Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Related
Detroit man charged with shooting at woman in car near Woodward Avenue in Ferndale on New Year's Eve
Bryant Davis of Detroit has been charged with attempted murder after firing shots at a woman’s vehicle near Woodward Avenue in Ferndale on New Year’s Eve.
Woman arrested, second suspect still at large after carjacking of 19-year-old man in Detroit
One person has been arrested in connection with a carjacking on Detroit’s east side, but the second suspect is still out there. Can anyone help police ID this man?
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver crashes, points gun at officers after fleeing traffic stop in Warren, police say
WARREN, Mich. – A driver crashed his car and pointed a gun at police officers after fleeing a traffic stop in Warren, authorities said. Warren police officers said they tried to stop Willie Lee Allen, 29, of Detroit, while he was driving Monday (Jan. 2) on 8 Mile Road between Ryan and Mound roads.
Police seize BMW involved in New Year's Day hit-and-run that killed 22-year-old Shelby Twp. man; Person of interest ID'd
Police have identified a person of interest in the hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of Benjamin Kable of Shelby Township on New Year’s Day in Oakland Township.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man killed in shooting outside Trix Academy on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – A man was killed in a shooting around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and his body was found on the property of a school in Detroit. Police rushed to the Trix Academy after their ShotSpotter system detected gunfire outside the school. When they arrived, the suspect or suspects were gone but police located a man’s body in a grassy area outside of the school.
Vehicle seized in hit-and-run crash that killed MSU senior
Police in Oakland County say they aren't sure why, but Ben Kable's Uber driver did not drop him off at home, meaning Kable was walking home when he was hit by a car on New Year's Day.
Shelby Twp. man killed after falling from truck in industrial area in Warren
Warren police are investigating after a Shelby Township man was killed after apparently falling from a truck at a steel company on Thursday.
fox2detroit.com
Innocent bystander father and son says they were injured in crash with Warren suspect in police chase
FOX 2 (WJBK) - UPDATE 9 p.m. Thursday: Elijah Hall has apologized for accusing the Warren police of causing his crash by ramming a suspect into him. Warren police released dashcam video of the pursuit clearly showing the fleeing suspect hit Hall's car with the police cruiser not ramming either vehicle.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police find dead man after ShotSpotter alert
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police followed a ShotSpotter alert to a murder scene Wednesday morning. Police responded to the alert around 7:45 a.m. and found a man's body near Trix Academy. At least 20 evidence markers were placed at the shell casings area of Joann Avenue and Fairmount Drive near 8 Mile and Schoenherr.
Detroit News
Detroit man accused of stealing catalytic converters in Macomb Co. charged
A Detroit man accused of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in Roseville and Fraser last month has been charged, officials said Thursday. Aaron Tisdale, 24, was arraigned in 39th District Court in Roseville on a charge of larceny from a motor vehicle, a five-year felony, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said. A judge set his bond at $10,000.
Body discovered in shallow grave behind Detroit home after utility worker sees fingers stinking out of the ground
Detroit police and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials are continuing to investigate after a body was discovered buried in the back of a home on Detroit’s east side on Wednesday afternoon.
No one called 911 despite man killed in front of elementary school in Detroit
Detroit police say ShotSpotter alerted them to numerous shots fired at the corner of Fairmount and Joann Wednesday morning.
Man found shot to death near 8 Mile & Schoenherr
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death near 8 Mile and Schoenherr Wednesday morning. At about 7:45 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Joann and Fairmount, near 8 Mile and Schoenherr, after gunshots were detected through the ShotSpotter technology. Detroit Police Commander Ryan Connor said that officers discovered the body when they arrived at the scene. He said several rounds were fired.This area, like other areas in the 9th precinct, we have detected gunshots in the past in this area and we have current investigations in this area," said Connor. Police are investigating the incident and say they have a few leads.No other information has been released at this time.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Utility worker finds body buried in shallow grave on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – A utility worker found a body buried in a shallow grave on Detroit’s east side. The discovery occurred Wednesday, Jan. 4, on Hildale Street near 7 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue. Police confirmed they were human remains, but the handling of the situation was atypical.
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His Disappearance
David Earl Robinson, affectionately called "Dave," is a handsome man, standing at 6'1" and weighing 210 pounds. The Detroit, Michigan resident suffered a stroke several years ago that left him p on his right side. His right hand is permanently closed in a slight fist, and David is unable to place his right foot firmly on the ground, causing him to walk with a limp.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Juvenile suspect identified in Panera Bread noose investigation in Grosse Pointe
GROSSE POINTE, Mich. – A minor has been identified as a suspect in the investigation into a paper towel noose found in a bathroom at a restaurant in Grosse Pointe, officials reported Wednesday. Police have been investigating an incident that occurred on Dec. 30, 2022, at a Panera Bread...
Man arrested after snatching diamond rings from Michigan Kohl’s jewelry counter
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A 41-year-old Detroit man was arrested Wednesday after snatching a pair of diamond rings he was being shown at a jewelry counter inside a Monroe County Kohl’s department store. Police were called at 12:44 p.m. Jan. 4, to the Kohl’s department store at 2323...
Warren man burned to death after accidentally setting himself on fire: police
A Warren man is dead after police say he accidentally lit himself on fire while working in his backyard on Tuesday afternoon. Warren police said emergency crews were first called to the scene around 4 p.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Who killed Debra Rentschler? 18-year-old found dead in Farmington snowbank on Christmas 42 years ago
FARMINGTON, Mich. – The family of an 18-year-old woman found strangled to death on Christmas morning in Farmington 42 years ago is still waiting for justice. Debra Rentschler was killed and her nude body was left in a parking lot snowbank. Someone discovered her body at 8 a.m. on Dec. 25, 1980, in the area of Drake Road and Grand River Avenue.
FBI reportedly assisting Detroit police after body found buried in shallow grave behind home
Detroit police and FBI officials are investigating after a body was reportedly found in a shallow grave on the city’s east side. Authorities did not immediately release any details on the victim.
Comments / 0