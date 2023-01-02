ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

MassLive.com

Holyoke City Council reappoints board, commission members

HOLYOKE — With a new year come renewals and appointments to city boards and commissions. The City Council unanimously approved a series of positions during Tuesday’s regular session, the first for 2023. The council reappointed Deborah Brunelle to a three-year term as city assessor, which expires in January...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Chicopee Paulo Freire Charter School board resists calls to give up charter

CHICOPEE — The trustees of Paulo Freire Charter School resisted calls to surrender its charter in a 3-2 vote in a meeting on Thursday night. “At the end of the day, it is about the students who attend this institution, it is about their families, it is about some of the good work I see happening upstairs while I am here,” said board member Darryl Moss. “I don’t know if I could sleep at knowing that I didn’t fight for this institution to be here. It means teachers, administrators and board members have to work together to make this work.”
CHICOPEE, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Chicopee announces three finalists for school superintendent job

CHICOPEE, Mass. - The Chicopee Superintendent Search Committee announced Wednesday their three finalists to lead the city's schools. "The three candidates are Michael Richard, who is the current superintendent of the Union 29 Lee-Tyringham public schools, Marcus Ware, the executive director of strategic initiatives at the Windham, Connecticut public schools and Alvin Morton, current interim superintendent of Chicopee public schools," said committee member Kate Lambert at Wednesday's school committee meeting. "We are confident that we have shared with the committee three candidates that each bring with them varried experiences and qualifications required to become superintendent."
CHICOPEE, MA
thereminder.com

Disconnect builds between Springfield City Council and Police Commission

SPRINGFIELD – Ward 6 City Councilor and Chair of the Public Safety subcommittee Victor Davila expressed frustration with the Police Commission’s lack of attendance for a Dec. 13 Public Safety subcommittee meeting. His grievances come after a series of setbacks during the Police Commission’s first year back in operation.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
