A 32-year-old Lafayette man was charged with harassment and indecent exposure after an incident at Walmart on December 21, 2022. According to the affidavit of complaint filed by Officer Justin Bergdorff, of the Lafayette Police Department, a female subject contacted law enforcement to report that a man was walking around the Lafayette Walmart store with a photo of his private parts on his cell phone, showing it to her, following her in the store and asking twice if she wanted it.

LAFAYETTE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO