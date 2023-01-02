ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Florida Facing MORE Flight Delays Today

Air travel hasn’t been easy lately. Between weather, staffing issues, and more — we’ve been seeing more delays and cancelations across airports nationwide. Florida has been having a particularly rough go of it lately, and it looks like that isn’t going to change anytime soon. The Federal Aviation Administration has warned Florida flights may not go as planned today — here’s what we know.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Central Florida's most searched things on Google in 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. — While the world's top trending search word of the year was Wordle, more fine-tuned data from Google's new Local Year in Search review reveals what Central Florida googled the most in 2022. No surprise, “sand bags" and "gas prices” topped Google’s near-me searches for Orlando, as...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Florida once again named lightning strike capital of the world

FOUR CORNERS, Fla. — Once again, the state of Florida has taken first place, and the stats show just how active we normally run. Lightning tracking company Vaisala put out their annual report showing Florida as the busiest state in the country for the dangerous phenomenon, showing nearly 110 lightning events per square kilometer.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Yes, There are Crocodiles in Florida. And Their Numbers are Increasing

Many people think of countries other than America when they think of crocodiles. Specifically, Australia may be most likely to come to mind. But, there are American crocodiles, and the animal not only resides in the United States, but it also resides in Florida. Interestingly enough, the number of crocodiles are rising in the sunshine state. And they have made an appearance in residential neighborhoods. Florida is the only state where crocodiles and alligators exist in the same ecosystem.
FLORIDA STATE
live5news.com

1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – A healthy newborn baby was surrendered anonymously at a Safe Haven Baby Box location in Florida, making it the 23rd baby to be surrendered to a baby box since the organization’s inception in 2017 and the first of 2023. This was the first...
OCALA, FL
Aviation International News

Dassault Continues MRO Expansion with Melbourne Site

In its continuing efforts to bring more maintenance work in-house, Dassault Falcon plans to begin construction in the second half of the year on a 175,000-sq-ft maintenance facility at Melbourne Orlando International Airport (KMLB) in Florida. An opening is expected in late 2024. Dassault’s aim with the facility is to...
MELBOURNE, FL
lacademie.com

13 Must-Try Restaurants When You Visit Titusville (Florida) 2023

It’s not easy to compose a list of the best restaurants in Titusville (Florida) since the town was best known for reasons other than its food scene. Visitors flock to Brevard’s northernmost city for its hiking activities, science education, tourist-luring landmarks, or community theaters. However, it doesn’t mean...
TITUSVILLE, FL
Field & Stream

Florida Angler Catches Two Record Fish in One Day

On Thursday, December 29, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced two new saltwater records. According to a recent press release, Matthew Marovich landed a red porgy and a blueline tilefish that both top the record books for the largest of their kind ever caught in state waters.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

SunRail station could come to Orange County Convention Center

ORLANDO, Fla. — There's been good progress in the work toward new developments for the Central Florida rail system. Universal Orlando and Orlando Right Rail are helping to finance an Orange County Convention Center SunRail station. The SunRail station would help provide transportation between the Orlando International Airport and...
ORLANDO, FL
luxury-houses.net

World Class Mega Mansion in Orlando, Florida with over 20,000 SF of Luxurious Living Space just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal for Sale at $15 Million

9200 Bentley Park Circle Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 9200 Bentley Park Circle, Orlando, Florida is an incredible estate known as ‘Bentley Hall’ sits on a massive 1.83 Acre lot located in the heart of Central Florida just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal, Bentley Hall was redesigned, expanded and reconstructed with no expenses spared & with each construction and design decision carefully considered by a team of professionals. This Home in Orlando offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9200 Bentley Park Circle, please contact Ben Becton (Phone: 863-617-0232) at Keller Williams Realty Smart for full support and perfect service.
ORLANDO, FL
iheart.com

Florida News That Impacts You – January 3rd, 2023

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Several new laws took effect on January 1st in Florida. Among them, reforms to Florida’s lobbying policy, 50% toll credits for those who accumulate 35 or more tolls per month, the banning of assignment of benefits for property insurance claims (recently passed in the special legislative session), a new law requiring all apartment landlords to conduct background checks on all employees and a requirement that school librarians train in age-appropriate materials and library resources.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

FAA slowing volume of flights into Florida due to air traffic issue

ORLANDO, Fla. — Federal Aviation Administration officials said they are slowing the volume of flights heading to Florida due to an air traffic computer issue. As of 2:30 p.m., officials said the issue is being resolved. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officials said there is an...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy