Dolphins in limbo on whether Teddy Bridgewater or Skylar Thompson will start vs. Jets

MIAMI GARDENS — Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel hopes to sort out by Wednesday whether Teddy Bridgewater or Skylar Thompson will be his starting quarterback Sunday against the New York Jets, but he’s prepared to go later in the week if necessary.

With the Dolphins taking a cautious approach with Tua Tagovailoa, it's unlikely he will clear concussion protocol in time to return this weekend.

Bridgewater suffered a dislocated pinky on his right (throwing) hand during Sunday’s 23-21 loss to the New England Patriots.

Thompson, a rookie, relieved him and threw one interception and a late touchdown pass but also required brief treatment for a bloody fingernail during the game.

As if that's not enough moving pieces for the most important position on the team with a playoff berth hanging in the balance, the Dolphins also must concern themselves with adding depth at QB since there’s no guarantee Bridgewater would be healthy enough to serve as the backup if he doesn't start.

Chances are the Dolphins will add a quarterback to the practice squad in time for Wednesday’s practice.

“We just can't have one healthy quarterback,” McDaniel said. “We've proven that that's not a safe way to live.”

Bridgewater completed 12-of-19 passes for 161 yards, one touchdown and one interception before injuring his finger.

“I don't think it was broken,” McDaniel said. “It's something that we'll see as the swelling goes down during the week where he's at.”

One TV report over the weekend said Tagovailoa’s goal is to return for the playoffs, should the Dolphins qualify.

“I don't know where that comes from, but from his head coach to the player, no timeline has been discussed,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel said his only concern is “about him getting healthy each and every day. And so I can’t really even factor him into any sort of equation” regarding QB playing time.

McDaniel said he’s also not concerning himself with which stage of the NFL’s five-step concussion protocol Tagovailoa is in.

“That falls into the trap of what people are already trying to forecast for him,” McDaniel said. “Which I don't think helps anybody.”

McDaniel saw Tagovailoa on Monday.

“He told me he felt good,” McDaniel said. “So what does that mean? Relatively?”

Dolphins-Jets will be at 1 p.m. Sunday

The Dolphins' regular-season finale against the visiting Jets will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, the NFL announced Monday. The game had been listed without a time and date to allow for flex scheduling by the networks.

Fox will televise the Dolphins-Jets game.

The Dolphins would qualify for the playoffs by beating the Jets if the Patriots lose at Buffalo in a game also kicking off at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Lions-Packers game instead was selected by NBC as the featured game for "Sunday Night Football."

Saturday's games are the Chiefs-Raiders (4:30) and Titans-Jaguars (8:15). Both will be on ABC/ESPN.

More injury concerns for the Dolphins

Kendall Lamm, who started in place of Terron Armstead at left tackle, suffered an ankle injury vs. the Patriots. McDaniel doubts he’ll be available for the Jets game.

Armstead was inactive with four injuries.

Also inactive were cornerback Xavien Howard (knee injury suffered last week in practice) and linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle, hand).

“Everybody else is kind of up in the air,” McDaniel said.