30-year-old felon crashes SUV after a high-speed pursuit in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif (VVNG.com) — A 30-year-old previously convicted felon is back in jail after leading police on a high-speed pursuit in an SUV and crashing. It happened on January 2, 2023, at about 10:40 pm, when a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy observed a white Chevy Tahoe with a vehicle code violation, officials said.
Dana Point man killed in off-road crash at Dumont Dunes
BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal off-road crash that happened at Dumont Dunes and claimed the life of a 63-year-old man from Dana Point. On December 30, 2022, at about 1:50 pm, CHP officers from the Barstow Area were dispatched to a crash...
Body found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County
Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County on Wednesday. Authorities first received reports of a body found in the 100 block of West Valley Boulevard in Colton around 3 p.m., said Colton Police. When officers arrived, they discovered the body had been partially buried and covered under […]
Two persons die in separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently
Two persons died as a result of two separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. • On Monday, Jan. 2 at 6:54 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of W. 40th Street and N. Sierra Way. A motorist, John Lunt, a 61-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 7:12 p.m.
50-year-old man arrested after pursuit and two-hour standoff in Phelan
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 50-year-old man was arrested after he barricade himself inside a residence and prompted a two-hour standoff Thursday morning in Phelan. On January 5, 2023, at 8:55 a.m., deputies received information that the suspect Charles Vaughn had outstanding warrants and was at a residence in the 9400 block of Centola Road in Phelan.
Car fire on 15 freeway in Cajon Pass snarls traffic Monday evening
Cajon Pass, California (VVNG.com) — A vehicle fire caused a backup on the Interstate 15 Freeway Monday evening. The car fire was reported at 3:49 p.m. on the northbound 15 Freeway, just north of Kenwood Ave, CHP logs reported, January 2, 2023. A silver Hyundai Sonata occupied by a...
Fog reduces visibility to 15 feet in parts of Cajon Pass, drivers warned to avoid travel until Thursday
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Commuters are warned to avoid travel until Thursday night due to severe weather. “We aren’t messing around! We have some serious weather hitting California over the next few days,”said Caltrans District 8, “If able, try to avoid travel during inclement weather.”
Driver killed in crash involving Sheriff’s Deputy Identified as Gabriel Navarro of Oro Grande
ORO GRANDE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Family and friends have identified the man killed in a crash that involved a sheriff’s deputy’s patrol cruiser on Christmas Day. The Oro Grande man was identified as Gabriel ‘Gabe’ Navarro, the driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Impala. “My heart...
Heavy fog, traffic jams Cajon Pass Tuesday Morning, Southbound 15 Freeway
CAJON PASS, (VVNG.com) — Traffic remained heavy Tuesday as many travelers headed back home from their holiday excursion. On the morning of January 3, 2023, mapping a travel route from Hesperia to Rancho Cucamonga showed a travel time of more than 1 hour, almost double the average travel time.
Police investigating a commercial burglary at Discount Power Sports in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) –Authorities are investigating a commercial burglary reported at Discount Power Sports in Hesperia. It happened on January 2, 2023, at about 5:30 am, in the 11700 block of Mariposa Road. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG that deputies responded to an alarm at the business.
Coroner IDs 15-year-old killed in Apple Valley crash on News Year’s Day
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The San Bernardino County Coroner’s office has identified the teenager killed in a crash on New Year’s Day as 15-year -old Chandlyr Dees of Apple Valley. The crash was reported Sunday at about 4:30 p.m. January 1, 2023, in the area of...
Fire burns in Needles Auto Wrecking yard
NEEDLES — An overnight fire burned at the Needles Auto Wrecking & Towing yard, no injuries were reported. At 12:02 a.m. on Dec. 28, San Bernardino County and Mohave Valley fire departments were dispatched to the 5000 block of National Trails Highway where a large fire was burning in a pile of auto parts from the dismantling process, SBCFD said in a Facebook post.
Week 2 of Operation Dust Devil: Deputies Patrol Multiple Areas and Continue to Educate Riders
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — During the second week of Operation Dust Devil, deputies patrolled the Summit Valley, Phelan, and Calico areas. Deputies issued 4 California Vehicle Code Citations, 16 San Bernardino County Code Enforcement citations, towed 1 vehicle, recovered 1 stolen vehicle, and made 1 arrest. Throughout the...
Victorville man released on bail after firing gun in a residential neighborhood
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Jonathan Boraks, 40, was released on bail after firing a gun in a residential neighborhood in Victorville, officials said. On December 26, 2022, at approximately 9:51 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a man with a gun in the 17000 block of Torino Drive. Sheriff’s officials...
'I had to come back': Calif. sergeant returns to work after leg amputation
"No matter how bad a situation is, there's going to be some good that comes out of it," said Sergeant Mark Addy — By Brian Rokos. SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. — Mark Addy is good. You know it's true, because he says so. And he knows it's true,...
37 arrested and 55 firearms seized during Operation Consequences December 17 – 30th
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Operation Consequences resulted in 37 felony arrests, 55 seized firearms, 23 of which were unserialized (ghost guns), and the recovery of illegal narcotics between December 17, 2022, and December 30, 2022. During the two-week period, which included a focused operation in the cities of...
Family Shares Story of Man Found Dead Behind Dumpster in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A grief-stricken out-of-state family turned to the Victor Valley community, identifying their loved one and sharing his story in hopes of finding closure and comfort. The body of 23-year-old Justin Moore, known as Fat J, was found behind a dumpster on December 18, 2022, at...
Pedestrian hit near Travelodge on Mariposa Road in Victorville on New Year’s Day
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Sunday evening in Victorville on New Year’s Day. The incident was reported at 5:52 p.m., January 1, 2023, on Mariposa Road, between Bear Valley Road and Monarch Blvd. The firefighters from the Victorville Fire Department, AMR, and...
Beautiful Rainbow Captured over the Victor Valley Thursday morning
VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Victor Valley residents were delighted to see a bright beautiful rainbow glistening through morning showers. This photo was captured by our VVNG team as they were heading to the community of Phelan. Have a photo you want to share? Send your photos of beautiful...
Havasu Lake, CA: Local man arrested for attempted murder during the night last Saturday.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information) Needles, California: A local man was arrested for attempted murder during the night on Saturday, December 31, 2022. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station, at approximately 10:55 p.m., deputies from the Colorado River...
