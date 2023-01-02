ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Shelter leaders ask cat owners to spay, neuter while bracing for kitten season

By Murry Lee, Ben Gilliam
 3 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is preparing for a heavy intake of cats with kitten season looming.

Shelter leaders are hoping people in the area will help alleviate the expected strain by signing up for the shelter’s foster program.

Photo: WJHL

However, shelter executive director Tammy Davis said the biggest impact pet owners could make is to spay and neuter their felines. Those procedures will soon be offered at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter when the spay/neuter clinic opens.

Photo: WJHL
Low dog adoption strains Washington Co. animal shelter

“We really feel like once we open the spay/neuter clinic to the community and we can get out there and we can provide low-cost spay and neuter surgeries for people, that is how we’re going to be able to decrease the number of animals coming into the shelter,” Davis said. “That’s going to be a game changer.”

The clinic is expected to open in February.

