CHICOPEE — The trustees of Paulo Freire Charter School resisted calls to surrender its charter in a 3-2 vote in a meeting on Thursday night. “At the end of the day, it is about the students who attend this institution, it is about their families, it is about some of the good work I see happening upstairs while I am here,” said board member Darryl Moss. “I don’t know if I could sleep at knowing that I didn’t fight for this institution to be here. It means teachers, administrators and board members have to work together to make this work.”

CHICOPEE, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO