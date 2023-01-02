ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snap Conclusions: Dolphins lose to Patriots in penultimate game

By Joe Schad, Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago
The Dolphins aren't happy to have lost five games in a row, though coach Mike McDaniel says all the win and loss streaks aren't the most significant thing.

The team is 8-8 and now it's a 1-game season.

It doesn't really matter so much in what order Miami won 8 and lost 8. They are who they are. They are what their record says they are.

Beat the Jets and hope the Patriots lose at Buffalo and they'll see another game.

Miami surely could have won at New England, but lost, 23-21.

Already without Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), Teddy Bridgewater dislocated a pinkie and even third-stringer Skylar Thompson lost a fingernail during Sunday's game.

Schad on devastating loss at PatriotsSlew of key injuries may be final dagger

Our HabibTakeaways from Dolphins' 23-21 defeat

Tyreek Hill, after loss‘We're just in a mud puddle'

The Dolphins are a M*A*S*H unit. We'll see what they have left against the Jets in the season finale.

Here are some snap count observations from the box score:

G Liam Eichenberg 71 snaps, 100 percent - In his first game back from a leg injury, Eichenberg was graded 36.0 by Pro Football Focus, Miami's lowest offensive score. The Dolphins view Eichenberg as having a greater upside in this scheme than Robert Jones but Jones had been playing well at left guard. For the season, Jones is graded 63.9 at pass blocking and 62.1 at run blocking. Eichenberg is 40.9 and 44.3.

QB Skylar Thompson 27 snaps, 38 percent - Skylar had a passer rating of 66.4 and a regrettable interception that was a bit behind Tyreek Hill, who said he should have made the play. Skylar noted he only had a few warmup tosses. If he is going to start against the Jets it will behoove Miami to give him most of the reps on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

CB Keion Crossen 59 snaps, 98 percent - Crossen had two pass interference penalties as he was thrust into the lineup for Xavien Howard, who hurt a knee in practice last week. Crossen is a strong special teams player but in an ideal situation he would not have been out there for 59 snaps against this former team.

Edge Melvin Ingram 28 snaps, 47 percent - In the absence of Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand), it was Andrew Van Ginkel who picked up extra snaps, recording 38. Van Ginkel had two tackles and one quarterback hit. Ingram had one tackle. Miami picked up sacks by Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler and Elandon Roberts. But Miami could use more pressures and sacks from the edge.

RB Jeff Wilson 46 snaps, 65 percent - Wilson out-snapped Raheem Mostert, 46-30, Even though Wilson was coming off a hip injury. Wilson had 15 rushes and 3 catches. Mostert had 9 rushes and 8 catches. Although neither running back averaged more than 3.2 yards per carry the Dolphins remained committed to the run, which was smart. Mostert and Wilson are a capable tandem.

Joe Schad can be reached at jschad@pbpost.com

