Starkville, MS

saturdaytradition.com

Brad Underwood explains why Illinois hoops is struggling to start 2023

Brad Underwood explained why Illinois has struggled to begin the new year. In the 1st game of 2023, Illinois came up short to Northwestern in a 73-60 loss. That loss highlighted a need for Illinois to turn things around sooner than later. Following the loss, Underwood addressed his team’s issues...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

What Illinois' Bret Bielema said about Mississippi State

OPENING STATEMENT: Give a lot of credit to Mississippi State. They came in and battled it out for four quarters, winning it at the end. I thought it would be a gritty game. Really kind of played to script how I thought...we thought...it would play out...Not taking anything at all away from Mississippi State. They played a great game and played to their strengths and came through in the end.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

MissState coach praises No. 8 Tennessee's culture

The NCAA’s transfer portal and relatively new immediate-eligibility rules allow first-year coaches a bit more leeway than they’ve had in the past, but the fact is first-year coaches have rosters mostly comprised of players they didn’t recruit. Every time first-year Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Chris Jans...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Illini WR Brian Hightower enters transfer portal

Illinois wide receiver Brian Hightower has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, 247Sports has learned. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound wide receiver has one season of eligibility remaining. "I would like to thank God first and foremost," Hightower wrote on social media. "I’d like to thank Coach Bielema and the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WJTV 12

MSU adds two familiar faces to their football staff

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi State is adding two familiar faces to their football staff. Longtime high school football coach Brad Peterson will join as Associate AD for Football Administration. Former Bulldog wide receiver Chad Bumphis will join as the next WR coach. Peterson coached at Brandon, Madison Central, Forest, Newton, and Louisville where he won […]
STARKVILLE, MS
WLBT

Three Mississippi schools receive 2023 preseason baseball rankings

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Baseball continues to reign supreme in the Magnolia State. Three Mississippi universities received preseason rankings ahead of the 2023 NCAA Division 1 College Baseball season from Collegiate Baseball on December 20 and Perfect Game on Wednesday. Current National Champions, the Ole Miss Rebels, were given a...
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Bulldogs in the NFL Update: Week 17

Mississippi State has become synonymous with the NFL due to the caliber of players that the Bulldogs continue to put in the league. Before, four players were named to the NFL’s prestigious top 100 list as Chris Jones, Jeffery Simmons, Dak Prescott and Darius Slay all made the list and several more on the roster of players from Starkville have made the list in the past.
STARKVILLE, MS
WTOK-TV

Young announces he’s running for statewide office

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A candidate who first entered the political ring in 2022 said Thursday he’s running again this year for a statewide office. Shuwaski Young, of Philadelphia, said he will announce his plans Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 9:30 a.m. on the south steps of the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

City: Garbage collection stinks, time to play the field

When it comes to garbage collection, the city of Columbus has had enough of Golden Triangle Waste Services and wants out, Mayor Keith Gaskin said during a Wednesday press conference at City Hall. GTWS has been struggling with an aging fleet and a shortage of spare parts for months now....
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Baggett ousted as Oktibbeha road manager

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY — The county has new leadership in the road department as supervisors started 2023 ushering out the old guard. After an executive session at Tuesday’s board meeting, supervisors appointed Keith Thompson as interim road manager and Mark Vaughn as interim assistant road manager. This came after an open session vote to dismiss road manager Hal Baggett, who had led the department since July 2017.
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Flu Cases Rebounding in Some Parts of MS

Some Mississippi communities are seeing an increase in flu cases again. The State Health Department says flu reports peaked in early November with about ten per cent of patients visiting their doctors complaining of flu-like symptoms. The number of flu cases dropped steadily throughout most of December, leveling off at just over five per cent right before Christmas. The public health district which includes Attala County has had flu rates as high as 45 per cent but they dropped to around 29 per cent before starting to climb in the last two weeks, now back up to 37 per cent.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
breezynews.com

COVID Update: 91 New Cases Locally

This part of central Mississippi has seen 91 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. The State Health Department says that includes 43 in Neshoba County, 34 in Attala County and 14 in Leake County. But there haven’t been any additional COVID-related deaths in the three counties.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

New chief working to restructure ranks at Columbus Police Department

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – New Police Chief Joseph Daughtry has just taken over the reins of the Columbus Police Department, but he’s already working to restructure its ranks. At Tuesday night’s meeting, Columbus City Council members voted to allow Chief Daughtry the leeway to reorganize the Columbus Police...
COLUMBUS, MS
WTOK-TV

MDOT postpones plans for work on Hwy. 498

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation said it will not do railroad maintenance Wednesday, Jan. 4, as planned. The agency announced earlier Tuesday that it would close Highway 498 temporarily in Kemper County for that purpose. MDOT said it would make another announcement when the work...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Man calls mom for ride from club, gets shot at on way home

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding someone who fired shots into a car over the weekend, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. On New Year’s Day deputies responded to the 500 block of Gatlin Road in reference to a possible gunshot victim, Hawkins said. When deputies arrived they found a male victim bleeding from the face.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
247Sports

247Sports

