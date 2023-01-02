Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Mushoku Tensei Studio Announces New Anime, Onimai
There are a lot of movers and shakers when it comes to anime production companies that have been releasing steady streams of television series and movies in the past. With anime producers such as MAPPA, BONES, Wit, Ghibli, and too many others to count, a new contender has entered the ring in Studio Bind. First setting up shop in 2018, the studio might be best known for their work on the fan-favorite series, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, recently announcing its second anime series in Onimai: I'm Now Your Sister.
ComicBook
Trigun Stampede Drops New Trailer Prior to Series Release
After being away from the anime game for over a decade, Vash The Stampede is finally set to return with the new anime series, Trigun Stampede. Debuting in just a few days on January 7th, the new adventures of the Humanoid Typhoon will be depicted by Studio ORANGE of Beastars and Black Bullet fame. While fans continue to ponder if the new series will be a reboot or a prequel to Vash's original story, a new trailer has once again given viewers a closer look into this gun-slinging anime.
ComicBook
Revenger Proves Itself With an Epic Winter Premiere: Watch
The winter season has begun, and of course, anime fans are figuring out which series are worth tuning into. A slew of new and returning titles on the docket this month with even more coming this weekend. A few good picks have already debuted, and today, it looks like one of the season's biggest contenders premiered thanks to Revenger.
Stars of Franco Zeffirelli’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ Sue Over Underage Nudity
Franco Zeffirelli’s 1968 adaptation of Romeo and Juliet sits at the center of a lawsuit from the film’s leading actors. Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting have sued Paramount Pictures for sexual exploitation and child abuse over the use of nude footage in the movie, which was captured when they were 15 and 16, respectively. They are seeking damages amounting to more than $500 million, according to Variety. In the film, Romeo and Juliet are briefly depicted partially naked on their wedding night. In the suit, Hussey and Whiting, now 71 and 72, claim that their consent was violated by Zeffirelli,...
Chilli From TLC Is Dating Matthew Lawrence From Boy Meets World
Is it time to start playing MASH again? Maybe, because the ’90s are apparently alive and well in 2023: Matthew Lawrence, who played Jack Hunter on the sitcom Boy Meets World, is reportedly dating Rozonda Thomas, a.k.a. Chilli from the iconic ’90s girl group TLC. According to TMZ,...
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Addresses the Difference Between Its 2 Trunks
Dragon Ball Super is entering a new phase following the conclusion of the Granolah The Survivor Arc, taking a break from world-ending battles to focus instead on Goten and Trunks as teenagers attempting to patrol their city's streets as the newest superheroes. Thanks to all the Z-Fighters not falling in battle against Androids 17 and 18, the present version of Trunks is far different from the one that was introduced during the Cell Saga and the artist drawing the manga has some thoughts on their differences.
What’s New to Streaming in January 2023
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this January 2023 playing on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix...
10 of the creepiest dolls in horror movies and TV history
Megan, a new lifelike doll, is sweeping the internet as part of the film "M3GAN." She's not the first scary doll to grace our screens.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Hypes Up Inosuke for Season 3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now hard at work at returning for the third season of the anime later this Spring, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Inosuke Hashibira's return to the franchise! The first two season of the anime was such a massive success that it ended up being a surprise that its debut feature film went on to be even more successful than that. The second season then took it to the next level with an even bigger response for the Entertainment District arc, and now the anime's hoping to follow all of that up with the third season.
ComicBook
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Review: The Best Adaptation of Rice's Work Yet
Throughout human history, magic has long been a fascinating subject, but one aspect of that mysterious and supernatural world — witches — has always held its own particular fascination. Simultaneously respected and reviled, esteemed and feared, witches are both the stuff of our most curious nightmares and our most fantastic dreams, which is why for many fans of the late author Anne Rice, it's her books about witches that are more precious than her more well-known novel, Interview With the Vampire. Spread over three volumes, The Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy traces the story of the complicated Mayfair family, a family of witches who have passed their power matrilineally over centuries through their dysfunctional and haunted line. The first — and most complex — novel in the series, The Witching Hour, gets a live-action series adaptation by AMC, the second series based on Rice's overall body of work after her vampires got a reimagining. Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches delivers to fans a largely faithful adaptation of the beloved source material that is nothing short of magical.
‘Evil Dead Rise’ Trailer: A Groovy Horror Classic Returns
The Evil Dead are about to rise again. For the first time in a decade, there’s a new Evil Dead film. The previous installment, Evil Dead, was a reboot of the original franchise. The new film, Evil Dead Rise, moves the action from a cabin in the woods to an urban apartment building. The Necronomicon, the Book of the Dead that always starts up trouble in these films, is still on hand though. And after its contents are read yet again, the evil dead begin to rise. (Why people continue to read from this thing, I will never know. Just read another book! The Pelican Brief never animated a single corpse.)
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Artist Explains Why They Waited So Long to Bring Back Frieza
Dragon Ball Super has kicked off a major new arc filling in some of the gaps leading into the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film, and while fans wait on seeing more of Black Frieza in action, the artist behind the manga has opened up about while it took two years for the manga to bring the villain back to the series despite all those months of teasing. It was a huge cliffhanger that brought the Granolah the Survivor arc to an end when it was revealed that Frieza had become the new strongest warrior in the universe with a god powered new form.
NME
‘1899’ cancelled by Netflix after one season: “That’s life”
Netflix sci-fi mystery series 1899 has been cancelled after one season. The series, about a passenger ship that was heading from London to New York, launched on the streaming service in November. Today (January 2) however, its creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Freise shared a statement confirming that it...
Karin Slaughter Talks Adapting 'Will Trent' Novels to TV — and Which Books Season 1 Will Follow (EXCLUSIVE)
ABC's newest procedural drama, Will Trent, is based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling book series of the same name. After growing up in the harsh foster care system in the city of Atlanta, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations uses his unique viewpoint and skill set to solve difficult cases.
ComicBook
Green Arrow Fanart Imagines Austin Butler as the DCU's Oliver Queen
Under the tenure of DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, the DC Universe is expected to head into new territory in the coming years. The idea of an expanded initiative of movies, television shows, animation, and more has definitely been enticing for some fans, who have begun to imagine which characters could be a part of those plans. One popular suggestion has been Oliver Queen / Green Arrow, especially after he was name-dropped in the Season 1 finale of HBO Max's Peacemaker. A new piece of fanart imagines one recent A-lister — Elvis and Dune: Part Two star Austin Butler — as the Emerald Archer.
game-news24.com
Long-awaited Sequel to a Prolific Horror franchise Gets a New Trailer Tomorrow
Evil Dead is finally getting its fifth installment in 2023, but the news has become scarce at the time of Evil Dead Rise. This series was so lucky to receive a teaser trailer that has just been released, including the idea that the first full trailer is going to be released on Jan. 4, 2022.
ComicBook
One of Horror's Most Underseen and Unsettling Experiences Is Now Streaming on Shudder
In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
Gizmodo
Netflix Makes Pinocchio's Art Book and Screenplay Free for All
Ever since Netflix’s stop-motion Pinocchio movie arrived on the platform earlier in the month, the film from directors Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson has received high marks and no shortage of acclaim. It seems likely to get some nominations at the Oscars (and already has over at the Golden Globes), and has been made a part of several end of year “Best of” lists, including two of io9's own.
Excessively long Babylon indulges in the excesses of early Hollywood
Making movies about making movies has always been a favorite pastime of Hollywood, dating back to the early days of films themselves. This year has already seen one noteworthy entry, Steven Spielberg’s ultra-personal The Fabelmans, and now writer/director Damien Chazelle is offering the polar opposite of that film, the grand-in-every-way-imaginable Babylon. The film starts off with a bang, showcasing a hedonistic party taking place at the hilltop desert estate of Don Wallach (Jeff Garlin), owner of the fictional Kinoscope Pictures, in 1926 Bel Air, California. The scene, which comprises the first half hour of the 3+ hour film, is a no-holds-barred...
wegotthiscovered.com
An obscure comic book movie that got a small screen sequel series battles systemic streaming corruption
We’ve become so accustomed to comic book adaptations infiltrating every level of film and television, that it’s impossible to keep track of them all. One of the many under-the-radar efforts to emerge over the years was Brazil’s The Awakener, which proved so popular it spawned a small screen sequel series.
Comments / 0