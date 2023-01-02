Read full article on original website
WDEF
Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office Suicide Policy
DALTON, GA (WDEF) – A Whitfield county man tried to keep his brother from taking his own life this past Sunday. “I dialed 911 and they said that they had to refer me to the Sheriff’s department,” Rodney East said. He then asked Whitfield County to send deputies to help. “He said ‘it’s not against the law to commit suicide’ in Georgia. But can you not send somebody down here to help? He said ‘no, we don’t respond at all.’ They told us to call back after he was dead.”
WDEF
Chattanooga Crime Rates Steadily Decrease
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Lowering crime rates has been CPD’s priority over the past year, and it looks like they’ve succeeded. Working together across departments has been an instrumental change in the drop of reported crime. Using crime analysis and data has reshaped how the CPD operate.
WTVC
We R CPR: Common signs of a heart attack
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Twila Layne from We R CPR joins to teach the common signs of a heart attack to help heart attack prevention. Also make sure to sign up for summer camp registration, opening January 16th. 423-553-0400.
WDEF
Chattanoogans respond to extended abortion pill access
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — CBS News reported Tuesday that the FDA “finalized a rule change” that expands the availability of abortion pills in large pharmacies and mail-order companies. Neighborhood and online pharmacies could soon be impacted, as well. CBS News further reports that the action “formally updates the...
WTVCFOX
'Tragic' workplace accident kills longtime Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum employee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A longtime employee of the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum (TVRM) died after an accident at the museum Wednesday afternoon. State officials tell us an investigation into what happened is now underway. A post on the TVRM's Facebook page says George Walker was "involved in a tragic...
mymix1041.com
Judge Andrew Morgan – Unite TN Juvenile Court Interest Meeting
We were joined by Judge Andrew Morgan to share update from his first few month serving as judge in Bradley County. He shared about new software systems that are soon going to be offered to veterans in our area. They are offering a training session Friday at. Avenue Church. 1720...
WTVCFOX
Recognize them? Couple wanted in Catoosa County for Ringgold convenience store swindle
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Catoosa County need your help identifying a couple who lured a convenience store clerk in Ringgold outside in order to get cash from the register. A post on the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page says the swindle happened early in the morning...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Officers, City Facing Excessive Use of Force Lawsuit
The City of East Ridge and three police officers are the defendants in another lawsuit alleging excessive use of force. Attorney Robin Flores filed the suit on behalf of Johnathan William Ellish in Hamilton County Circuit Court on December 30. The plaintiff seeks $750,000 from the City and Officers James Davis, Samuel Roistacher and former Officer Anna Simmons. The lawsuit asserts the city “created an atmosphere within the department that such misconduct is condoned and ratified by the city.”
WDEF
Judge gives max sentence in Dalton stabbing case
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A Dalton judge has given a man the maximum penalty for a knife attack in the summer of 2021. Last month, a jury convicted Shaquae Robinson of stabbing the woman who let him stay at her home when he had no other place to go.
Inmate dies in Jackson County custody: Sheriff’s Office
Jackson County Sheriff's Office's Rockey Harnen confirmed that there was an "in-custody death."
WDEF
Investigators rule shooting of 3 year old was accidental
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police are releasing information on the fatal shooting of a child last week. It happened last Thursday before 5 PM at a home on Michigan Avenue. Police say a three year old toddler suffered a gunshot wound. His father rushed the child to the...
WTVC
Massey & Associates, NewsChannel 9 gift card recipient uses gift card to save a life
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Massey & Associates and NewsChannel 9 gift card recipient used his $100 gift card on someone else and saved their life because of his generosity. Josh Kapellusch Is here to tell us about his decision.
WDEF
Sheriff releases names of officers involved in fatal shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office releases the names of the officers involved in a shooting on Thursday. Last Thursday, both Hamilton County and Chattanooga City officers chased a suspect who they say was driving a stolen vehicle from Catoosa County. They say that during the...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for January 4
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 23-000098- 4214 Ringgold Road- Disorder/Arrest- While at the police department officers witnessed a male putting his fist in the face of a female. Upon separating the parties and placing the aggressive male into cuffs police determined the male was Joshua Coffman, the son of the woman. When police spoke with her she was visibly upset and stated she felt very threated. Police took Coffman into custody for domestic assault. While in transport Coffman positioned himself in the back of the police car and attempted to break a rear window of the police vehicle with his knee. Coffman will also be charged with vandalism and resisting arrest.
WTVC
Robbery suspect, 3 others detained in standoff on Tunnel Boulevard Wednesday, CPD says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A juvenile Robbery suspect and 3 others were detained in a standoff at a home on Tunnel Boulevard Wednesday, Chattanooga police say. CPD says they responded to the 1000 block of Tunnel Boulevard where they heard multiple shots fired:. Police were able to detain three...
iheart.com
Georgia Mother Leaves Child In Car During Arctic Blast, Gambles For Hours
A Georgia woman was arrested in Chattooga County for leaving a "young" child in the car while she gambled with friends for over an hour, and this is not the first time. According to WSB-TV, 32-year-old Dawn Rayls left her child in the car unattended during the arctic blast on Christmas Day while she played slot machines outside of a local Food Mart. A store employee called the cops when they noticed the child in the car.
WTVCFOX
Teen missing from Chickamauga, last seen at Coolidge Park in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Police in Chickamauga need your help locating a missing 17-year-old. Thursday afternoon, they tweeted that Jason Story left Chickamauga Tuesday night, and was last seen that night in the area of Coolidge Park. If you have seen Story or know where he is, contact Chickamauga Police...
bbbtv12.com
Manhunt On-Going in Roane County
An intense Manhunt has been going on in Roane County since around 6:00 p.m. last night, according to Chief Deputy Tim Hawn with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was attempting to pull over a vehicle when the car stopped on the westbound side of I-40 near the Midtown exit, the driver then fled the vehicle and has not been seen since. The search area has been through the Swan Pond Community over to Pine Ridge Road and into the east side of the city limits of Harman. The person was identified as Richard Wright a white male from Cordova Tennessee, according to Chief Deputy Hawn, and has several outstanding felony warrants for his arrest. If you see anybody suspicious walking that may look a little flustered and acting suspicious, please contact 911 immediately. We will update when and if more information is given and the person of interest is arrested. The search is on-going at this hour.
mymix1041.com
Cleveland, Tn man receives pardon from Gov. Lee
A handful of Tennesseans received a gift of a lifetime for Christmas this year when Governor Bill Lee pardoned 16 people, including two women from Hamilton County and a man from Bradley County. Aaron Vaught was one of the people who received a pardon from the Governor. He said he...
Bartow deputies shot a man who was living in a tent in the woods
ADAIRSVILLE — A man living in a tent in Bartow County was shot and injured by Bartow County deputies after deputies say he drew a replica shotgun on them. No deputies were injured during the incident. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that at 1:45...
