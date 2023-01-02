Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Sidewalks smothered in snow from snow plows stress out residents
With record breaking snowfall numbers in December, Duluth residents are unable to shovel snow left by plows on sidewalks. People have resorted to walking on the road, from how treacherous the sidewalks are with the massive amounts of snow. Duluth requires residents to shovel snow on walkways, sidewalks and boulevards,...
WDIO-TV
2023 Homegrown Winter Fiasco Friday
The Homegrown Music Festival’s annual Winter Fiasco is a free showcase of local rock and/or roll. This year’s event features 15 bands at five venues in Duluth’s Lincoln Park Craft District. Ursa Minor Brewing (all ages) 7 to 7:45 p.m. – Slope City. 8 to 8:45...
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Grant Humphrey
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Weather Sketch for January 3rd, 2023: Grant Humphrey. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a...
WDIO-TV
Unplowed roads leave school buses stuck and students at home
Unplowed roads in Harbor Highlands, and Lincoln Park led to school buses getting stuck bringing kids to school. The roads in Harbor Highlands were still full of snow well into the late morning. Parents in Harbor Highlands were informed to call the schools for their child’s excused absence. However, Duluth Public Schools ISD709 still had classes in session for other students.
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Travel deteriorates today
We continue to monitor a winter system that will impact the region beginning today and lasting through Wednesday. As of this morning, there has been a trend toward a more prolonged timeframe of snow and a slightly more northerly track, leading to higher numbers. A line from the Brainerd Lakes Area to Duluth remains on the northern edge of heavy snow potential, which is why the Winter Weather Advisory is in place along and south of this line. The Advisory starts at noon today and lasts until noon tomorrow.
WDIO-TV
Enjoy the sunrise and a coffee at the DECC in January
The first week of January marks the first annual Sunrise Coffee Event at the DECC. Opening their doors at 7:00 a.m. with warm coffee and a beautiful view, the DECC says the newly refurbished Symphony Hall is a perfect place to enjoy the start of a crisp winter day this January.
WDIO-TV
Just Skating By: The Duluth Heritage Center
When looking for places to skate in the Twin Ports try checking out the Heritage Center in Duluth. It’s located right next to Clyde Ironworks down near the craft district. The Heritage itself hosts open skate Monday through Thursday 10:30-11:45. And The City of Duluth hosts open skate on Sundays 3:00pm-5:00pm and Wednesdays 6:30pm-8:00pm.
WDIO-TV
Level III predatory offender moving to Virginia
Virginia police are letting the community know about a Level III predatory offender moving into the city. He’s 37-year-old Dustin Joshua Cousins. Starting January 11th, he’ll be living on the 300 block of Chestnut Street. The fact sheet said he has a history of sexual contact with teenage...
WDIO-TV
Trampled by Turtles to return to Bayfront Park
Trampled by Turtles will play Bayfront Park again on July 8, alongside Jenny Lewis. They’re playing the venue in celebration of their 20th anniversary, a symbol of where they got their start. The homegrown Duluth band is now selling out shows around the country. Since 2003- the bluegrass and...
WDIO-TV
Great Lake Aquarium sets record breaking attendance, directors plan to meet demand for growing future
The Great Lakes Aquarium is celebrating record breaking attendance in 2022, surpassing over 200,000 visitors, which has been a longtime goal for aquarium directors. The official visitor tally was 200,626 for the year, shattering 2021’s record of 190,849, an increase of 5.1%. This milestone is nearly double from attendance from just a decade ago.
WDIO-TV
Cirrus making efforts to create a more sustainable aviation industry
Industries across the board are making efforts to become more sustainable and lower their carbon footprint. Aviation is no different. Zean Nielsen, CEO of Cirrus Aircraft, told us that they are making small improvements all of the time. But long term, it’s about taking the lead out of the fuel....
WDIO-TV
Candidate announces run for Superior City Council
Garner Moffat has announced his plans to run for a seat on the Superior City Council. Moffat is seeking representation for the third district. Candidates for this race must submit at least 20 unique signatures of registered voters in their district to qualify. Moffat submitted 112 signatures. In addition to...
WDIO-TV
Hilltoppers’ Callie Hoff excited to lace up skates again as player at Winter World University Games
A year after graduating as the University of Wisconsin-River Falls all-time leading scorer and WIAC (Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) Player of the Year Hermantown native Callie Hoff, now the head coach of the Duluth Marshall girl’s hockey team, has been selected to represent the United States in the 2023 FISU (International University Sports Federation) Winter World University Games.
