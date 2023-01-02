ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan County, KY

wymt.com

Harlan County city looking for interim police chief

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky city is looking for the right person to add to its police force. Officials with the City of Evarts posted on their Facebook page they are accepting applications and resumes for an interim police chief. The post states the candidate must be...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Fmr. State Rep. Angie Hatton reflects on 2022, time in office

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - She is perhaps one of the best known names in Eastern Kentucky politics. Former state representative, former House Minority Whip and Letcher County native Angie Hatton took office in 2016. The 94th District originally covered all of Letcher County along with part of Pike County....
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Local police launch traffic safety project

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet research shows over 10% of Kentuckians getting behind the wheel are not wearing a seat belt. Those numbers have led to scary consequences, especially in Perry County. “Year after year, Perry County has ranked at the top in Kentucky per capita for unbelted...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Hazard’s Landon Smith signs with EKU

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a big day for the Hazard athletic program on Thursday. Bulldog multi-sport athlete Landon Smith signed his letter of intent to play for the Eastern Kentucky football team next fall. “They made an effort there and I felt loved from the beginning,” Smith said....
WJHL

Greeneville-Greene County shelter closes temporarily

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will be temporarily closed to the public starting Monday, Jan. 9. According to Shelter Director Janet Medcalf, the humane society will be temporarily closed from Monday, Jan. 9 to Monday, Jan. 23 as they move the shelter to its new 400 North Rufe Taylor Road location. […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
wymt.com

WATCH: Magoffin County officials ask for help identifying suspects

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman is asking for your help in identifying people who reportedly caused damage to a park. In a video posted to Facebook, several cars were caught driving on Half Mountain Battlefield Community Park. Officials said the cars caused damage to the...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Second lawsuit filed over Magoffin County bus crash

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A second lawsuit was filed over the Magoffin County bus crash. The crash happened on November 14 along KY-40 shortly after 7:00 a.m. Officials said 18 students and the bus driver were on board at the time of the crash. The suit was filed by...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

EKY middle school set to reopen following historic flooding

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Letcher County Schools announced students at Whitesburg Middle School will move back to their campus on Monday, January 9. Students were moved to Cowan Elementary School following historic flooding more than five months ago. “A special thank you to the students and staff...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

‘I wish he would have been able to see it ’: Fallen deputy’s son reflects on posthumous ‘Deputy of the Year’ award

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - William Petry will forever be remembered for his service and sacrifice. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy, one of four law enforcement officers killed during the June Allen ambush, wore a lot of hats in his more than three decades as a first responder. Still, it wasn’t his fire helmet or police badge that he was most known for- it was the role he served as husband and father.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WJHL

$200-300K to replace Daniel Boone HS court after water damage

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Damage to the Daniel Boone High School basketball court caused by a busted water pipe could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair. A pipe to a water sprinkler in an adjacent concession stand burst on Christmas Day during the frigid temperatures. Water seeped under the hardwood, causing it […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WOWK 13 News

Pikeville Medical Center in Kentucky welcomes New Year Baby

PIKE COUNTY, KENTUCKY (WOWK) – Pikeville Medical Center has announced the birth of the hospital’s first baby of the new year! The New Year Baby’s name is Remington Joe Luster, and he was born at 1:35 a.m. this morning, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at 7lbs and 2.6 ounces and 21 inches long. Baby Remington’s parents […]
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

One arrested in Southwest Virginia stabbing case

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One person is injured and another is facing charges following what police are calling a violent assault in Wise County. Officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post their office was called to the 8000 block of Main Street in Pound on Tuesday.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Johnson City woman swallows Xanax bars while in custody, WCSO reports

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City woman is facing various drug charges after reportedly swallowing Xanax bars while being transported to a local detention center, police say. According to a release from the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), officers arrested and charged Ronni Ashleigh Kelley, 20, of Johnson City, on Wednesday due […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wymt.com

Pilot program aims to dismiss charges of non-violent offenders

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Behavioral Health Conditional Dismissal pilot program began on Oct. 1, 2022. It is also known as Senate Bill 90. ”So, the dismissal program will allow people with substance use disorders, behavioral health issues, mental health disorders to get treatment in lieu of incarceration,” said Jason Merrick with Addiction Recovery Care.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wjhl.com

Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop

Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop.
KINGSPORT, TN

