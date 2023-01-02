Read full article on original website
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Don't forget to clear your fire hydrants, gas meters, and vents!Limitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Target Donates 100 Cartons of Eggnog to Cancer Patient in Minneapolis, it Helps to Maintain his Weight for ChemotherapyZack LoveMinneapolis, MN
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Early weather report for the Week 18 matchup
The Detroit Lions head into the “Frozen Tundra” for their Week 18 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. The game has been flexed to Sunday Night Football on NBC, the first prime-time game for the Lions this season. There’s a lot riding on the line, especially with the Packers’ recent hot streak where they control their own destiny with a win-and-they’re-in situation. So, it’s Aaron Rodgers, on prime-time television, with both teams needing a win for the playoffs.
Vikings Sign New OT after Brian O’Neill Injury
The Minnesota Vikings are down to nubbins for offensive line depth as injuries have impacted RT Brian O’Neill, C Garrett Bradbury, C Austin Schlottmann, and OT Blake Brandel in the last few weeks. Scanty offensive trenches are incredibly unfavorable for an upcoming playoff push, so Vikings general manager Kwesi...
Vikings Rumor Wrangle: K.J. Osborn The Analyst, Harbaugh’s NFL Interest, & The Hybrid Approach
Vikings rumors aren’t as abundant as they will be in a few weeks, but there is still plenty of intrigue surrounding the purple and gold. As a result, I’m returning to the “Vikings Rumor Wrangle,” a series I’ve leaned on previously to keep readers informed on what’s being whispered about in Vikings Land. In this iteration, we’ve got some chatter about K.J. Osborn, Jim Harbaugh, and the Week 18 plan for the starters.
Detroit Lions sign LB Julian Stanford
Following their 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 17, the Detroit Lions are now sitting at 8-8 on the season, and their playoff hopes are still alive. In fact, depending on what happens earlier in the day, their matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football could end up being a winner take all battle for the final NFL wild card spot.
Where do the Dallas Cowboys fall in Colin's Super Bowl Bubble? | THE HERD
The Dallas Cowboys are heading into the final week of the regular season intending to play all starters according to Jerry Jones, and this news comes just in time for Colin Cowherd to update his Super Bowl Bubble. Watch as he explains where Dallas falls in his rankings, and whether he believes in Dak Prescott's ability to make a deep playoff run.
Bills Cut Former Vikings All-Pro
The Buffalo Bills remain one of the premiere teams contending for a Super Bowl this season. Following Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest that postponed Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, much of the sports world has been focused on his health and recovery. Amidst this attention, on Wednesday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills cut former Vikings All-Pro CB Xavier Rhodes. To replace him, Buffalo also signed S Jared Mayden off the New York Jets practice squad.
Bears Choose Starting QB vs. Vikings
While the Chicago Bears jostle for draft placement in Week 18, the Minnesota Vikings will live on a prayer of reclaiming the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed. If the Vikings topple the Bears in the “noon hour” and the San Francisco 49ers lose to the Arizona Cardinals — the 49ers are favored by two touchdowns — in the 3:25 pm CST timeslot, the Vikings would indeed become the two-seed.
Gio says Giants will beat Vikings in playoffs: 'Book your flights for San Francisco'
Gio is already predicting that the Giants will beat his Vikings in the playoffs as Minnesota’s injuries mount: ‘Book your flights for San Francisco.’
Bills safety Damar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement’
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling "remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the team announced Thursday, three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he...
Paige Spiranac’s ‘Big, Bold’ Sports Predictions for 2023 Include Her Pick for Super Bowl Champion
The golf influencer confidently shared her choices on Twitter.
How to watch Lions vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football
That could be the prospect for both teams in the final game of the NFL regular season. The Detroit Lions will visit the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 18 to close out the regular season. The Packers and Lions are two of the three teams, along with the Seattle Seahawks, vying for the third and final wild card berth in the NFC.
Philadelphia puts home win streak on the line against Chicago
Chicago Bulls (17-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (23-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its 11-game home win streak alive when the 76ers play Chicago. The 76ers are 15-9 in conference matchups. Philadelphia ranks second in the Eastern Conference at...
Bruce Arians Weighs in on Buccaneers Coaching Situation
It feels right, that on the same day that Bruce Arians was inducted into the Bucs' Ring of Honor, the team went on to put up their best offensive effort of the season, all the while securing a home playoff game at Raymond James Stadium.
Orioles DFA O'Hearn 2 days after trade, claim Díaz back
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles designated first baseman Ryan O'Hearn for assignment Thursday, two days after acquiring him in a trade with Kansas City. They also claimed infielder Lewin Díaz off waivers from Atlanta after trading him to the Braves last month. The Orioles acquired O'Hearn from...
NFL Rookie Power Rankings: Brock Purdy skyrockets into top 5 as 2023 begins
With 2023 now here, the 2022 NFL season is officially winding down. Only one week of regular season remains, and we have a clear picture on who the true contenders are. A common theme this season has been the emergence of rookie players, and some have already established themselves as stars in the league. Below, we’ll do some NFL Rookie Power Rankings.
Damar Hamlin asked who won Bills-Bengals when he woke up
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest three days ago — and his first question was, “Did we win?” his doctors said Thursday.
Seahawks enter finale needing win over Rams, help from Lions
SEATTLE (AP) — Once all the games of Week 17 were settled, Quandre Diggs grabbed his phone and started firing off messages to the few players he still knows with his former team in Detroit. The Seattle Seahawks know they need help and Diggs wasn’t shy about trying to...
