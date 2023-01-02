ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Police: Man shot during fight in Reading in stable condition

READING, Pa. - A man is in stable condition at the hospital after a shooting in Reading Tuesday night. Officers responded to the area of the 400 block of Wunder Street around 10 p.m. for the report of a shooting, according to a news release from the Reading Police Department.
Police arrest man accused of firing multiple gunshots into Palmer Twp. home while 11 were inside

PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County have arrested a man they say fired multiple gunshots into a home while 11 people, including a 4-year-old child, were inside. Jonathan Cornelius, 37, of Nazareth, is charged with aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, recklessly endangering another person, and related charges, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.
Allentown police release photo of man wanted in 2021 shooting

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are again asking the public for help in finding a suspect in a 2021 shooting. Isaiah Brown is wanted on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and firearm violations. Allentown police released his picture Thursday morning. Brown is accused of shooting another person on March...
Truck Fled Scene After Monday Side-Swipe Incident

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP PA – A vehicle driven by a 59-year-old Bechtelsville man, traveling Monday (Jan. 2, 2023) at 4:20 p.m. on Forgedale Road near Fenstermacher Lane, was side-swiped in a hit-and-run incident, Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading reported. No one was injured. The driver...
Deaths of Couple Found Inside Delaware County Home Ruled a Double Homicide

The deaths of a couple who were found inside a Delaware County home Monday night have been ruled a double homicide. Pennsylvania State Troopers went to the single-family home along Highland Drive in Chester Heights around 5:15 p.m. for a "welfare check," State Police, Troop K, Media Barracks, said in a brief news release Tuesday morning. They found the bodies of Rita Zajko, 69, and Richard Zajko, 72, inside.
Man arrested in Upper Darby after car accident led to a drug and gun bust

UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Darby Township Police announced the arrest of a man on gun and drug charges after they say he was involved in an accident after being under the influence. On Thursday, Dec. 22, shortly before 3:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the 600 block of Sharon Avenue for a two-vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers say they came in contact with the driver of a white 2014 Ford Fusion.
Suspect Arrested In Delaware For Shots-Fired Incident In Frederick

He faces several firearms charges. Frederick, Md (KM) A suspect in a firearms discharge in Frederick has been arrested in Delaware. Kyeron Zaimere Cottingham, 26, was taken into custody in Wilmington on December 9th, 2022 with the assistance of the US Marshal Service. Frederick Police say detectives with the Major...
Emmaus man dies after accident at construction job site

LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - An Emmaus area man died after an accident at a construction job site in Northampton County. Nicholas Varec, 36, was pronounced dead at the hospital around 2 p.m. Wednesday, a little more than an hour after the incident, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release.
Man who stabbed wife in Nazareth in front of child sentenced

NAZARETH, Pa. - A man who admitted to stabbing his wife in Nazareth has been sentenced. Michael Graves, 38, was sentenced to 19 to 40 years in state prison for attempted homicide for stabbing his wife in Nazareth in March 2021, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.
Police: Broad daylight shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 1 dead

PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday. Authorities say officers responded to the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue at 12:44 p.m. and found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right side of the chest.
2 teens injured in shooting at Wilmington, Delaware playground

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Wilmington, Delaware are investigating a shooting that injured two teens at a playground. It happened around 5 p.m. Thursday on the 1300 block of Clifford Brown Walk. Police say two teens, a 16-year-old male and a 14-year-old female, were shot in their legs at...
