FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man arrested for approaching 11-year-old girls after school in Delaware County
The girls told police the man said something inappropriate to them and then quickly left when an adult walked by.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man shot during fight in Reading in stable condition
READING, Pa. - A man is in stable condition at the hospital after a shooting in Reading Tuesday night. Officers responded to the area of the 400 block of Wunder Street around 10 p.m. for the report of a shooting, according to a news release from the Reading Police Department.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police arrest man accused of firing multiple gunshots into Palmer Twp. home while 11 were inside
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County have arrested a man they say fired multiple gunshots into a home while 11 people, including a 4-year-old child, were inside. Jonathan Cornelius, 37, of Nazareth, is charged with aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, recklessly endangering another person, and related charges, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown police release photo of man wanted in 2021 shooting
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are again asking the public for help in finding a suspect in a 2021 shooting. Isaiah Brown is wanted on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and firearm violations. Allentown police released his picture Thursday morning. Brown is accused of shooting another person on March...
fox29.com
Police: Bucks County woman fatally struck by car while crossing street after leaving Dalessandro's Steaks
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a Bucks County woman was fatally struck by a car in Philadelphia. According to authorities, on Wednesday around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 5800 block of Henry Avenue in Roxborough. Officials say 61-year-old Maryanne Ciecka of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, was coming out of Dalessandro's...
fox29.com
Video: Man attacked by large group on SEPTA train after chasing down robbery suspect
PHILADELPHIA - Disturbing video shows the moment a man was ambushed and beaten on a SEPTA train just moments after he was the victim of a robbery. Police say the incident began when a suspect stole a 20-year-old's wallet at the 11th Street SEPTA station on December 12. The suspect...
abc27.com
Lancaster County man sentenced for attempted murder of Chester County officer
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Manheim, Lancaster County man has been sentenced to 16 to 32 years in a state correctional facility for a stabbing of a Coatesville City Police officer back in Sept. 2021. According to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office A judge sentenced 22-year-old Michael...
sanatogapost.com
Truck Fled Scene After Monday Side-Swipe Incident
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP PA – A vehicle driven by a 59-year-old Bechtelsville man, traveling Monday (Jan. 2, 2023) at 4:20 p.m. on Forgedale Road near Fenstermacher Lane, was side-swiped in a hit-and-run incident, Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading reported. No one was injured. The driver...
NBC Philadelphia
Deaths of Couple Found Inside Delaware County Home Ruled a Double Homicide
The deaths of a couple who were found inside a Delaware County home Monday night have been ruled a double homicide. Pennsylvania State Troopers went to the single-family home along Highland Drive in Chester Heights around 5:15 p.m. for a "welfare check," State Police, Troop K, Media Barracks, said in a brief news release Tuesday morning. They found the bodies of Rita Zajko, 69, and Richard Zajko, 72, inside.
fox29.com
Man arrested in Upper Darby after car accident led to a drug and gun bust
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Darby Township Police announced the arrest of a man on gun and drug charges after they say he was involved in an accident after being under the influence. On Thursday, Dec. 22, shortly before 3:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the 600 block of Sharon Avenue for a two-vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers say they came in contact with the driver of a white 2014 Ford Fusion.
wfmd.com
Suspect Arrested In Delaware For Shots-Fired Incident In Frederick
He faces several firearms charges. Frederick, Md (KM) A suspect in a firearms discharge in Frederick has been arrested in Delaware. Kyeron Zaimere Cottingham, 26, was taken into custody in Wilmington on December 9th, 2022 with the assistance of the US Marshal Service. Frederick Police say detectives with the Major...
fox29.com
Teen facing charges in shooting during drug deal turned robbery in Montgomery County
ABINGTON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania teenager will be charged as an adult after authorities say he opened fire on someone during a drug deal turned robbery on New Year's Day. Nehemiah Gonzalez, 17, is facing robbery and firearms charges for a botched robbery that happened on the 2500 block of Rubicam Avenue in Abington Township.
SEPTA Mugging Victim Chases Robber, Gets Jumped By Gang In Shocking Video
After a Philadelphia man chased a thief onto a SEPTA train, a disturbing video released by police shows a group of men surround and beat him. Authorities say the victim, 20, was walking onto the SEPTA platform at 1100 Market Street in Center City at 6 p.m. on Dec. 12 when an unknown suspect stole his wallet and fled onto a train.
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus man dies after accident at construction job site
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - An Emmaus area man died after an accident at a construction job site in Northampton County. Nicholas Varec, 36, was pronounced dead at the hospital around 2 p.m. Wednesday, a little more than an hour after the incident, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man who stabbed wife in Nazareth in front of child sentenced
NAZARETH, Pa. - A man who admitted to stabbing his wife in Nazareth has been sentenced. Michael Graves, 38, was sentenced to 19 to 40 years in state prison for attempted homicide for stabbing his wife in Nazareth in March 2021, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.
Man shot after dispute at business in Reading, Pa.
Reading police say a dispute escalated into a shooting at a business on Monday morning.
Amber Alert for 7-month-old abducted in NJ leads U.S. Marshals to make arrest in Chester, Pa.
A man was taken to into custody by U.S. Marshals following an Amber Alert in New Jersey and Pennsylvania for an abducted child on Thursday morning.
Video captures moment driver crashes, flips inside Montgomery County car wash
Video obtained by Action News shows the moment a 77-year-old man crashed through a gate and flipped inside the car wash.
fox29.com
Police: Broad daylight shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 1 dead
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday. Authorities say officers responded to the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue at 12:44 p.m. and found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right side of the chest.
6abc
2 teens injured in shooting at Wilmington, Delaware playground
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Wilmington, Delaware are investigating a shooting that injured two teens at a playground. It happened around 5 p.m. Thursday on the 1300 block of Clifford Brown Walk. Police say two teens, a 16-year-old male and a 14-year-old female, were shot in their legs at...
