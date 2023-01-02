ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robertson County, TN

UPDATE: Murfreesboro Police Identify Subjects in Alleged Shoplifting Case - Charges Pending

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. – Charges are now pending against suspects in two Murfreesboro Shoplifting Cases, according to the Police Department. Evidently, the first theft unfolded on November 29, 2022 at the Walmart store on Memorial Boulevard and the second theft happened in December at the Walmart on South Rutherford Boulevard. Public Information Officer Larry Flowers confirmed with WGNS on Thursday that all suspects have been positively identified and charges are pending.
$12,000 Theft / Fraud Spending Spree Case in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Local authorities are investigating a theft and fraud case right now that dates back several months. Evidently, the case focuses on a couple that dined at Texas Roadhouse in Murfreesboro on November 19th of last year. As the couple were enjoying a peaceful date night, an unknown thief...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Warren County Sheriff’s Office responds to reported scam calls

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Residents of Bowling Green said they have received phone calls from the Bowling Green Police Department and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Typically, if there is an emergency, residents call the police. Recently, it has been the other way around, but the people on the other line are not members of law enforcement.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Indecent Exposure & Harassment Inside Store

A 32-year-old Lafayette man was charged with harassment and indecent exposure after an incident at Walmart on December 21, 2022. According to the affidavit of complaint filed by Officer Justin Bergdorff, of the Lafayette Police Department, a female subject contacted law enforcement to report that a man was walking around the Lafayette Walmart store with a photo of his private parts on his cell phone, showing it to her, following her in the store and asking twice if she wanted it.
LAFAYETTE, TN
Henry Countians Face Multiple Charges In Stewart County

Dover, Tenn.–Three Henry Countians were arrested on multiple charges on New Year’s Eve in Stewart County. Arrested by the Stewart County Sheriff’s deputies were: Jesse Breaux, age 41, of Paris; Tonya Wallace, age 45 of Paris; and Michelle Armstong, age 48 of Springville. Breaux was charged with...
STEWART COUNTY, TN
Gallatin Police Issue BOLO for William G. Reynolds

BOLO for William G. Reynolds. On 01/04/2023 Reynolds stole a black 2023 Hyundai Elantra. This vehicle was later recovered by Metro Police on Whites Creek Pike. Petitions are on file for Theft over $10,000 and Runaway in Sumner County. Any information concerning the whereabouts of Reynolds please contact Inv. Pryor...
GALLATIN, TN
Man loses wife, home in fire

The mayor's office provides an update on efforts to address homelessness throughout Davidson County. Missouri executes transgender inmate convicted of …. A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S.
NASHVILLE, TN
Lebanon Police Department retired K-9 dies alongside partner

LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — A K-9 with the Lebanon Police Department (LPD) passed away on Monday alongside family in his last days of retirement. K-9 Ace was with the police department from 2015 to 2022, LPD reports. He died next to his partner Officer Richard Clark and his family.
LEBANON, TN
Hamlin family releases statement

The mayor's office provides an update on efforts to address homelessness throughout Davidson County. Missouri executes transgender inmate convicted of …. A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S.
NASHVILLE, TN
8 found dead at Utah home

Residents accuse Madison apartment of kicking them …. Dozens of Chapel Village Apartment residents are worried that they will become homeless. SWAT officer kills Hermitage man accused of holding …. Metro police are investigating following a deadly officer-involved shooting in Hermitage that happened at a home on Summit Run Place
NASHVILLE, TN
Todd Co. murder suspect awaits accident reconstruction results

The man charged with murder for a fatal 2020 head-on collision in Todd County is still awaiting on additional analysis before he can go to trial. Attorney Blake Beliles represented 26-year old Christopher Stokes in Todd Circuit Court Wednesday and requested another court date while they await results of that testing.
TODD COUNTY, KY

