'It’s just unbelievable': Sumter resident spends every day picking up litter in free time after noticing trash at Dillon Park

Positive Story: South Carolina Woman Overcomes Illnesses and Surgeries to Earn High School Diploma 22 Years Later, at 42Zack LoveSummerton, SC
The Largest Dogfighting Ring in SC History Was Taken Down – Here’s HowKennardo G. JamesEastover, SC
Christmas weekend events across the Pee DeePee Dee News - Lisa BaileySumter, SC
Shot Pouch Greenway opens in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Walkers and bicyclists in Sumter now have a new spot to check out. The Shot Pouch Greenway is officially open after Thursday's ribbon cutting. "We’ve been waiting for this day for a while," Sumter Mayor David Merchant shared. Merchant says the greenway has been 10...
'He showed up and he showed out once he got home': Sumter teen's progress while recovering from backyard fire gone wrong
SUMTER, S.C. — One Sumter teenager is showing strength and resilience while recovering from a severe accident. 17-year-old Jayden Catoe was burned badly by a backyard fire last October. Now months later, he’s making progress. In fact, Jayden just landed a job. "Jayden’s had 53 surgeries since this...
Gilbert-Summit water tower lost 20,000 gallons over Christmas weekend
GILBERT, S.C. — During Christmas weekend, frozen water tower controls in Gilbert caused an unusual sight in Lexington County - Frozen ice draped down the water tank and all over trees and a nearby field. Today, this water tower off of Peach Festival Road is back to normal. "We...
On Your Side: Elevator repaired after weeks of headaches for seniors
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Seniors at a set of apartments are breathing a sign of relief now that their elevator is working. It's been weeks since Louise Mayes says the elevator in the AHEPA 284 apartments on Pelham Drive in Columbia stopped working. She lives on the second floor, and the only way she's been able to get down and out of the building is by struggling down the stairs.
wach.com
"It's heartbreaking for the community": Lexington County grocery store to close in a month
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Lexington County grocery store is shutting its doors for good, after just two years. The owner of the Piggly Wiggly on Highway 378 says will the supermarket will close on February 5th. "I'm sad to see it go," said Daniel Bosket who works...
carolinatails.org
350 Dogs Rescued in Historic SC Dog Fighting Bust
In late September, a joint team of more than 60 federal and state law enforcement officers executed nearly two dozen warrants for various properties in the Midlands area in what is believed to be the biggest takedown of a dogfighting operation in South Carolina history. On Saturday, officers with the...
'She deserves justice': Family of mom found dead in Kershaw Co. donation bin speaks out
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — After nearly a year of searching, Hannah Gates received the news no daughter hopes to hear. Her mother, Lesley Lemoine was found dead New Year's weekend inside a donation bin off Highway 1 in Lugoff. "Every day, every week that passed in those nine months,...
Visitation hours return to Sumter Lee Regional Detention Facility after months-long pause
SUMTER, S.C. — Starting this week, visitation hours are back at the Sumter Lee Regional Detention Center after a nearly four month break. "It was great to be able to see him," Sandra Myers said about visiting her son. "You want to put your arms around him but you can’t 'cuz you’re speaking through a glass, but it’s better than nothing."
Group looks to help feed children in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — One out of four children in Orangeburg County goes hungry outside of school. That fact is according to nonprofit 'Into the Mouth of Babes', that is working to address this issue through its feeding program. “There’s a lot of parents, or grandparents, aunts and uncles...
A way to exercise both mind and body in Kershaw county
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A new year and a new way to get kids active and reading in Kershaw County, all thanks to a program called "Story walk" "The idea is you place a book, usually for very young children, in this case at Historic Camden it's a little bit older children and families can walk with their children and read while they walk, so their getting outdoor time, exercise and they are reading", says Amy Schofield the Kershaw County Library Director.
'All the way in Chapel Hill, I’ve felt them rallying around': Sumter native, Disney Spirit Award winner feels support after diagnosis
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter native has received the 2022 Disney Spirit Award for being an inspiration after a tough medical diagnosis. Tylee Craft plays football for the University of North Carolina. While he’s been in Chapel Hill fighting on the field, he’s also been battling stage four lung cancer.
wach.com
Body found in SC clothing donation bin gives hope for family of missing loved one
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Just days after a body was found in a clothing donation bin in Kershaw county, a family is hoping the discovery brings them one step closer to closure. Officials say it could be a while before we learn whose body they found. “Me and...
WRDW-TV
Storm knocks down trees, takes out power, spurs tornado warning
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A thunderstorm knocked down trees and took out power, causing wind damage across the CSRA and spawning possible tornadoes in South Carolina and Burke County. The National Weather Service is investigating several potential tornado paths from Wednesday’s storm:. From Johnston in Edgefield County through Saluda...
Man dies after Bluff Road neighborhood shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in a neighborhood off Bluff Road ended with one person dead on Wednesday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive just off Harlem Street and about a quarter mile from highly-traveled Bluff Road.
wach.com
Tornado touched down in Lexington County, officials said
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Emergency Management officials say a tornado touched down near Old Orangeburg Road and Platt Springs Road earlier Wednesday morning, Lexington County officials posted on Twitter. Officials added that downed trees and powerlines were also spotted along Lexington County, with some flooded areas as well.
live5news.com
Fire rips through Orangeburg Co. home
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters in Orangeburg County said the occupants of a home were uninjured after a fire tore through the single-story house Tuesday morning. Members of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responded to the fire on Dell Street around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and found the home...
kool1027.com
Kershaw County Sheriff Updates Lugoff Donation Bin Case
On Monday, Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan updated the case of the body found in Lugoff. Via their facebook page, they say information is still very limited. They say they are NOT withholding any information from the public. An unidentified body was located in a clothing donation bin at 850 Highway 1 South in Lugoff on Saturday morning. SLED crime scene investigators were called to process the bin and properly recover the body. The body appears to have been in the bin for months. They believe it is an adult female based on the clothing located on the body. Kershaw County Coroner David West was able to scheduled an autopsy for Wednesday. The autopsy may give additional information but there will be a wait on lab work from the autopsy. Boan says, “I can assure you that your KCSO and coroner’s office investigators are thoroughly working this suspicious death. We will know more facts as the investigation moves forward. It is very early in the investigation. We are NOT ruling out anything at this time.”
Sheriff: Student pushed off balcony at West Florence High School; principal releases statement
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A student suffered from a sprained knee and wrist Wednesday after being pushed off a balcony at West Florence High School, according to a statement from the school principal. The school’s resource officer responded to stop a fight when the student went over the balcony, Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said. […]
Sumter setting the table for some delicious development
SUMTER, S.C. — The new year is bringing new developments to the city of Sumter and residents might get hungry just hearing about them. Long-time residents like Jerry Steele say they've seen lots of growth in the past few years. "It’s progress. You can’t stop progress," Steele shared....
WHSV
VIDEO: Knife-wielding man subdued by Walmart shoppers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a man waving around a pocket knife in the Walmart on Two Notch Road. According to officials, the incident took place on Wednesday, Jan. 4, around 2 p.m. Witnesses in the Walmart told deputies the man...
