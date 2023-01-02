Read full article on original website
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Florida Facing MORE Flight Delays Today
Air travel hasn’t been easy lately. Between weather, staffing issues, and more — we’ve been seeing more delays and cancelations across airports nationwide. Florida has been having a particularly rough go of it lately, and it looks like that isn’t going to change anytime soon. The Federal Aviation Administration has warned Florida flights may not go as planned today — here’s what we know.
WESH
Central Florida's most searched things on Google in 2022
ORLANDO, Fla. — While the world's top trending search word of the year was Wordle, more fine-tuned data from Google's new Local Year in Search review reveals what Central Florida googled the most in 2022. No surprise, “sand bags" and "gas prices” topped Google’s near-me searches for Orlando, as...
WESH
Florida once again named lightning strike capital of the world
FOUR CORNERS, Fla. — Once again, the state of Florida has taken first place, and the stats show just how active we normally run. Lightning tracking company Vaisala put out their annual report showing Florida as the busiest state in the country for the dangerous phenomenon, showing nearly 110 lightning events per square kilometer.
Relocators from the North are Still Moving to Florida's Big Cities, But Some Smaller Cities are Being Called "Boomtowns"
It's probably not a secret that some folks from other parts of the country moved to Florida during the pandemic. As people were able to work from home, they could live somewhere cheaper and warmer, and for many, Florida fit the bill.
Florida witness watched multiple orb-shaped objects crossing sky
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Orlando reported watching five gold-colored orbs crossing the sky at about 12:03 a.m. on December 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Yes, There are Crocodiles in Florida. And Their Numbers are Increasing
Many people think of countries other than America when they think of crocodiles. Specifically, Australia may be most likely to come to mind. But, there are American crocodiles, and the animal not only resides in the United States, but it also resides in Florida. Interestingly enough, the number of crocodiles are rising in the sunshine state. And they have made an appearance in residential neighborhoods. Florida is the only state where crocodiles and alligators exist in the same ecosystem.
live5news.com
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – A healthy newborn baby was surrendered anonymously at a Safe Haven Baby Box location in Florida, making it the 23rd baby to be surrendered to a baby box since the organization’s inception in 2017 and the first of 2023. This was the first...
Aviation International News
Dassault Continues MRO Expansion with Melbourne Site
In its continuing efforts to bring more maintenance work in-house, Dassault Falcon plans to begin construction in the second half of the year on a 175,000-sq-ft maintenance facility at Melbourne Orlando International Airport (KMLB) in Florida. An opening is expected in late 2024. Dassault’s aim with the facility is to...
Endangered right whale with calf spotted off Florida coast
An endangered right whale and its calf were spotted off the coast of Florida on Thursday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.
lacademie.com
13 Must-Try Restaurants When You Visit Titusville (Florida) 2023
It’s not easy to compose a list of the best restaurants in Titusville (Florida) since the town was best known for reasons other than its food scene. Visitors flock to Brevard’s northernmost city for its hiking activities, science education, tourist-luring landmarks, or community theaters. However, it doesn’t mean...
Florida Angler Catches Two Record Fish in One Day
On Thursday, December 29, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced two new saltwater records. According to a recent press release, Matthew Marovich landed a red porgy and a blueline tilefish that both top the record books for the largest of their kind ever caught in state waters.
This Is The Best Place To Live In Florida For 2023
For anyone thinking about moving to or around the Sunshine State!
WESH
SunRail station could come to Orange County Convention Center
ORLANDO, Fla. — There's been good progress in the work toward new developments for the Central Florida rail system. Universal Orlando and Orlando Right Rail are helping to finance an Orange County Convention Center SunRail station. The SunRail station would help provide transportation between the Orlando International Airport and...
Several Florida Cities Mentioned on List of Most "Aggressive" Drivers
Many people used to enjoy driving. When you can sit behind the wheel on an uneventful, monotonous trip on a gorgeous day, the act of driving can actually serve as a stress reliever at times.
luxury-houses.net
World Class Mega Mansion in Orlando, Florida with over 20,000 SF of Luxurious Living Space just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal for Sale at $15 Million
9200 Bentley Park Circle Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 9200 Bentley Park Circle, Orlando, Florida is an incredible estate known as ‘Bentley Hall’ sits on a massive 1.83 Acre lot located in the heart of Central Florida just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal, Bentley Hall was redesigned, expanded and reconstructed with no expenses spared & with each construction and design decision carefully considered by a team of professionals. This Home in Orlando offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9200 Bentley Park Circle, please contact Ben Becton (Phone: 863-617-0232) at Keller Williams Realty Smart for full support and perfect service.
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – January 3rd, 2023
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Several new laws took effect on January 1st in Florida. Among them, reforms to Florida’s lobbying policy, 50% toll credits for those who accumulate 35 or more tolls per month, the banning of assignment of benefits for property insurance claims (recently passed in the special legislative session), a new law requiring all apartment landlords to conduct background checks on all employees and a requirement that school librarians train in age-appropriate materials and library resources.
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights Florida Cutting Horse Association Winter Circuit
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a competition where a horse and rider are judged on their ability to handle cattle. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about the Florida Cutting Horse Association Winter Circuit that was held at the Florida Horse Park.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Locals scramble to fill void left by Petty's Meat Market closures
MELBOURNE — With the closing of the Wickham Road location in 2021, the empty hole left behind by Petty's Meat Market grew into a chasm when the Babcock Street store also shut its doors forever in October of 2022 after 46 years of service. Petty's Meat Market meant a...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
FAA slowing volume of flights into Florida due to air traffic issue
ORLANDO, Fla. — Federal Aviation Administration officials said they are slowing the volume of flights heading to Florida due to an air traffic computer issue. As of 2:30 p.m., officials said the issue is being resolved. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officials said there is an...
WEAR
Manufacturing defect changing street lights purple in Northwest Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- If you’ve noticed purple street lights while you’re driving early in the morning or at night, your eyes are not deceiving you. Some street lights in Northwest Florida have a purple hue. The Florida Department of Transportation says this is due to a manufacturing defect.
