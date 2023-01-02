Read full article on original website
Clarksville Police warn about scam calls involving warrants on file
Members of the Clarksville community received a warning Wednesday about scammers impersonating local authorities and claiming to have warrants on file for the people they call.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Murfreesboro Police Identify Subjects in Alleged Shoplifting Case - Charges Pending
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. – Charges are now pending against suspects in two Murfreesboro Shoplifting Cases, according to the Police Department. Evidently, the first theft unfolded on November 29, 2022 at the Walmart store on Memorial Boulevard and the second theft happened in December at the Walmart on South Rutherford Boulevard. Public Information Officer Larry Flowers confirmed with WGNS on Thursday that all suspects have been positively identified and charges are pending.
wgnsradio.com
$12,000 Theft / Fraud Spending Spree Case in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Local authorities are investigating a theft and fraud case right now that dates back several months. Evidently, the case focuses on a couple that dined at Texas Roadhouse in Murfreesboro on November 19th of last year. As the couple were enjoying a peaceful date night, an unknown thief...
WBKO
Warren County Sheriff’s Office responds to reported scam calls
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Residents of Bowling Green said they have received phone calls from the Bowling Green Police Department and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Typically, if there is an emergency, residents call the police. Recently, it has been the other way around, but the people on the other line are not members of law enforcement.
WSMV
Meme mocking burning of Portland police department comes in wake of DUI cover up
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - In perhaps the most unexpected revelation into WSMV4′s Investigation into a DUI cover up in Portland, the now ex-wife of detective Charles Hope, who stopped a sobriety test of his female friend, created a meme mocking the burning of the Portland Police Department and the town’s Chamber of Commerce.
maconcountychronicle.com
Indecent Exposure & Harassment Inside Store
A 32-year-old Lafayette man was charged with harassment and indecent exposure after an incident at Walmart on December 21, 2022. According to the affidavit of complaint filed by Officer Justin Bergdorff, of the Lafayette Police Department, a female subject contacted law enforcement to report that a man was walking around the Lafayette Walmart store with a photo of his private parts on his cell phone, showing it to her, following her in the store and asking twice if she wanted it.
radionwtn.com
Henry Countians Face Multiple Charges In Stewart County
Dover, Tenn.–Three Henry Countians were arrested on multiple charges on New Year’s Eve in Stewart County. Arrested by the Stewart County Sheriff’s deputies were: Jesse Breaux, age 41, of Paris; Tonya Wallace, age 45 of Paris; and Michelle Armstong, age 48 of Springville. Breaux was charged with...
Gallatin Police Issue BOLO for William G. Reynolds
BOLO for William G. Reynolds. On 01/04/2023 Reynolds stole a black 2023 Hyundai Elantra. This vehicle was later recovered by Metro Police on Whites Creek Pike. Petitions are on file for Theft over $10,000 and Runaway in Sumner County. Any information concerning the whereabouts of Reynolds please contact Inv. Pryor...
SRO Deputy James ‘Jim’ Miller Retires from Sheriff’s Office
Congratulations to SRO Deputy James “Jim” Miller on his retirement from the Sheriff’s Office! Deputy Miller dedicated 42 years of his life to serving the citizens of Robertson County with the #rcsoteam!. In his 42 years of service, Deputy Miller has touched and helped thousands of lives.
3 Nashville drug dealers sentenced to over a decade in prison
A Nashville man, the final defendant in a large drug distribution conspiracy, will spend more than 17 years behind bars after being sentenced earlier this week, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee.
WKRN
Man loses wife, home in fire
A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S.
fox17.com
Lebanon Police Department retired K-9 dies alongside partner
LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — A K-9 with the Lebanon Police Department (LPD) passed away on Monday alongside family in his last days of retirement. K-9 Ace was with the police department from 2015 to 2022, LPD reports. He died next to his partner Officer Richard Clark and his family.
WKRN
Hamlin family releases statement
A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S.
Metro police release photo of vehicle involved in Bell Road shooting
Metro police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects in a shooting that left one person critically injured.
WKRN
8 found dead at Utah home
Residents accuse Madison apartment of kicking them …. Dozens of Chapel Village Apartment residents are worried that they will become homeless. SWAT officer kills Hermitage man accused of holding …. Metro police are investigating following a deadly officer-involved shooting in Hermitage that happened at a home on Summit Run Place...
whopam.com
Todd Co. murder suspect awaits accident reconstruction results
The man charged with murder for a fatal 2020 head-on collision in Todd County is still awaiting on additional analysis before he can go to trial. Attorney Blake Beliles represented 26-year old Christopher Stokes in Todd Circuit Court Wednesday and requested another court date while they await results of that testing.
fox17.com
'Help me Lord': Harrowing 911 call details moments leading up to Michaela Carter's death
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 911 call released to the Metro Council on Thursday tracks the harrowing moments that led to a 24-year-old Nashville woman's death. Michaela Carter was shot in the chest and leg by her ex-boyfriend, James Leggett, in November 2021 after he kicked in her door. She died days later.
rewind943.com
License plate readers: Why Clarksville Police say they’re needed, and how they would be used
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is looking to install license plate readers (LPRs) on the sides of local highways, saying that doing so would enhance both public and officer safety while improving departmental efficiency. A resolution to support for the initiative is on the City...
Metro police investigating two same day burglaries in Bellevue
Metro police are investigating two burglaries in Bellevue that happened on the same day.
Woman shot in vehicle following argument at Midtown Nashville bar
The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. at the intersection of West End Avenue and 16th Avenue North.
