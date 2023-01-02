ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

wutc.org

For Broad Street, A Reimagining With People In Mind

In the heart of Chattanooga, Broad Street links the downtown with the Riverfront. “Reimagining Broad Street” is a planning process to redevelop the corridor as a - quote - “premier public street.”. River City Company - along with the City of Chattanooga and Chattanooga Design Studio - have...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
northernarchitecture.us

Rehabilitation of the Market Street Bridge in Chattanooga Tennessee

The Market Street (Chief John Ross) Bridge in Chattanooga, Tennessee is a remarkable landmark situated as a major artery into the downtown area . Its status as the second longest double leaf bascule span in the United States is amplified by the graceful arches that lead up to the main span The architectural relief present in the concrete is decorative and stately without being overwrought The citizens of Chattanooga have embraced the bridge as an integral part of their history The opportunity to participate in the historic renovation of such a structure presents itself only rarely and as such grants a unique occasion for today's engineers and craftsmen to test their talents in replicating the feats of earlier generations.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Crime Rates Steadily Decrease

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Lowering crime rates has been CPD’s priority over the past year, and it looks like they’ve succeeded. Working together across departments has been an instrumental change in the drop of reported crime. Using crime analysis and data has reshaped how the CPD operate.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Bradley County Annex will reopen on Tuesday

The Bradley County Government Annex on Broad Street will reopen Tuesday, January 3 for normal business hours. Bradley County Government offices are closed Monday in observance of the New Year holiday. We reported last week that a water pipe burst during the freezing temperatures and caused basement and first-floor damage in the building. Cleanup is still underway and it is still unknown if any offices in the building will need to relocate temporarily. Stay tuned to WCLE for updates.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Chattanoogans respond to extended abortion pill access

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — CBS News reported Tuesday that the FDA “finalized a rule change” that expands the availability of abortion pills in large pharmacies and mail-order companies. Neighborhood and online pharmacies could soon be impacted, as well. CBS News further reports that the action “formally updates the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for January 4

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 23-000098- 4214 Ringgold Road- Disorder/Arrest- While at the police department officers witnessed a male putting his fist in the face of a female. Upon separating the parties and placing the aggressive male into cuffs police determined the male was Joshua Coffman, the son of the woman. When police spoke with her she was visibly upset and stated she felt very threated. Police took Coffman into custody for domestic assault. While in transport Coffman positioned himself in the back of the police car and attempted to break a rear window of the police vehicle with his knee. Coffman will also be charged with vandalism and resisting arrest.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVC

Fire at Chattanooga home displaces 8 people Tuesday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Eight people are without a place to call home after a fire late Tuesday night. The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Dorris Street, which is near Rossville, just before 11:00 p.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. They...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office Suicide Policy

DALTON, GA (WDEF) – A Whitfield county man tried to keep his brother from taking his own life this past Sunday. “I dialed 911 and they said that they had to refer me to the Sheriff’s department,” Rodney East said. He then asked Whitfield County to send deputies to help. “He said ‘it’s not against the law to commit suicide’ in Georgia. But can you not send somebody down here to help? He said ‘no, we don’t respond at all.’ They told us to call back after he was dead.”
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Train hits pickup in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – A woman was able to walk away from a very dangerous situation on Coulterville Road this afternoon. Her Dodge pickup truck got stuck on the train tracks. Hamilton County authorities tried to notify Norfolk Southern, but the oncoming train could not stop in time.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Investigators rule shooting of 3 year old was accidental

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police are releasing information on the fatal shooting of a child last week. It happened last Thursday before 5 PM at a home on Michigan Avenue. Police say a three year old toddler suffered a gunshot wound. His father rushed the child to the...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Judge gives max sentence in Dalton stabbing case

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A Dalton judge has given a man the maximum penalty for a knife attack in the summer of 2021. Last month, a jury convicted Shaquae Robinson of stabbing the woman who let him stay at her home when he had no other place to go.
DALTON, GA
WDEF

One Person Shot on New Year’s Eve in Alton Park

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police make an arrest after a shooting on New Year’s Eve. It happened around 11:30 Saturday night. Police say someone was shot in the 4600 block of Highland Avenue in Alton Park. Witnesses told police there was a fight between the victim and another man...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Sheriff releases names of officers involved in fatal shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office releases the names of the officers involved in a shooting on Thursday. Last Thursday, both Hamilton County and Chattanooga City officers chased a suspect who they say was driving a stolen vehicle from Catoosa County. They say that during the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Pedestrian killed while walking on I 75

CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Tennessee man was killed last night walking along I 75. It happened in Bradley County, near the McMinn line. The preliminary report says Robert Willingham was walking in the passing lane when he was hit by an SUV heading...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN

