wymt.com
Harlan County city looking for interim police chief
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky city is looking for the right person to add to its police force. Officials with the City of Evarts posted on their Facebook page they are accepting applications and resumes for an interim police chief. The post states the candidate must be...
wymt.com
Fmr. State Rep. Angie Hatton reflects on 2022, time in office
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - She is perhaps one of the best known names in Eastern Kentucky politics. Former state representative, former House Minority Whip and Letcher County native Angie Hatton took office in 2016. The 94th District originally covered all of Letcher County along with part of Pike County....
wymt.com
Chuck Johnson named chief of the London Police Department, Bobby Day named assistant chief
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A 28-year law enforcement veteran was introduced as chief of the London Police Department on Monday. Chuck Johnson began his full-time career at the London Police Department in 1998. Johnson is a Laurel County native who comes from a law enforcement family. “Chuck has a long...
wymt.com
Local police launch traffic safety project
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet research shows over 10% of Kentuckians getting behind the wheel are not wearing a seat belt. Those numbers have led to scary consequences, especially in Perry County. “Year after year, Perry County has ranked at the top in Kentucky per capita for unbelted...
wymt.com
Hazard’s Landon Smith signs with EKU
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a big day for the Hazard athletic program on Thursday. Bulldog multi-sport athlete Landon Smith signed his letter of intent to play for the Eastern Kentucky football team next fall. “They made an effort there and I felt loved from the beginning,” Smith said....
Greeneville-Greene County shelter closes temporarily
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will be temporarily closed to the public starting Monday, Jan. 9. According to Shelter Director Janet Medcalf, the humane society will be temporarily closed from Monday, Jan. 9 to Monday, Jan. 23 as they move the shelter to its new 400 North Rufe Taylor Road location. […]
wymt.com
Ky. domestic violence shelters, outpatient recovery centers seeking donations for clients
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Throughout the holiday season, many of us are inspired to give back to local outreach organizations and shelters. However, for some local facilities, staff members are asking that the season of giving extend beyond the holidays. For facilities like Cumberland Valley Domestic Violence Services, it cares...
wymt.com
WATCH: Magoffin County officials ask for help identifying suspects
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman is asking for your help in identifying people who reportedly caused damage to a park. In a video posted to Facebook, several cars were caught driving on Half Mountain Battlefield Community Park. Officials said the cars caused damage to the...
wymt.com
Second lawsuit filed over Magoffin County bus crash
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A second lawsuit was filed over the Magoffin County bus crash. The crash happened on November 14 along KY-40 shortly after 7:00 a.m. Officials said 18 students and the bus driver were on board at the time of the crash. The suit was filed by...
wymt.com
Harlan County outlasts South Laurel 71-63 in WYMT Game of the Week
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Starting off the new year right on 2023′s first edition of the WYMT Game of the Week. It was an Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten matchup Thursday night between the No. 7 South Laurel Cardinals and the No. 9 Harlan County Black Bears. A...
wymt.com
EKY middle school set to reopen following historic flooding
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Letcher County Schools announced students at Whitesburg Middle School will move back to their campus on Monday, January 9. Students were moved to Cowan Elementary School following historic flooding more than five months ago. “A special thank you to the students and staff...
wymt.com
‘I wish he would have been able to see it ’: Fallen deputy’s son reflects on posthumous ‘Deputy of the Year’ award
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - William Petry will forever be remembered for his service and sacrifice. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy, one of four law enforcement officers killed during the June Allen ambush, wore a lot of hats in his more than three decades as a first responder. Still, it wasn’t his fire helmet or police badge that he was most known for- it was the role he served as husband and father.
wymt.com
New Knott County non-profit receives $31,500 from a Kentucky cattle farmer’s holiday charity raffle
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kate Clemons said she felt called upon to serve food to people in the Knott County community. “Because of this I know every day that this is what he created me to do, and if you just trust in God the possibilities are endless,” said Clemons.
$200-300K to replace Daniel Boone HS court after water damage
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Damage to the Daniel Boone High School basketball court caused by a busted water pipe could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair. A pipe to a water sprinkler in an adjacent concession stand burst on Christmas Day during the frigid temperatures. Water seeped under the hardwood, causing it […]
Pikeville Medical Center in Kentucky welcomes New Year Baby
PIKE COUNTY, KENTUCKY (WOWK) – Pikeville Medical Center has announced the birth of the hospital’s first baby of the new year! The New Year Baby’s name is Remington Joe Luster, and he was born at 1:35 a.m. this morning, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at 7lbs and 2.6 ounces and 21 inches long. Baby Remington’s parents […]
wymt.com
One arrested in Southwest Virginia stabbing case
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One person is injured and another is facing charges following what police are calling a violent assault in Wise County. Officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post their office was called to the 8000 block of Main Street in Pound on Tuesday.
wymt.com
Kentucky facing blood shortage, mobile blood drives to kick off across EKY
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After the pandemic, flooding in July, and the holidays, officials with the Kentucky Blood Center say the state is facing a blood shortage and are encouraging folks to come out to mobile blood drives and give back to their communities. “At the same time, there’s...
Johnson City woman swallows Xanax bars while in custody, WCSO reports
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City woman is facing various drug charges after reportedly swallowing Xanax bars while being transported to a local detention center, police say. According to a release from the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), officers arrested and charged Ronni Ashleigh Kelley, 20, of Johnson City, on Wednesday due […]
wymt.com
Pilot program aims to dismiss charges of non-violent offenders
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Behavioral Health Conditional Dismissal pilot program began on Oct. 1, 2022. It is also known as Senate Bill 90. ”So, the dismissal program will allow people with substance use disorders, behavioral health issues, mental health disorders to get treatment in lieu of incarceration,” said Jason Merrick with Addiction Recovery Care.
wjhl.com
Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop
