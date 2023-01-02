ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

'It’s just unbelievable': Sumter resident spends every day picking up litter in free time after noticing trash at Dillon Park

News19 WLTX
 3 days ago
Shot Pouch Greenway opens in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — Walkers and bicyclists in Sumter now have a new spot to check out. The Shot Pouch Greenway is officially open after Thursday's ribbon cutting. "We’ve been waiting for this day for a while," Sumter Mayor David Merchant shared. Merchant says the greenway has been 10...
SUMTER, SC
On Your Side: Elevator repaired after weeks of headaches for seniors

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Seniors at a set of apartments are breathing a sign of relief now that their elevator is working. It's been weeks since Louise Mayes says the elevator in the AHEPA 284 apartments on Pelham Drive in Columbia stopped working. She lives on the second floor, and the only way she's been able to get down and out of the building is by struggling down the stairs.
COLUMBIA, SC
carolinatails.org

350 Dogs Rescued in Historic SC Dog Fighting Bust

In late September, a joint team of more than 60 federal and state law enforcement officers executed nearly two dozen warrants for various properties in the Midlands area in what is believed to be the biggest takedown of a dogfighting operation in South Carolina history. On Saturday, officers with the...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Group looks to help feed children in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — One out of four children in Orangeburg County goes hungry outside of school. That fact is according to nonprofit 'Into the Mouth of Babes', that is working to address this issue through its feeding program. “There’s a lot of parents, or grandparents, aunts and uncles...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
A way to exercise both mind and body in Kershaw county

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A new year and a new way to get kids active and reading in Kershaw County, all thanks to a program called "Story walk" "The idea is you place a book, usually for very young children, in this case at Historic Camden it's a little bit older children and families can walk with their children and read while they walk, so their getting outdoor time, exercise and they are reading", says Amy Schofield the Kershaw County Library Director.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Storm knocks down trees, takes out power, spurs tornado warning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A thunderstorm knocked down trees and took out power, causing wind damage across the CSRA and spawning possible tornadoes in South Carolina and Burke County. The National Weather Service is investigating several potential tornado paths from Wednesday’s storm:. From Johnston in Edgefield County through Saluda...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
Man dies after Bluff Road neighborhood shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in a neighborhood off Bluff Road ended with one person dead on Wednesday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive just off Harlem Street and about a quarter mile from highly-traveled Bluff Road.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Tornado touched down in Lexington County, officials said

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Emergency Management officials say a tornado touched down near Old Orangeburg Road and Platt Springs Road earlier Wednesday morning, Lexington County officials posted on Twitter. Officials added that downed trees and powerlines were also spotted along Lexington County, with some flooded areas as well.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Fire rips through Orangeburg Co. home

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters in Orangeburg County said the occupants of a home were uninjured after a fire tore through the single-story house Tuesday morning. Members of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responded to the fire on Dell Street around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and found the home...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
kool1027.com

Kershaw County Sheriff Updates Lugoff Donation Bin Case

On Monday, Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan updated the case of the body found in Lugoff. Via their facebook page, they say information is still very limited. They say they are NOT withholding any information from the public. An unidentified body was located in a clothing donation bin at 850 Highway 1 South in Lugoff on Saturday morning. SLED crime scene investigators were called to process the bin and properly recover the body. The body appears to have been in the bin for months. They believe it is an adult female based on the clothing located on the body. Kershaw County Coroner David West was able to scheduled an autopsy for Wednesday. The autopsy may give additional information but there will be a wait on lab work from the autopsy. Boan says, “I can assure you that your KCSO and coroner’s office investigators are thoroughly working this suspicious death. We will know more facts as the investigation moves forward. It is very early in the investigation. We are NOT ruling out anything at this time.”
LUGOFF, SC
Sumter setting the table for some delicious development

SUMTER, S.C. — The new year is bringing new developments to the city of Sumter and residents might get hungry just hearing about them. Long-time residents like Jerry Steele say they've seen lots of growth in the past few years. "It’s progress. You can’t stop progress," Steele shared....
SUMTER, SC
WHSV

VIDEO: Knife-wielding man subdued by Walmart shoppers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a man waving around a pocket knife in the Walmart on Two Notch Road. According to officials, the incident took place on Wednesday, Jan. 4, around 2 p.m. Witnesses in the Walmart told deputies the man...
COLUMBIA, SC
