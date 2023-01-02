Read full article on original website
Holyoke City Council reappoints board, commission members
HOLYOKE — With a new year come renewals and appointments to city boards and commissions. The City Council unanimously approved a series of positions during Tuesday’s regular session, the first for 2023. The council reappointed Deborah Brunelle to a three-year term as city assessor, which expires in January...
Springfield School Committee elects LaTonia Monroe Naylor vice chair
SPRINGFIELD — School Committee Member LaTonia Monroe Naylor replaced Committee Member Christopher Collins as vice chair of the body following a unanimous vote during its brief organizational meeting Tuesday. Collins had been vice chair since January 2015, succeeding School Committee Member Denise Hurst. Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, who chairs...
Chicopee Paulo Freire Charter School board resists calls to give up charter
CHICOPEE — The trustees of Paulo Freire Charter School resisted calls to surrender its charter in a 3-2 vote in a meeting on Thursday night. “At the end of the day, it is about the students who attend this institution, it is about their families, it is about some of the good work I see happening upstairs while I am here,” said board member Darryl Moss. “I don’t know if I could sleep at knowing that I didn’t fight for this institution to be here. It means teachers, administrators and board members have to work together to make this work.”
Mayor Sarno asking for refiling of bail reform legislation
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has been advocating for bail reform for several years and is starting 2023 with a request for the legislature.
spectrumnews1.com
Chicopee announces three finalists for school superintendent job
CHICOPEE, Mass. - The Chicopee Superintendent Search Committee announced Wednesday their three finalists to lead the city's schools. "The three candidates are Michael Richard, who is the current superintendent of the Union 29 Lee-Tyringham public schools, Marcus Ware, the executive director of strategic initiatives at the Windham, Connecticut public schools and Alvin Morton, current interim superintendent of Chicopee public schools," said committee member Kate Lambert at Wednesday's school committee meeting. "We are confident that we have shared with the committee three candidates that each bring with them varried experiences and qualifications required to become superintendent."
thereminder.com
Disconnect builds between Springfield City Council and Police Commission
SPRINGFIELD – Ward 6 City Councilor and Chair of the Public Safety subcommittee Victor Davila expressed frustration with the Police Commission’s lack of attendance for a Dec. 13 Public Safety subcommittee meeting. His grievances come after a series of setbacks during the Police Commission’s first year back in operation.
2 state representatives resign ahead of new legislative session
HARTFORD, Conn. — As the new legislative session begins, two state representatives are stepping down from their seats. Rep. Edwin Vargas (D-Hartford) announced Tuesday that he was retiring from the Connecticut General Assembly. Vargas had served five terms in the General Assembly, starting in 2013. During his time in...
Housing in Worcester, equity out west: What lawmakers hope Gov. Healey will fix
If there’s one thing Gov. Maura Healey’s new administration can do for Worcester, state Rep. David LeBouef thinks it’s making sure the city has enough housing for residents. And out west, Sen. Jake Oliveira said it’s bringing equity to the region. These are a handful of...
Prominent office building on Main Street in Springfield sold
A downtown Springfield building has officially been sold.
Assemble to move to Northampton’s Main Street, filling vacant storefront
A storefront vacant in downtown Northampton since the summer is expected to be filled this coming summer. Assemble — a furniture, art and vintage goods store — will move from its current location in Thornes Marketplace to Main Street, into the retail location formerly occupied by Birdhouse Music.
West Springfield mulls new school zone to slow speeds on Piper Road
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Thanks to a recent change in how the zones are classified by the state, Town Council is considering designating a portion of Piper Road in front of the high school a school zone. The council plans to hold a public hearing about the matter on Jan....
Baker grants money to senior citizen mobility
Senior citizens throughout Western Massachusetts are applauding Governor Charlie Baker's going away gift, in the form of a sizable grant generating more transportation for the elderly.
MassLive.com
Westfield Fire Dept.’s longest serving firefighter retires, gives up Badge 1
WESTFIELD — After 35 years of serving the city of Westfield, the owner of badge number 1 and longest actively serving firefighter in the Westfield Fire Department retired Thursday. Tim Black, 58, first joined the Westfield Fire Department in 1987, after having spent his youth watching firetrucks on the...
thisweekinworcester.com
See Police Responses to Incidents at Worcester Public Schools this School Year
WORCESTER - Police responded to 188 incidents at 37 Worcester Public Schools between Aug. 29, 2022, and Dec. 26, 2022, according to a crime analysis produced by the Worcester Police Department. Of those incidents, 50 (27%) were classified as Medical. The categories of Assault and Battery (11), Assault (8), Fight...
Table Talk Pies affordable housing development receives $19.6M from MassDevelopment
A six-story affordable housing development on the former site of the Table Talk Pies factory in Worcester’s Canal District has received nearly $20 million in funding from the state. MassDevelopment has issued a $19,640,000 tax-exempt bond for the project at 120 Washington St. to support 59 of the 83...
January events at Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield
There are several events and shows happening at the Eastern States Exposition in January, including the Springfield Wedding & Bridal Expo.
Community Behavioral Health Centers open in Chicopee, Springfield: Provide 24-hour mental health services across region
CHICOPEE — Less than 14 hours after a new all-service mental health clinic opened on Tuesday, social workers had already set up treatment plans for at least 10 people, crisis teams had responded to two locations and staff were fielding frequent calls from more people seeking help. Counselors, nurses...
Ware fire chief retires after 33-year career with department
WARE — Interim Fire Chief Christopher Gagnon retired last week after 33 years with Ware Fire Department. He was promoted to chief following the retirement of acting Chief Ed Wloch in 2019.
MBTA, Chinese company at odds over quality of Springfield-built subway cars
SPRINGFIELD — An executive at the MBTA accused management at Chinese-owned CRRC factory in Springfield of abandoning its core responsibilities a week before pulling Springfield-built Orange Line cars from service because the electrical cables arced. In a letter sent to CRRC on Dec. 22 and first reported by a...
Three western Massachusetts officers suspended for violating the Commission’s standards
Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission has suspended 15 law enforcement officers, including three local ones.
