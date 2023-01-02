What to expect in a historic week in Vermont politics

Federal and state lawmakers will take the oath of office later this week, and Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to deliver his fourth inaugural address. But the real legislative work won’t start for a few more days. File photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

With the start of the new year, Vermont politicos will swap sweatpants for suits this week and convene in halls of power — from Montpelier to Washington, D.C.

It’ll be a historic week in both capitals, with six of Vermont’s nine statewide officeholders — from secretary of state to U.S. senator — assuming new positions. It’ll also mark the first fully in-person legislative session since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, though the Legislature plans to continue live-streaming committee hearings and floor action.

The first few days of the new biennium at the Vermont Statehouse should mostly consist of procedural pomp and ceremony.

Here’s what’s happening in a busy week of Vermont politics, which will see a new U.S. senator, a new U.S. House member and four new executive officers take office:

Tuesday

All the political action Tuesday will take place in Washington, D.C., as U.S. Rep.-elect Becca Balint, D-Vt., and U.S. Sen.-elect Peter Welch, D-Vt., are sworn into Congress.

Retiring Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., is scheduled to escort Welch to Tuesday’s ceremony, according to Leahy’s office. Welch’s oath will formally mark the end of Leahy’s 48-year tenure in the Senate, and seniority that garnered Vermont a disproportionate wealth of federal funding.

The Senate ceremony begins at noon. The House will swear in members at 3 p.m. Both will be livestreamed on C-SPAN.

Don’t expect much news out of the Senate over the next few weeks: While senators will convene at the Capitol on Tuesday, it’s just for the oath, and then they’ll recess until Jan. 21. In the House, all eyes are on the election of the next speaker — a position Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has yet to secure due to skepticism from conservative Republicans — but Balint, who is expected to support Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., is unlikely to play a decisive role.

Wednesday

Vermont lawmakers will assemble at the Statehouse on Wednesday to begin the 2023 legislative session. This year marks a new biennium, meaning the legislative process resets, and bills that did not become law last year must start from scratch.

At 10 a.m., the Vermont House is scheduled to convene on the floor. Its first order of business is to elect a speaker — though that’s largely a formality. House Democrats already nominated incumbent Speaker Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, at a December caucus meeting. Absent any major surprises, this would be Krowinski’s second biennium as speaker. She’d helm the state’s largest-ever Democratic majority, with 104 of the 150 House seats.

Later on Wednesday, Krowinski plans to announce committee chairs and committee assignments, according to Conor Kennedy, the speaker’s chief of staff. Due to a raft of retirements last year, more than half of the chairs of the House’s standing committees will be new to the job.

Down the hall Wednesday morning, state senators are also set to take the oath of office at 10 a.m. Their next task is to elect a president pro tempore, secretary and third member of the Committee on Committees.

With Balint vacating the pro tem’s office for Congress, Sen. Phil Baruth, D/P-Chittenden, is expected to succeed her, having been nominated for the job by fellow Democrats at a November caucus .

The Senate is expected to reappoint former senator John Bloomer as its secretary and Sen. Dick Mazza, D-Grand Isle, to the Committee on Committees. That three-member panel — which also includes the pro tem and the lieutenant governor — determines committee assignments and chairmanships.

Because the next lieutenant governor, Progressive/Democrat David Zuckerman, won’t be sworn in until Thursday, the committee can’t make assignments until then. According to Bloomer, the panel plans to announce the composition of committees Thursday afternoon.

Thursday

The final stage of last November’s election takes place Thursday morning, when a canvassing committee, including members of the House and Senate, convenes to certify the results. Only then can the state’s executive officers be sworn in.

The first inauguration is scheduled to take place at 11:30 a.m. Zuckerman, who will return as lieutenant governor after a two-year absence, will be sworn in in the Senate chamber.

Later that day, at 2 p.m., all three branches of state government will convene in the House chamber for Gov. Phil Scott’s fourth inauguration. Chief Justice Paul Reiber of the Vermont Supreme Court will swear in Scott, who will in turn administer the oath to four executive officers:

Sarah Copeland Hanzas, a Democratic former state representative from Bradford, will be sworn in as secretary of state.

Charity Clark, a Democrat and former chief of staff in the attorney general’s office, will be sworn in as AG.

Mike Pieciak, a Democratic former commissioner of the state’s Department of Financial Regulation, will be sworn in as state treasurer.

Doug Hoffer, a Democrat and Progressive from Burlington, will be sworn in again as state auditor, a position he has held since 2013.

Scott is also scheduled to deliver an inaugural address, which will be livestreamed via YouTube. It’s the first time since the start of the pandemic that he will deliver the speech to a full House chamber.

Correction: Due to an editing error, an earlier version of this story included an incorrect title for Charity Clark. An earlier version also misstated the time and location of the lieutenant governor's swearing-in.

