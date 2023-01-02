PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - William Petry will forever be remembered for his service and sacrifice. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy, one of four law enforcement officers killed during the June Allen ambush, wore a lot of hats in his more than three decades as a first responder. Still, it wasn’t his fire helmet or police badge that he was most known for- it was the role he served as husband and father.

FLOYD COUNTY, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO