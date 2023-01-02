Ski Tracks: APU’s Hailey Swirbul claims national championship in Michigan (plus notes on Tour de Ski & Tuscobia 160)

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
alaskasportsreport.com
Three Alaskans qualify for World Junior Biathlon Championships at Kincaid
Helen Wilson of Eagle River just had three hugely successful races at the national junior biathlon trials at Anchorage’s Kincaid Park. That’s set her up for a busy rest of the winter competing at major events around the globe. Wilson is a 2019 graduate of Eagle River High...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Shondiin Mayo represents Fairbanks in 2023 Miss Alaska competition
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Fairbanks is sending Shondiin Mayo to Anchorage this year to compete in the 2023 Miss Alaska event. “It’s been a long time coming,” said Mayo. She was born and raised in Stevens Village along the Yukon River, moving to Fairbanks in the 3rd grade.
Professor: Black People Have Been Living in Alaska for About 150 Years
Author and University of Alaska Anchorage’s professor Ian Hartman disclosed during a recent interview with Alaska Public Media why he thought Black people migrated to Alaska way before the Klondike Gold Rush, which occurred in the 1890s. For context, Hartman revealed in the past during his studies that Black...
alaskasportsreport.com
NCAA denies petition for Da’Zhon Wyche; UAA guard’s eligibility to expire Jan. 14
The NCAA did something opposing defenders haven’t – stop UAA men’s basketball star Da’Zhon Wyche. The hard-to-guard playmaker from Anchorage who ranks fifth all-time among Alaska college players with 1,695 points will be shut down Jan. 14 after the NCAA denied a petition filed by UAA for an exemption.
alaskasnewssource.com
Its slim pickings for homebuyers in Anchorage
The all-consuming task of snow removal in Anchorage intersected with the topic of public safety and public health during early morning discussions at the Jan. 4 meeting of the Anchorage Assembly Health Policy Committee. Mat-Su assembly asks state lawmakers to standardize marijuana DUI enforcement. Updated: 5 hours ago. According to...
kmxt.org
Midday Report January 05, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Last month was the wettest December on record in Anchorage. A nationwide egg shortage has hit Alaska especially hard. And Rhonda McBride looks back on Mary Peltola’s fight to be the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska has no active warnings or advisories in effect
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mild winter temperatures showed up in Southcentral Alaska mid-week. Anchorage warmed to above average, seeing a high of 31, and wet weather was noted in Seward and Southcentral coasts. Traveling between Anchorage and Seward tonight or early tomorrow could be tough going on the roads, with a sloppy icy mess. Temperatures will go below freezing and it is still possible for snow in the mountains and a mix of rain and snow closer to the coasts overnight and early Thursday.
alaskasportsreport.com
Dimond basketball player Xzavier Baker named Alaska Athlete of the Week
The power forward scored nine of 16 points in the first half of the Lynx’s 56-52 title-winning victory over previously unbeaten Philomath High School from Oregon. A returning All-State player, Baker averaged 15 points per Classic game, including a team-best 19 in the opener versus Nome-Beltz. He was also force on the glass and on the defensive end of the court,
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage parents claim Alaska’s first reported birth of 2023
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It didn’t take long, but the Fritz family in Anchorage unofficially claimed the title of having the first arrival of the new year early Sunday morning at Alaska Regional Hospital. Just 12 minutes past midnight, Madison Fritz gave birth to nine-pound, 14-ounce Samuel Eugene Fritz,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Assembly plans for better plow-outs
According to Mat-Su Borough Assemblymember Tim Hale, having the state set a standard for enforcement offers valley-based cannabis shops an opportunity to allow on-site consumption. Its slim pickings for homebuyers in Anchorage. Updated: 6 hours ago. Popp said that Alaskans saw an extremely tight inventory in the housing market in...
akbizmag.com
Alaska’s Newest Infusion Center Aims to Become the State’s First Accredited Facility
Receiving infusion therapy outside of a hospital setting is an option again in Alaska for many patients. LUX Infusion, the state’s newest stand-alone ambulatory infusion center, has big plans for the new year, seeking national accreditation for its Anchorage location. The National Infusion Center Association is set to publish...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage home buyers face slim pickings
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When it comes to buying a home in Alaska, the odds are good but the goods are odd. “Slim pickings would be a really good description of what the likely inventory levels are going to be next year,” Anchorage Economic Development Corporation CEO and President Bill Popp said.
Are Alaska utilities up to the challenge of climate change and a looming gas crunch?
Last month, I decided to attend a board meeting at Chugach Electric Association, a cooperative that’s Alaska’s largest electric utility and serves more than 90,000 members in and around Anchorage. After I filled out a form, an employee sent me a Zoom link. I responded that I wanted to attend in person, as both a […] The post Are Alaska utilities up to the challenge of climate change and a looming gas crunch? appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Unraveling The Unexplained: The Mysterious Disappearance of Thousands in the Alaska Triangle
Have you ever heard of the Alaska Triangle? Most people haven’t, but it is a mysterious region in Alaska that has been the site of thousands of unexplained disappearances. Since the 1940s, airplanes, boats, and hikers have vanished without a trace, and, to this day, the causes of these disappearances remain largely unknown.
actionnews5.com
Orphaned polar bear cub settles into new zoo home
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Gray News/TMX) – An orphaned polar bear cub was captured by wildlife officials and transported to the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage because it was becoming too comfortable around humans, raising concerns for future conflicts. The male cub, estimated to be about 10 or 11 months old, was...
akbizmag.com
Alaska Public Media Hires Its First COO/Vice President of Administration
Alaska Public Media (AKPM) chose a Midwestern broadcasting executive for the new position of Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Administration. In this role, Dorothy McGrath works with CEO and President Ed Ulman and the organization’s executive management on strategic initiatives, cross-departmental projects, and capacity-building objectives. McGrath also provides administrative coordination for all divisions of AKPM while providing direct supervisory responsibility for human resources and business services.
alaskasnewssource.com
Snow emergency declared in Whittier
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Until Monday morning on Jan. 2, Whittier City Manager Jim Hunt had not declared a snow emergency for three years. Hunt explained that the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, the Alaska Railroad, and the City of Whittier share a symbiotic responsibility to keep Whittier connected to the Seward Highway and Alaska Marine Highway System.
alaskalandmine.com
The Sunday Minefield – January 1, 2023
I hope everyone had a good time ringing in the New Year! 2022 really flew by. It’s been a pretty slow week in Alaska politics due to the holidays. But things are about to heat up. The legislative session starts in just over two weeks and the House is still no where close to being organized. Many legislators and staff are getting in last minute vacations before heading to Juneau. The Anchorage Assembly is losing two members, Forrest Dunbar and Jamie Allard, who were both elected to serve in the Legislature. The Assembly will choose their replacements to serve until April’s election. Seven of the 12 Assembly seats are up in April, and there will be at least four new members due to members leaving or being termed out.
Anchorage Baptist Temple changes its name to Mountain City Church
The well-known Anchorage Baptist Temple, which was founded before Alaska Statehood, has adopted a new name: Mountain City Church. Anchorage Christian School will become Mountain City Christian Academy. “The church will change its name to match its expanding vision – transforming every Alaskan with the salt, light, and love of...
alaskasnewssource.com
Messy 2022 holiday travel leaves lessons learned
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The lines that stretched around the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport kiosk desk and terminals have vanished as the 2022 holiday travel season wraps up. For many passengers, it marks the conclusion of a messy season of travel which was filled with numerous canceled flights, snoozes...
