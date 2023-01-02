ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yermo, CA

Comments / 0

 

vvng.com

30-year-old felon crashes SUV after a high-speed pursuit in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif (VVNG.com) — A 30-year-old previously convicted felon is back in jail after leading police on a high-speed pursuit in an SUV and crashing. It happened on January 2, 2023, at about 10:40 pm, when a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy observed a white Chevy Tahoe with a vehicle code violation, officials said.
VICTORVILLE, CA
vvng.com

Dana Point man killed in off-road crash at Dumont Dunes

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal off-road crash that happened at Dumont Dunes and claimed the life of a 63-year-old man from Dana Point. On December 30, 2022, at about 1:50 pm, CHP officers from the Barstow Area were dispatched to a crash...
DANA POINT, CA
KTLA

Body found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County

Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County on Wednesday. Authorities first received reports of a body found in the 100 block of West Valley Boulevard in Colton around 3 p.m., said Colton Police. When officers arrived, they discovered the body had been partially buried and covered under […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Two persons die in separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently

Two persons died as a result of two separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. • On Monday, Jan. 2 at 6:54 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of W. 40th Street and N. Sierra Way. A motorist, John Lunt, a 61-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 7:12 p.m.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
vvng.com

50-year-old man arrested after pursuit and two-hour standoff in Phelan

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 50-year-old man was arrested after he barricade himself inside a residence and prompted a two-hour standoff Thursday morning in Phelan. On January 5, 2023, at 8:55 a.m., deputies received information that the suspect Charles Vaughn had outstanding warrants and was at a residence in the 9400 block of Centola Road in Phelan.
PHELAN, CA
Mohave Daily News

Fire burns in Needles Auto Wrecking yard

NEEDLES — An overnight fire burned at the Needles Auto Wrecking & Towing yard, no injuries were reported. At 12:02 a.m. on Dec. 28, San Bernardino County and Mohave Valley fire departments were dispatched to the 5000 block of National Trails Highway where a large fire was burning in a pile of auto parts from the dismantling process, SBCFD said in a Facebook post.
NEEDLES, CA
vvng.com

Family Shares Story of Man Found Dead Behind Dumpster in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A grief-stricken out-of-state family turned to the Victor Valley community, identifying their loved one and sharing his story in hopes of finding closure and comfort. The body of 23-year-old Justin Moore, known as Fat J, was found behind a dumpster on December 18, 2022, at...
VICTORVILLE, CA
vvng.com

Beautiful Rainbow Captured over the Victor Valley Thursday morning

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Victor Valley residents were delighted to see a bright beautiful rainbow glistening through morning showers. This photo was captured by our VVNG team as they were heading to the community of Phelan. Have a photo you want to share? Send your photos of beautiful...
PHELAN, CA
zachnews.net

Havasu Lake, CA: Local man arrested for attempted murder during the night last Saturday.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information) Needles, California: A local man was arrested for attempted murder during the night on Saturday, December 31, 2022. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station, at approximately 10:55 p.m., deputies from the Colorado River...
NEEDLES, CA

