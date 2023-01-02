ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wells, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newportdispatch.com

New Hampshire fugitive arrested in Nashua

NASHUA — Police say Grant William Ohlson was arrested on Sunday in Nashua. A public tip led Nashua Police Officers to the corner of East Hollis Street. and Allds Street where the Strafford County Superior and Rochester District Court fugitive was identified and taken into custody. Ohlson, 43, was...
NASHUA, NH
newportdispatch.com

Teenager fatally shot by police inside New Hampshire home

GILFORD — A teenager was fatally shot by police inside a Gilford, New Hampshire home after allegedly threatening others with a knife. The incident took place at a home on Varney Point Road at around 10 p.m. on Sunday. Today authorities identified the deceased as 17-year-old Mischa Fay. One...
GILFORD, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Death of Teen Shot by Gilford, New Hampshire, Cop Ruled a Homicide

The death of a teen armed with a knife shot dead by a Gilford police officer the night of New Year's Day has been ruled a homicide by the state Attorney General's office. Police were called to a home on Varney Point Road around 9:50 p.m. and encountered a teen identified as Mischa Fay, 17. One officer fired an electroshock weapon and the other shot his firearm. Fay was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
GILFORD, NH
wabi.tv

Massachusetts man pleads guilty to charges in 2021 Machias murder case

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts man charged with the murder of a teenager in Machias was in court Wednesday morning. Jorge Pagan-Sanchez pleaded guilty to felony murder and robbery charges in connection with the drug-related shooting death of 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero of New York that happened in Machias on November 4th, 2021.
MACHIAS, ME
WGME

Wells man allegedly attacks officers near Times Square

NEW YORK (AP) — A man from Wells, Maine wielding a large knife, known as a bolo machete, was arrested for allegedly attacking three police officers at the New Year’s Eve celebration in New York City. Authorities said he struck two officers in the head before a third officer shot the man in the shoulder.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

AG: Knife-wielding person dies after being shot by police inside New Hampshire home

GILFORD, N.H. — A knife-wielding person died after they were shot by police inside a home in New Hampshire on Sunday night, officials said. Officers responding to a report of an armed person at 5 Varney Point Road in Gilford shortly before 10 p.m. encountered a resident inside with a knife in hand, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.
GILFORD, NH
WGME

Lewiston police search for driver involved in hit-and-run with home

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston police are trying to find a driver who led police on a high-speed chase, crashed into a home and then ran off. Police say they went to make a routine stop early Wednesday morning when the driver sped off. He was going so fast, police decided to break off the pursuit. Minutes later, though, the SUV went off the road and slammed into a home.
LEWISTON, ME
NBC New York

Woman Arrested After Making False Bomb, Gun Threats at Long Island Mall: Police

A Long Island woman is facing charges after allegedly calling in false bomb and gun threats at a mall on New Year's Day, police said. Tasia Morales texted bogus tips to 9-1-1 about woman with a gun at Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, and even lied about seeing a bomb just after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to Suffolk County Police. Officers responded to the scene, but found no threat. No one was evacuated during the search for the made-up weapons.
LAKE GROVE, NY
NJ.com

Teen arrested in New Year’s Day shooting incident in Jersey City

An 18-year-old was arrested and a handgun and a knife were recovered after he and another person exchanged gunfire on a Jersey City street on New Year’s Day. Police responded to the area of Bayview and Ocean avenues Sunday afternoon after hearing shots fired found Michael Watts, 18 of Hoboken, running from the scene, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. Police recovered an illegal loaded gun, Wallace-Scalcione said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
WGME

Lewiston police investigate 2 unrelated shooting incidents on New Year's Day

LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department says it is investigating two unrelated shooting incidents from Sunday night. Police say the first incident happened around 9 p.m. when an officer heard gunshots coming from Knox Street. When police got to the scene they found shell casings from multiple weapons. Police...
LEWISTON, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy