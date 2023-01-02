Read full article on original website
Seth Curry operating in second unit role for Nets on Wednesday night
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Curry will come off the bench after Royce O'Neale was named Wednesday's starter. In 12.9 expected minutes, our models project Curry to produce 6.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.
Brooklyn's Royce O'Neale (illness) starting on Wednesday, Seth Curry to bench
Brooklyn Nets forward Royce O'Neale (illness) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. After missing one game with an illness, O'Neale will make his 35th start this season. In 31.8 expected minutes, our models project O'Neale to score 23.3 FanDuel points. O'Neale's projection includes 9.1 points, 4.8 rebounds,...
Miami's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) available for Wednesday's game versus Lakers
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) will play in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Dedmon will be active in a second unit role after the veteran was listed with left foot plantar fasciitis. In 10.8 expected minutes, our models project Dedmon to record 4.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and...
Josh Richardson (quad) questionable for Spurs on Friday
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson (quad) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Richardson has been added to the injury report with a right quad contusion and is questionable to face the Pistons on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 15.3 minutes against Detroit.
T.J. Warren (rib) questionable for Nets on Friday
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren (rib) is questionable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Warren is dealing with a rib contusion and is questionable to face the Pelicans on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 23.3 minutes against New Orleans. Warren's Friday projection...
Orlando's Wendell Carter Jr. starting for inactive Bol Bol (health protocols) on Wednesday
Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Carter Jr. will make his 16th start this season after Bol Bol was ruled out for health protocol reasons. In 27.8 expected minutes, our models project Carter Jr. to score 32.9 FanDuel points. Carter...
Lakers list LeBron James (ankle) as questionable on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Miami Heat. James' availability versus his former team is currently in question after the Lakers' superstar was listed with left ankle soreness. Expect Austin Reaves to see more playing time if James is ruled out on Wednesday.
Charlotte's Gordon Hayward (hamstring) ruled out on Wednesday, Jalen McDaniels to start
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Hayward will not be available at home after he suffered a recent hamstring injury. Expect Jalen McDaniels to see an increased role versus a Memphis ranked second in defensive rating. According to Rotogrinders' Court...
Wizards' Taj Gibson (groin) questionable on Friday
Washington Wizards forward/center Taj Gibson (groin) is questionable for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gibson continues to deal with left groin soreness and is questionable to face the Thunder on Friday. Gibson is averaging 3.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.5 assists, and 7.7 FanDuel points per game this season.
Russell Westbrook (foot) active for Lakers on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (foot) will play in Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Westbrook will be available after he was listed as probable with left foot soreness. In an increased role with LeBron James inactive with an illness, our models project Westbrook to score 35.5 FanDuel points.
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 1/3/23
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
Portland's Jusuf Nurkic (illness) probable on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (illness) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Nurkic is dealing with a non-covid illness and is probable to face the Timberwolves on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 28.2 minutes against the Timberwolves. Nurkic's Wednesday projection includes 13.1 points, 10.4...
Bulls' Alex Caruso (ankle) questionable on Friday
Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Caruso is dealing with a right ankle sprain he suffered on Wednesday and is questionable to face the 76ers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.9 minutes against Philadelphia.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Antetokounmpo is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable to face the Hornets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against Charlotte. Antetokounmpo's Friday projection includes 31.7 points, 12.1 rebounds, 5.4...
Jerami Grant (quad) questionable on Friday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (quad) is questionable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Grant is dealing with a quad injury and is questionable for Friday's clash with the Pacers. If he is available, our models expect him to play 37.1 minutes against Indiana. Grant's Friday projection includes...
Troy Brown Jr. (quad) questionable Friday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers small forward Troy Brown Jr. (quad) is questionable for Friday against the Atlanta Hawks. Brown injured his quad in Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat and exited early. Juan Toscano-Anderson, Wenyen Gabriel, Max Christie, and Kendrick Nunn will have more minutes available off the bench if Brown is ruled out.
Nets' Royce O'Neale (illness) available on Wednesday
Brooklyn Nets forward Royce O'Neale (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. O'Neale has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Chicago on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 31.8 minutes against the Bulls. O'Neale's Wednesday projection includes 9.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3...
Timberwolves' Bryn Forbes (shoulder) out on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Bryn Forbes (shoulder) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Forbes has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against Portland. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. Forbes is averaging...
Aaron Wiggins playing with Oklahoma City's second unit on Wendesday
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins is not starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Orlando Magic. Wiggins will come off the bench after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named Wednesday's starter versus a Magic team ranked 24th in defensive rating. In 24.8 expected minutes, our models project Wiggins to produce 7.8 points,...
76ers' Joel Embiid (foot) out again on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Embiid continues to deal with left foot soreness and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with the Bulls. His next chance to return will come against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. Embiid is...
