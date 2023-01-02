Three for three. Packers' defense prevails on a most unlikely goal-line stand

GREEN BAY − The game could have been over when it had barely begun. So Packers pass rusher Preston Smith started searching for the faces behind the helmets.

Because this? This was impending doom.

The Green Bay-Minnesota game was just 3 minutes old when the Vikings stunned everyone by blocking a Packers punt.

Suddenly the Vikings were perched on Green Bay’s 1-yard line, staring at the stolen treasure from their always more successful, always a step-ahead NFC North rivals. This was starting to look like a New Year’s Day sign from the universe. The winds had finally shifted in favor of the team from Prince’s hometown, whose team colors come right from royalty.

Minnesota, in Lambeau. First and goal from the 1-yard line.

That’s a step over a spring puddle. A reach for the remote control on the end table. That’s the size of the box from Amazon sitting on your doorstep. Really, what are the odds of not scoring from a mere 36 inches away? Especially given three chances to do it?

The fans fell silent. The Packers had no time to react. This was transition defense.

“Sudden change. We didn’t blink one time,” defensive lineman Jarran Reed said. “We knew we had to make a goal-line stance. We were just ready for it.

“We just looked at each other and said, let’s go. They don’t get in. They can get 3 (points) and that’s it.”

There was barely time to guess. What would it be? A run? A pass? A sneak?

First down. Pass. Incomplete. Smith was defending the intended receiver and Minnesota didn’t look strong on the play, to be honest.

“Just like any team would be in that position, I felt like they were shocked that they didn’t get in,” defensive lineman T.J. Slaton said. “And they were shocked that they didn’t get in on that first play.”

Smith looked over at the Vikings offensive line. Of course, he studied film and was prepared, but he knows this is a game of competitive men, not poker players and stage artists. Someone would give something away.

“A lot of time it’s based off the demeanor of the offensive line,” Smith said. “And their demeanor looked like they was about to run the ball. They ran the ball away from me, let me come free and I had a chance to go make a couple of tackles.”

Second down. Vikings back Dalvin Cook ran up the middle, right into a wall of Smith and Reed. Another stunner.

Then Minnesota lost its center to injury. Things were looking a little less sure for the Vikings now.

Third down. Cook took the hand-off again, this time to the left, but he was knocked a yard back by Slaton and safety Adrian Amos.

"We knew it was over from the jump," Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas said. "Got the goal-line stand, it was over."

The Vikings settled for a field goal but who knows at what sacrifice to their confidence.

Really, what are the chances that a division-leading Vikings team with the NFL's seventh-leading running back in Cook would be denied an easy 6 – not once, but twice?

“It’s pretty tough, especially with a running back like Dalvin Cook who’s known for breaking through the line,” Smith said. “And going the distance. Getting down there, our backs against the wall, we had the mindset to stop them, and not allow them to get into the end zone.

“It’s pretty tough, going against a back like that of that caliber.

“It showed them it wasn’t going to be an easy game for them. That stop right there showed what we were bringing to the table today. We wasn’t going to let it be easy.”

Think about the cascade of emotions and insecurities that Green Bay Goal Line Stand X3 could have triggered on the Vikings sideline. None of them positive.

Green Bay’s own stellar running back, Aaron Jones, was asked what he thought about it. What were they on, the 5, he asked? The 3?

No. The 1.

Jones’ eyes widened.

“It’s definitely demoralizing. Any offense, when you get that close, you yourself expect to score,” Jones said. “Along with probably everybody else. So when you don’t get that in, it’s a confidence boost for the defense. You won’t see that happen too many times. Big shout-out to our defense stepping up and they did step up."

Some day the ever-growing NFL statistics list will include goal-line stands, but until then, let this one go on the record for Packers posterity. In a building that has become a living shrine to so much offensive greatness, let us not forget the defense that summoned the strength in the middle of a fire drill to hold the Vikings back for a few inches.

Despite that success, the Packers defense is not overlooking the opponent for Week 18. Green Bay is playing well and completely deserves credit for the thumping of Minnesota, but the Packers will not let that cloud their goal for this coming Sunday against a Detroit team that's ranked better than the Vikings in rush average.

“With Detroit we have to have great discipline,” Slaton said. “And we have to be stout because they have a lot of outside runs, a lot of trick plays that we have to focus on.”