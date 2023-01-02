ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

Local foodbank hosting food distribution

PORTSMOUTH, VA
thecountrycook.net

Virginia White Sauce (Salsa)

A Norfolk city favorite, this Virginia White Sauce is a thick and creamy sauce that became a popular dip at a favorite local Mexican restaurant!. Virginia White Sauce (or White Salsa) is a regional condiment very specific to the Tidewater area of Virginia - more specifically in Norfolk (my hometown). It was created by a local Mexican restaurant owner (Willie Jenkins at El Toro) who was looking to create a salad dressing for his guests. This is the recipe he came up with; however, guests started using it to dip their tortilla chips in and the rest is history! I am sharing his original recipe below. It can be tailored to your tastes (most people like to thin it out a bit.)
NORFOLK, VA
Scott Westfall CGP Real Estate

2023 Housing Market Predictions for Hampton Roads

After the wild housing market trends of the last few years, real estate buyers and sellers are keen to know what is in store for 2023. Will mortgage interest rates continue to rise next year? Will the Hampton Roads housing market crash in 2023? Will we finally see a buyer’s market or another seller’s market? Read on to discover our real estate experts’ forecast for next year in Virginia Beach and neighboring cities.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake inmate awarded for saving deputy's life

"That's a bad feeling when you cant breathe and I tried not to panic, but I motioned to him to come around and he knew exactly what to do." Read more: https://bit.ly/3jN1q3s. Chesapeake inmate awarded for saving deputy’s life. "That's a bad feeling when you cant breathe and I...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Accomack County to add time, days to high school schedule for rest of school year

ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Not guilty verdict for man accused of shooting 5 people in Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA

