FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Record-Herald
Miami Trace wrestling pins Cavs, 57-24
The MiamThe Panthers Trace Panthers wrestling team welcomed the team from Chillicothe High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference dual meet Thursday, Jan. 5. The Panthers improved to 2-0 in conference duals, defeating the Cavaliers, 57-24. Out of the 14 weight classes, Miami Trace won seven matches by pin. The...
Record-Herald
Panthers beat Circleville Tigers, 66-48
CIRCLEVILLE — A defensive change allowed Miami Trace to hold Circleville without a field goal for 10 minutes and 42 seconds on Wednesday, giving it plenty of time to put together a decisive run to defeat the host Tigers 66-48 in a non-league tilt. “Miami Trace is a very...
Report: UC Football Adds Two Coaches, Including Offensive Coordinator
The Bearcats full staff is taking shape.
Daily Advocate
GHS, FLHS and VHS gymnastics flying high at Flying J’s
VERSAILLES — Individuals for Greenville High School, Fort Loramie High School, and the Versailles High School Team competed in their first competition at Flying J’s in Versailles on Dec. 28, 2022. Individuals competing for Greenville High School included senior Alice Goddard, senior Katelynn Cleere and junior Erin Leensvaart....
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Cincinnati stylist announced as contestant on upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'
Olivia Miller, a stylist from Cincinnati, was introduced as a contestant by host Jesse Palmer during a live stream on TikTok.
Record-Herald
No. 24 Buckeyes fall to No. 1 Purdue, 71-69
COLUMBUS — Ohio State men’s basketball had possibly their biggest test of the season thus far on Thursday evening, as they hosted the top-ranked team in the country in Purdue. The Buckeyes came into the game riding a three-game win streak, while Purdue was coming off their first...
New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
WHIO Dayton
Brent Spence Corridor Project expected to have lasting impacts on Miami Valley
COVINGTON, Ky. — The Brent Spence Bridge is about 55 miles away from Dayton on I-75, but a massive construction project will impact the Miami Valley in a number of ways. Local leaders told News Center 7 that the project will help ease bumper to bumper conditions in Cincinnati and northern Kentucky, as well as help the economy in the Miami Valley.
dayton.com
Kettering grocery store to close next month
Marc’s, a Cleveland-based grocery store and discount chain, is permanently closing its Kettering location in early February, according to a sign posted at the business. “This store will be closing permanently on Sunday, February 5, 2023,” the sign said. “Thank you for your patronage. No markdowns or liquidations.”
Record-Herald
YEAR IN REVIEW: Key local stories from Nov.-Dec.
FAYETTE COUNTY (Nov. 5) — Sonja Seiler was sojourned in Washington Court House, Fayette County, Ohio. Sonja Seiler was a beautiful true American citizen who came to Washington Court House, Ohio from Erlanger, Germany in 1959 with her husband Hans Seiler. She was born July 1, 1931 in Germany....
dayton247now.com
2 injured after ceiling collapse at VFW on Dayton Xenia Rd
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two people are injured after the ceiling collapsed at the VFW on 2389 Dayton Xenia Rd in Beavercreek, according to deputies on scene. Both victims have been transported to a local hospital but their conditions are unknown at this time. VFW Beavercreek Memorial Post 8312 posted...
dayton.com
New brewery, kombuchery plans to open in Englewood
A new brewery and kombuchery featuring a garden with around 300 different plant species is expected to open this summer in Englewood. Full Circle Brewgarden is located at 324 Union Blvd. next to JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard and The Cookieologist and Slide Thru’s ghost kitchen concept featuring Chicken Head’s. The ghost kitchen concept is expected to open mid-January or early February.
Explaining cardiac arrest, commotio cordis, following Damar Hamlin incident
On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered from a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during the Bills-Bengals Monday night game.
Fox 19
Piece of Brent Spence Bridge history discovered
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The staff of the Behringer Crawford Museum found a piece of history linked to the Brent Spence Bridge. FOX19 NOW photojournalist Jason Maxwell has more on the discovery. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report...
Record-Herald
SSCC announces honors lists for the fall semester
Southern State Community College has released its President’s List and Dean’s List for academic excellence for Fall Semester 2022. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0-grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours. Those who achieve the Dean’s List are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5-grade point average out of a possible 4.0.
Marc’s to permanently close Kettering location
The Marc's store on East Whipp Road is closing their doors on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to the store.
Record-Herald
Longtime hairstylist celebrates retirement
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — December 31 marked the last day of business for one of the community’s staples, Cindy’s Hair Creations, owned by Cindy Lemaster. For 56 years, Lemaster has worked a fulfilling and memorable career in the cosmetology industry. She started her journey in 1966, earning...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding toa report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue and N. Washington Boulevard, in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
