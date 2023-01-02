ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Strong, Aderholt voice support for McCarthy ahead of 118th Congress, bid denied in three votes

By Brian Lawson
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WyUlm_0k1IyS3Z00

WASHINGTON, D.C. ( WHNT ) — ( Updated ) The U.S. House could not agree on a new Speaker Tuesday, after the leading candidate, U.S. Representative Kevin McCarthy failed to secure the needed 218 votes on the first ballot and two subsequent votes.

It marks the first time in 100 years a House Speaker nominee failed to secure the needed votes on the first ballot. McCarthy did not receive the required votes in the second or third votes and the House voted to adjourn until noon Wednesday.

The voting will continue until a new Speaker is elected. There are 218 votes needed to win a majority in the House, and there are 222 GOP members and 213 Democrats.

All six of Alabama’s Republican House members voted for McCarthy, R-Calif., but he received just 203 votes in the first two votes and 202 on the third try, after 19 Republican Congress members declined to support him on the first two ballots and 20 rejected him on the third ballot. Democratic House leader U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York got 213 votes on the first and second ballots and 212 in the third vote.

Monday, on the eve of the 118th Congress swearing-in ceremony, two North Alabama U.S. House members said they would support McCarthy in the Speaker election.

When do students in North Alabama go back to class after winter break?

The vote comes as Alabama’s 5th congressional district will have a new representative — Republican Dale Strong. He was elected in November and replaces six-term incumbent Mo Brooks, who ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate.

Strong told News 19 on Monday he would back McCarthy.

“The GOP caucus voted overwhelmingly to support McCarthy in November,” Strong said in a statement. “I am planning to support him tomorrow. I share the concerns of North Alabamians about how the House has been run in recent years, but at this time, there is no other alternative.”

“I also plan to on voting for the most conservative rules package ever presented which will give power back to committees,” he continued. “It is time for Republicans to unify so that we can advance our agenda. Our fight is not with each other. It is to stop the Biden policies that are killing our country.”

But Tuesday, the House’s failure to agree on new Speaker means Strong has not yet been sworn in.

U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt, who represents Alabama’s 4th District also told News 19 he would support McCarthy.

“I’m planning to cast my vote for Kevin McCarthy to be the next Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.  He’s earned it. No one has worked harder to take back the House than Kevin McCarthy.

“The American people elected a Republican majority in the House because they were tired of the direction of our nation and the leadership of Speaker Pelosi.  The American people are expecting us to work to stop inflation, deal with the crisis at our southern border and hold the Biden Administration accountable. The sooner we elect a Republican Speaker, the sooner we can start.”

Two Marshall County teens killed in separate crashes on Sunday night

Strong, who served for 26 years on the Madison County Commission, also said he hopes to continue one of Brooks’ key committee assignments — a seat on the House Armed Services committee.

Strong said he had spoken to McCarthy about that possibility.

Alabama’s first female U.S. Senator Katie Britt will also be sworn in Tuesday. She replaces Richard Shelby, who served in the Senate for more than 36 years.

“Taking the oath of office is incredibly humbling,” Britt said. “As people across America approach this time of year with a sense of renewal and optimism while undertaking New Year’s resolutions.”

American Airlines employee killed at Montgomery airport

“I want Alabamians to hear this commitment directly from me: I am firmly resolved to never be outworked and to always make Alabama proud in the United States Senate.

“Being entrusted to serve as Alabama’s U.S. Senator is a tremendous honor and responsibility. I am ready to hit the ground running to fight for hardworking families in every corner of our great state and to preserve the American Dream for generations to come.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT News 19

Trump attacks McConnell, wife over GOP ‘turmoil’ after McCarthy fails to win Speakership

Former President Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his wife, former Trump administration Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, for “unnecessary turmoil” within the GOP in the wake of House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (Calif.) failure to win the lower chamber’s Speakership.   “There is so much unnecessary turmoil in the Republican Party,” Trump […]
Deadline

House Adjourns Until Friday After Kevin McCarthy Fails To Secure Speakership In 11th Round Of Voting — Update

UPDATE: After five roll call votes and no speaker. the House is adjourning for the night. When they return, many members will be marking the second anniversary of the attack on the Capitol. PREVIOUSLY: As expected, Kevin McCarthy fell short on the 11th ballot for speaker of the House. While there are reports of an imminent deal with at least some of the dissidents, an agreement doesn’t appear to be finalized as McCarthy’s allies plan to seek an adjournment until noon ET/9 AM PT on Friday. On the floor, Democrats have been in a large huddle around Hakeem Jeffries and other leaders. Jeffries...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

House speaker vote – live: Kevin McCarthy called a ‘squatter’ by Matt Gaetz as vote to resume Wednesday

Kevin McCarthy continues to face an uphill battle to earn enough votes to become the next House speaker, with last-ditch meetings to win support from key GOP figures appearing to fall flat on both Monday night and Tuesday morning.Mr McCarthy must get at least 218 votes to be elected speaker, taking over from Democrat Nancy Pelosi after Republicans took control of the lower chamber in the November midterms.The GOP leader failed to win in three votes on Tuesday. In the second he was nominated by Rep Jim Jordan, who was in turn himself nominated by Rep Matt Gaetz.All nineteen...
NPR

What's Ahead for Rep. Kevin McCarthy and the Republican Party?

Rep. Kevin McCarthy is the GOP leader in the House of Representatives and he's campaigning to become Speaker in the next Congress. But a handful of House Republicans say they won't support him. Associated Press' chief congressional correspondent Lisa Mascaro talks about McCarthy's strategy. And NPR's Elena Moore reports on...
The Independent

Nine House Republicans pen scathing letter railing against Kevin McCarthy’s speaker bid

Nine House Republicans sent a letter criticising House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become House speaker despite his overtures. Republican Representatives Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Chip Roy of Texas and seven others wrote that Mr McCarthy’s responses to their demands were “insufficient.”The letter came two days before the new Congress begins. Republicans won the majority in the House of Representatives in November, but only by a narrow margin. Republicans will only have 222 seats, which is only four more than the required 218 votes Mr McCarthy has needed. Many conservatives have objected to Mr McCarthy’s bid. Other signatories to...
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

House speaker race is up in the air as Kevin McCarthy fails to win over GOP holdouts

Incoming House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has already moved into the speaker's suite. But hours before the House votes on its new leader Tuesday afternoon, he once again doesn't have the votes to ensure he keeps the new office space. "McCarthy and his allies have spent the holiday weekend working the phones and meeting with members, trying to salvage his career goal of becoming speaker on Tuesday," The Washington Post reports. Now, "Republicans are bracing to see whether he lands the plane or crashes and burns," Politico adds.  With McCarthy "grasping for his political survival," The Associated Press says, Republicans face...
WASHINGTON STATE
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

51K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy