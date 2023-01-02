Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Damar Hamlin's Father Makes Plea To Fans
On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field before being transported to the hospital. Doctors sedated Hamlin and he's been listed in critical condition since Monday night. While...
‘Who won the game?’: NFL star Damar Hamlin wakes after on-field collapse
Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is awake and able to communicate with his medical team after the NFL safety suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a Monday night game in Cincinnati, his doctors say. Two physicians caring for the 24-year-old told reporters on Thursday he was “demonstrating signs of...
Jaylen Clark saves No. 10 UCLA late vs. USC
The second time was the charm for Jaylen Clark, who connected on his second 3-point attempt of No. 10-ranked UCLA’s
Comments / 0