq au Vin. Serves 4 | Prep time 20 minutes | Cook time 60-90 minutes. INGREDIENTS:
Eastern Washington Commuter Greeted with Four-Legged Friends on Freeway
Whenever I'm driving anywhere, especially in Washington, I'm so much of a 'ooh, look at the deer!' kind of person. Deer, elk, goats, cows -- any living creature I point it out to whoever is in the car with me so we can both be excited to see a thing.
10 Most Expensive Central WA Hotels to Stay For Valentine’s Day 2023
❤️ Let's kick off these plans for a Weekend of Love in 2023!. The holiday of romantic love is coming up and will be here before you know it. It’s time to make those Valentine’s Day 2023 plans for a romantic getaway. When you’re looking to spend these special moments together, it can sometimes feel good to pamper yourself and your loved one. Spend a little bit more on that hotel room, flowers, candy, and dinner!
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle PD lost 153 police officers in 2022, over 500 since defunding
The Seattle Police Department’s staffing crisis shows no end in sight. There were 153 separations in 2022, marking 509 officers leaving the force since the city council’s embrace of the defund movement. As a result, the department is now left with under 1,000 deployable officers, the lowest staffing seen in 30 years.
southsoundbiz.com
5 Developments We’re Looking Forward to in 2023
A new year sparks as much reflection as excitement for the year ahead. We at South Sound Business are especially looking forward to the community-changing development projects slated for completion in 2023. Here are a few we’re keeping an eye on. Dick's Drive-In in Kent. A new Dick’s location...
