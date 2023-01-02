ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man killed in shooting outside Trix Academy on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A man was killed in a shooting around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and his body was found on the property of a school in Detroit. Police rushed to the Trix Academy after their ShotSpotter system detected gunfire outside the school. When they arrived, the suspect or suspects were gone but police located a man’s body in a grassy area outside of the school.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police find dead man after ShotSpotter alert

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police followed a ShotSpotter alert to a murder scene Wednesday morning. Police responded to the alert around 7:45 a.m. and found a man's body near Trix Academy. At least 20 evidence markers were placed at the shell casings area of Joann Avenue and Fairmount Drive near 8 Mile and Schoenherr.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man accused of stealing catalytic converters in Macomb Co. charged

A Detroit man accused of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in Roseville and Fraser last month has been charged, officials said Thursday. Aaron Tisdale, 24, was arraigned in 39th District Court in Roseville on a charge of larceny from a motor vehicle, a five-year felony, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said. A judge set his bond at $10,000.
ROSEVILLE, MI
CBS Detroit

Man found shot to death near 8 Mile & Schoenherr

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death near 8 Mile and Schoenherr Wednesday morning. At about 7:45 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Joann and Fairmount, near 8 Mile and Schoenherr, after gunshots were detected through the ShotSpotter technology. Detroit Police Commander Ryan Connor said that officers discovered the body when they arrived at the scene. He said several rounds were fired.This area, like other areas in the 9th precinct, we have detected gunshots in the past in this area and we have current investigations in this area," said Connor. Police are investigating the incident and say they have a few leads.No other information has been released at this time. 
DETROIT, MI
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His Disappearance

David Earl Robinson, affectionately called "Dave," is a handsome man, standing at 6'1" and weighing 210 pounds. The Detroit, Michigan resident suffered a stroke several years ago that left him p on his right side. His right hand is permanently closed in a slight fist, and David is unable to place his right foot firmly on the ground, causing him to walk with a limp.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Who killed Debra Rentschler? 18-year-old found dead in Farmington snowbank on Christmas 42 years ago

FARMINGTON, Mich. – The family of an 18-year-old woman found strangled to death on Christmas morning in Farmington 42 years ago is still waiting for justice. Debra Rentschler was killed and her nude body was left in a parking lot snowbank. Someone discovered her body at 8 a.m. on Dec. 25, 1980, in the area of Drake Road and Grand River Avenue.
FARMINGTON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy