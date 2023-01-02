Thomaris takes leave of absence as Mammoth head coach

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Mammoth will have a change behind their bench when they return to action this weekend.

The Elmira Mammoth announced on Monday that head coach Glenn Thomaris has requested a leave of absence due to family matters. His duties as head coach have been relinquished immediately.

Forward Mo Levac has been hired as the interim head/player coach. Micheal Cosentino has been hired as the interim assistant coach. CEO and President Steve Donner will take over as General Manager of Hockey Operations.

The Elmira Mammoth (5-16-3) begin a two-game series at home against the Delaware Thunder on Friday at 7:35 p.m.

