FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2023 Housing Market Predictions for Hampton RoadsScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Virginia BeachTed RiversVirginia Beach, VA
52-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall, Including Ross Dress For Less Store, Permanently Closing and Scheduled For DemolitionJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Four Children From The Same Family Were Abducted Years Apart. One Of Them Has Never Been Found.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewport News, VA
Norfolk's Brick Anchor Brew-House closing in February
Downtown Norfolk's Brick Anchor Brew-House will permanently close on February 3. Proprietor Phil Smith says they're making the announcement early to give their employees time to find a place to go.
City Manager: Norfolk arena could be built downtown, not at Military Circle Mall
The potential site is where the Popeyes now stands alone between St. Paul's Boulevard and Fenchurch Street.
Virginia Zoo mourns passing of youngest two-toed sloth, Riley
The Virginia Zoo is mourning the passing of the facility's two-toed sloth, Riley.
WAVY News 10
Local foodbank hosting food distribution
'Superman' Virginia sailor heard 'big splash' before jumping in to save woman
AZ3 Buddy Varnadore was fishing with his friends at JEB Little Creek in November, when he heard a splash. Witnesses say Varnadore didn't hesitate to put his own life on the line to save another.
thecountrycook.net
Virginia White Sauce (Salsa)
A Norfolk city favorite, this Virginia White Sauce is a thick and creamy sauce that became a popular dip at a favorite local Mexican restaurant!. Virginia White Sauce (or White Salsa) is a regional condiment very specific to the Tidewater area of Virginia - more specifically in Norfolk (my hometown). It was created by a local Mexican restaurant owner (Willie Jenkins at El Toro) who was looking to create a salad dressing for his guests. This is the recipe he came up with; however, guests started using it to dip their tortilla chips in and the rest is history! I am sharing his original recipe below. It can be tailored to your tastes (most people like to thin it out a bit.)
Police investigate auto-pedestrian accident on Auburn Dr. in Virginia Beach
According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 8:23 p.m. in the 6500 block of Auburn Dr.
Newport News shipbuilder turned businessman was murdered on Christmas Eve in Hampton
"He worked at the shipyard for about 11 years and he was in businesses for himself with two businesses. He was everything to everybody."
cardinalnews.org
Virginia has hired a new community college chancellor. He wants to fix a disconnect between business and academia.
Want more education news? There’s no full-time education reporter west of Richmond. You can help us fix that. Help us fund this position. Virginia has just hired an educational leader who will, directly or indirectly, touch more student lives than the presidents of any of the state’s biggest universities.
2023 Housing Market Predictions for Hampton Roads
After the wild housing market trends of the last few years, real estate buyers and sellers are keen to know what is in store for 2023. Will mortgage interest rates continue to rise next year? Will the Hampton Roads housing market crash in 2023? Will we finally see a buyer’s market or another seller’s market? Read on to discover our real estate experts’ forecast for next year in Virginia Beach and neighboring cities.
Cannonball found in Suffolk apartment backyard
A woman living in the Suffolk Acqua luxury apartments was just out walking her dog when she found something out of the ordinary, a cannonball.
fox5dc.com
I-95 Shutdown: Dialysis patient stranded on Virginia highway has new kidney after transplant
Anthony Oden is very thankful to be alive. He is living with a new kidney - and is in improved health. But one year ago neither of those things looked like they were in his future as he sat trapped along with hundreds of others on an icy stretch of Interstate 95 in Virginia.
13News Now Investigates: A record number of homicides in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Violence in Hampton Roads hit a new high in 2022. Homicides increased 7% to claim a total of 220 people last year across the seven cities, according to local police departments, FBI data, and records kept by 13News Now. That is double the amount from just...
Report: 4 Hampton Roads cities among best cities for jobs in 2023
Four cities in Hampton Roads have made the list of the best areas for jobs in 2023.
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake inmate awarded for saving deputy's life
WAVY News 10
Accomack County to add time, days to high school schedule for rest of school year
The way this Virginia Civil Rights icon will soon be honored in the U.S. Captiol
For Joan Johns Cobbs and her brothers, Wednesday morning marked a big step forward in making a larger-than-life tribute to their sister a reality.
Morrissey to keep ‘open mind’ on abortion ban proposals, raising stakes of Virginia special election
Sen. Joe Morrissey told 8News Wednesday that he's going to keep an "open mind" on the measures put forward, including Youngkin's 15-week abortion ban proposal.
wfxrtv.com
New details on laptop allegedly belonging to Virginia Beach mass shooter
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A delegate representing Virginia Beach gave 10 On Your Side exclusive new details into the contents of a laptop she claims belonged to the Virginia Beach mass shooter. He opened fire in Municipal Building 2 on May 31, 2019, killing 12 city employees. The...
WAVY News 10
Not guilty verdict for man accused of shooting 5 people in Norfolk
