Sunrise, FL

WMBB

Lakeland or bust: Lady Rams eying trip to state

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – The Rutherford girls basketball team, 11-1, is ranked No. 5 in their class and hot in pursuit of their program’s first state title. The Lady Rams have outscored their opponents by an average of 35 points per game this season in their 11 wins. This year’s success follows a 2022 season […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
NEWS10 ABC

Todd Sibley talks former Pitt teammate Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's health continues to improve, following his collapse on the field after suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. Former UAlbany and University of Pittsburgh running back Todd Sibley, a former teammate of Hamlin's, says he is finally feels a sense of relief after receiving the positive update on Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Minnesota

Big 4th quarter lifts No. 3 Ohio State women past Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Taylor Mikesell scored 22 points and Rikki Harris added 19 as No. 3 Ohio State rallied to beat Minnesota 83-71 on Thursday night.Rebeka Mikulasikova contributed 15 points on five 3-pointers for the Buckeyes (16-0, 5-0 Big Ten), who outscored Minnesota 28-10 in the fourth quarter.Mallory Heyer led Minnesota (8-7, 1-3) with 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Amaya Battle and Alanna Micheaux each scored 14.The Buckeyes aren't accustomed to playing from behind, having trailed at the half only three times in their first 15 games. But Minnesota's young team — its starting lineup featured three true freshmen, a...
COLUMBUS, OH
DC News Now

Uncertain future at quarterback for the Commanders

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As the Washington Commanders are on the verge of their final regular season game of the year versus the Dallas Cowboys, everyone’s attention has been on the quarterbacks. The Commanders 5th round draft pick Sam Howell gets the start this Sunday, giving the coaching staff their first chance to see […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

TCU adds intriguing backfield transfer from Alabama

A five-star recruit, 247Sports ranked Sanders as the No. 1 running back in the nation coming out of IMG Academy in 2019. Knee and hip injuries derailed most of Sanders' time with Alabama. In his freshman year, Sanders was involved in a car accident, sustaining injuries that required surgery. This...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

