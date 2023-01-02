Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for a haunted good time?Michelle NorthropPortland, ME
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrestedGodwinWells, ME
Family Summer trip: Uncover the mysteries at Maine's international cryptozoology museumKiki AlbaPortland, ME
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
YAHOO!
York home targeted for marijuana, money: Four plead guilty to heist that ended in gunfire
YORK, Maine — A New Hampshire man pleaded guilty last week in federal court to conspiracy and robbery charges in connection with a violent York home invasion where he and three others targeted the residence for marijuana and cash. Derek Daprato, 34, of Hooksett, pleaded guilty in federal court...
WGME
'It's just such a tragedy:' Police look for answers after Wells teen charged in NYC attack
PORTLAND (WGME) – A man from Wells charged in the New Year's Eve machete attack on New York City police officers remains hospitalized and under guard Tuesday. The arraignment for 19-year-old Trevor Bickford was postponed Tuesday, as he remains in Bellview Hospital in New York City. A hospital arraignment...
newportdispatch.com
New Hampshire fugitive arrested in Nashua
NASHUA — Police say Grant William Ohlson was arrested on Sunday in Nashua. A public tip led Nashua Police Officers to the corner of East Hollis Street. and Allds Street where the Strafford County Superior and Rochester District Court fugitive was identified and taken into custody. Ohlson, 43, was...
WGME
Teen reportedly armed with knife dies after being shot by police in New Hampshire
GILFORD, NH (WGME) -- A 17-year-old boy, who was reportedly armed with a knife, died after being shot by police in New Hampshire on Sunday. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday that officers arrived at a home on Varney Point Road in Gilford after authorities received a 911 call about a person armed with a knife.
newportdispatch.com
Teenager fatally shot by police inside New Hampshire home
GILFORD — A teenager was fatally shot by police inside a Gilford, New Hampshire home after allegedly threatening others with a knife. The incident took place at a home on Varney Point Road at around 10 p.m. on Sunday. Today authorities identified the deceased as 17-year-old Mischa Fay. One...
Death of Teen Shot by Gilford, New Hampshire, Cop Ruled a Homicide
The death of a teen armed with a knife shot dead by a Gilford police officer the night of New Year's Day has been ruled a homicide by the state Attorney General's office. Police were called to a home on Varney Point Road around 9:50 p.m. and encountered a teen identified as Mischa Fay, 17. One officer fired an electroshock weapon and the other shot his firearm. Fay was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
mynbc5.com
Police: Man who stabbed 2 officers on Long Island was 56-year-old ex-con
STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Police on Long Island, New York, have identified a man who stabbed two officers before being killed by police as a 56-year ex-con who once served two years in prison for assaulting another law enforcement officer. Suffolk County police on Thursday night said the man...
wabi.tv
Massachusetts man pleads guilty to charges in 2021 Machias murder case
MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts man charged with the murder of a teenager in Machias was in court Wednesday morning. Jorge Pagan-Sanchez pleaded guilty to felony murder and robbery charges in connection with the drug-related shooting death of 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero of New York that happened in Machias on November 4th, 2021.
Man charged with murder after NYPD officers attacked with machete at NYE Times Square celebration
The man with a machete who attacked three NYPD officers at the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration, authorities announced on Monday.
WGME
Wells man allegedly attacks officers near Times Square
NEW YORK (AP) — A man from Wells, Maine wielding a large knife, known as a bolo machete, was arrested for allegedly attacking three police officers at the New Year’s Eve celebration in New York City. Authorities said he struck two officers in the head before a third officer shot the man in the shoulder.
Boston 25 News WFXT
AG: Knife-wielding person dies after being shot by police inside New Hampshire home
GILFORD, N.H. — A knife-wielding person died after they were shot by police inside a home in New Hampshire on Sunday night, officials said. Officers responding to a report of an armed person at 5 Varney Point Road in Gilford shortly before 10 p.m. encountered a resident inside with a knife in hand, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.
Crew Turned Boston Logan Airport, Others Into Personal Piggy Banks: DA
A New Jersey man accused of being the driver for a crew of thieves who swiped passenger's luggage filled with cash and jewels from Logan International Airport returns to court this week. Luis Arellano-Corrales, 30, of Paterson, is accused of working with a trio of thieves to steal a woman's ba…
SEE ANYTHING? Man, 19, Wounded By Gunfire In Englewood, Shooter Sought
Police are looking for the shooter who wounded a 19-year-old man Tuesday night in Englewood. The victim walked into Englewood Hospital and Medical Center with a gunshot wound in his lower abdomen around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Police Detective Lt. Fred Pulice said. It wasn't considered life-threatening, the lieutenant said. Police...
Wallington Man With Violent History Pepper-Sprayed In Melee With Police
A Wallington man with a violent history was pepper-sprayed and arrested after a scuffle with police who said he spit on them. Max C. Zaccone, 28, "appeared heavily intoxicated and verbally and physically threatened officers" who responded to a dispute and were trying to sort things out at a Wallington Avenue home, Wallington Police Capt. Shawn Kudlacik said.
WGME
Lewiston police search for driver involved in hit-and-run with home
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston police are trying to find a driver who led police on a high-speed chase, crashed into a home and then ran off. Police say they went to make a routine stop early Wednesday morning when the driver sped off. He was going so fast, police decided to break off the pursuit. Minutes later, though, the SUV went off the road and slammed into a home.
NBC New York
Woman Arrested After Making False Bomb, Gun Threats at Long Island Mall: Police
A Long Island woman is facing charges after allegedly calling in false bomb and gun threats at a mall on New Year's Day, police said. Tasia Morales texted bogus tips to 9-1-1 about woman with a gun at Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, and even lied about seeing a bomb just after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to Suffolk County Police. Officers responded to the scene, but found no threat. No one was evacuated during the search for the made-up weapons.
Man, 45, found fatally shot in Long Island home
Police are investigating the death of a 45-year-old man who was found shot to death in his Long Island home early Tuesday.
NJ.com
Teen arrested in New Year’s Day shooting incident in Jersey City
An 18-year-old was arrested and a handgun and a knife were recovered after he and another person exchanged gunfire on a Jersey City street on New Year’s Day. Police responded to the area of Bayview and Ocean avenues Sunday afternoon after hearing shots fired found Michael Watts, 18 of Hoboken, running from the scene, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. Police recovered an illegal loaded gun, Wallace-Scalcione said.
WGME
Lewiston police investigate 2 unrelated shooting incidents on New Year's Day
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department says it is investigating two unrelated shooting incidents from Sunday night. Police say the first incident happened around 9 p.m. when an officer heard gunshots coming from Knox Street. When police got to the scene they found shell casings from multiple weapons. Police...
NYC's 1st homicide of 2023: Loved ones want justice after man killed, girlfriend stabbed
The victim's friends and neighbors say neither he nor his girlfriend deserved this and they want to see the person or people who did this held accountable.
