Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1-5 B & B Marina to Host Brandon MaddoxCharleston News BreakChattanooga, TN
2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic AccessAbdul GhaniOoltewah, TN
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersDalton, GA
Related
wutc.org
For Broad Street, A Reimagining With People In Mind
In the heart of Chattanooga, Broad Street links the downtown with the Riverfront. “Reimagining Broad Street” is a planning process to redevelop the corridor as a - quote - “premier public street.”. River City Company - along with the City of Chattanooga and Chattanooga Design Studio - have...
WTVCFOX
Recognize them? Couple wanted in Catoosa County for Ringgold convenience store swindle
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Catoosa County need your help identifying a couple who lured a convenience store clerk in Ringgold outside in order to get cash from the register. A post on the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page says the swindle happened early in the morning...
WTVCFOX
'Tragic' workplace accident kills longtime Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum employee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A longtime employee of the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum (TVRM) died after an accident at the museum Wednesday afternoon. State officials tell us an investigation into what happened is now underway. A post on the TVRM's Facebook page says George Walker was "involved in a tragic...
northernarchitecture.us
Rehabilitation of the Market Street Bridge in Chattanooga Tennessee
The Market Street (Chief John Ross) Bridge in Chattanooga, Tennessee is a remarkable landmark situated as a major artery into the downtown area . Its status as the second longest double leaf bascule span in the United States is amplified by the graceful arches that lead up to the main span The architectural relief present in the concrete is decorative and stately without being overwrought The citizens of Chattanooga have embraced the bridge as an integral part of their history The opportunity to participate in the historic renovation of such a structure presents itself only rarely and as such grants a unique occasion for today's engineers and craftsmen to test their talents in replicating the feats of earlier generations.
mymix1041.com
Redemption to the Nations announces grand opening in Cleveland
We spoke with Ritchie Hughes and Pastor Kevin Wallace on Mix Mornings about the grand opening of Redemption to the Nations in the former Trees n Trends building. Learn more about them online at: https://www.rttn.church/. 2750 Keith St NW, Cleveland, TN 37312.
chattanoogacw.com
Cleveland farmer one of many in Tennessee now eligible for select sales tax exemptions
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — It started with two seeds for apple trees. 50 years later Apple Valley Orchard has over 12,000 trees, requiring time and money to keep the legacy running. Now, a new tax break can help farms across Tennessee keep growing. "There are fewer and fewer of us...
WDEF
Chattanooga Crime Rates Steadily Decrease
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Lowering crime rates has been CPD’s priority over the past year, and it looks like they’ve succeeded. Working together across departments has been an instrumental change in the drop of reported crime. Using crime analysis and data has reshaped how the CPD operate.
WTVCFOX
Teen missing from Chickamauga, last seen at Coolidge Park in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Police in Chickamauga need your help locating a missing 17-year-old. Thursday afternoon, they tweeted that Jason Story left Chickamauga Tuesday night, and was last seen that night in the area of Coolidge Park. If you have seen Story or know where he is, contact Chickamauga Police...
mymix1041.com
Bradley County Annex will reopen on Tuesday
The Bradley County Government Annex on Broad Street will reopen Tuesday, January 3 for normal business hours. Bradley County Government offices are closed Monday in observance of the New Year holiday. We reported last week that a water pipe burst during the freezing temperatures and caused basement and first-floor damage in the building. Cleanup is still underway and it is still unknown if any offices in the building will need to relocate temporarily. Stay tuned to WCLE for updates.
WDEF
Chattanoogans respond to extended abortion pill access
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — CBS News reported Tuesday that the FDA “finalized a rule change” that expands the availability of abortion pills in large pharmacies and mail-order companies. Neighborhood and online pharmacies could soon be impacted, as well. CBS News further reports that the action “formally updates the...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for January 4
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 23-000098- 4214 Ringgold Road- Disorder/Arrest- While at the police department officers witnessed a male putting his fist in the face of a female. Upon separating the parties and placing the aggressive male into cuffs police determined the male was Joshua Coffman, the son of the woman. When police spoke with her she was visibly upset and stated she felt very threated. Police took Coffman into custody for domestic assault. While in transport Coffman positioned himself in the back of the police car and attempted to break a rear window of the police vehicle with his knee. Coffman will also be charged with vandalism and resisting arrest.
WTVC
Fire at Chattanooga home displaces 8 people Tuesday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Eight people are without a place to call home after a fire late Tuesday night. The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Dorris Street, which is near Rossville, just before 11:00 p.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. They...
WDEF
Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office Suicide Policy
DALTON, GA (WDEF) – A Whitfield county man tried to keep his brother from taking his own life this past Sunday. “I dialed 911 and they said that they had to refer me to the Sheriff’s department,” Rodney East said. He then asked Whitfield County to send deputies to help. “He said ‘it’s not against the law to commit suicide’ in Georgia. But can you not send somebody down here to help? He said ‘no, we don’t respond at all.’ They told us to call back after he was dead.”
WDEF
Train hits pickup in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – A woman was able to walk away from a very dangerous situation on Coulterville Road this afternoon. Her Dodge pickup truck got stuck on the train tracks. Hamilton County authorities tried to notify Norfolk Southern, but the oncoming train could not stop in time.
GA mother left toddler in car alone on Christmas while she played coin slots, again, deputies say
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia mother has been arrested after deputies say she left her young child in the car while she played slot machines -- again. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office said Mishaela Dawn Rayls, 32, of...
WDEF
Investigators rule shooting of 3 year old was accidental
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police are releasing information on the fatal shooting of a child last week. It happened last Thursday before 5 PM at a home on Michigan Avenue. Police say a three year old toddler suffered a gunshot wound. His father rushed the child to the...
WDEF
Judge gives max sentence in Dalton stabbing case
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A Dalton judge has given a man the maximum penalty for a knife attack in the summer of 2021. Last month, a jury convicted Shaquae Robinson of stabbing the woman who let him stay at her home when he had no other place to go.
WDEF
One Person Shot on New Year’s Eve in Alton Park
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police make an arrest after a shooting on New Year’s Eve. It happened around 11:30 Saturday night. Police say someone was shot in the 4600 block of Highland Avenue in Alton Park. Witnesses told police there was a fight between the victim and another man...
WDEF
Sheriff releases names of officers involved in fatal shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office releases the names of the officers involved in a shooting on Thursday. Last Thursday, both Hamilton County and Chattanooga City officers chased a suspect who they say was driving a stolen vehicle from Catoosa County. They say that during the...
WDEF
Pedestrian killed while walking on I 75
CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Tennessee man was killed last night walking along I 75. It happened in Bradley County, near the McMinn line. The preliminary report says Robert Willingham was walking in the passing lane when he was hit by an SUV heading...
Comments / 0