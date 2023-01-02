ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

10 Of the Best Places to Eat Brunch in Nashville

Nashville is quickly becoming known as a city for foodies. The city has become a dining destination for travelers all over the world, with locals also enjoying both new and long-established restaurants. While Music City has plenty of options from morning to night, there are numerous places that are making...
Nashville Facts (25 Fun Things to Know, By a Local)

If you’re looking for an epic list of fun & interesting Nashville facts, then welcome!. Most people come to Nashville for the music scene, the great food, and the welcoming atmosphere. But a lot of people don’t know about the history, local traditions, and interesting facts about Nashville that have helped make Music City such a popular destination.
Restaurants and Bars Opening in 2023 That We Are Excited About

A new year means new restaurant openings... and we couldn't be more excited! Check out our list of eight new digs opening up this year in Music City, below. The Iberian Pig opened in Atlanta in 2009 followed by a second location in Buckhead. The restaurant is now opening a location at 607 Overton Street in The Gulch. Similar in spirit to the original locations, The Iberian Pig Nashville will boast tastes of Spain with an eclectic, social atmosphere, and a menu of traditional charcuterie, queso, and tapas. Favorites like the bacon-wrapped dates and pork cheek tacos will be on the menu alongside a creative expression of dishes that will be new to Music City. Designed by award-winning Smith Hanes Studio, the 4,500-square-foot Nashville outpost will feature a large rooftop patio with its own private bar. The space will pay homage to the Atlanta locations in use of color and lighting with accents of gold and maroon. The restaurant is targeting an early 2023 opening.
The 15 Most Essential Nashville Food Experiences

While Nashville has only hit the national culinary radar in the past decade or so, Music City has a long tradition of putting out some amazing food and inventing important dishes—like Nashville chicken and the concept of the “meat & three.” That’s why any list of “can’t miss” dining experiences in Nashville has to include some of the latest and greatest developments alongside the creators and culinary pros who have been feeding the city for a long time. Here are the must-hit options to fill your bucket list and your belly.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
Arnold’s Country Kitchen Owners Share Reason For Closure After 40 Years

It’s the disappointing end of an era for Nashville, with Arnold’s Country Kitchen, the city’s most-beloved meat-and-three, closing for good on Saturday, January 7. The restaurant, which has been open for 40 years, is not only a favorite for locals, but a popular destination for tourists as well.
Plan pitched to redevelop Belle Meade Kroger site

A new vision for property surrounding the Belle Meade Kroger would replace a decades-old strip mall with residential towers, retail locations and an extension of the Richland Creek Greenway.Development firm AJ Capital Partners is behind the proposal for the Belle Meade Plaza site, which was recently submitted to the Nashville Planning Department.Why it matters: The project would transform a section of Harding Pike near White Bridge Road.Details: Several new structures would be built on the 10.5-acre site, including five one-to-two-story retail buildings along Harding Pike.A series of towers ranging from 11-15 stories would house up to 120 condos and 380...
Macon-Lafayette Industrial Park selected as Tennessee Certified Site

The Select Tennessee Certified Sites program helps communities prepare industrial sites for private investment and job creation, 70 sites have now been certified through the program. Nashville – Macon-Lafayette Industrial park at Sneed Boulevard and Galen Road is one of three sites certified through the Select Tennessee Certified program. The...
Three Mother’s Bakery Opens in Murfreesboro

Recently Murfreesboro has lost a few bakeries with the closing of Olive Branch and Nonie’s, but they have gained some tasty new ones. One of these new additions is Three Mother’s Bakery. The new bakery is located in the former home of La Michocana Paletas Shop at 1002 Memorial Boulevard.
Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets

During the late 1950s and early 1960s — in an era marked by desegregation and white flight — a pair of real estate development firms built a residential enclave in the Nashville suburb of Forest Hills and drew inspiration from the Civil War to name its streets.  The developers named one of the entrances to […] The post Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
