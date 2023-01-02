Since mother nature kept pretty much all area basketball teams from playing their first game of 2023 Tuesday, several will play their first game of the new year today. South Loup will host Sandhills/Thedford for a girls and boys basketball doubleheader tonight in Arnold. In the girls matchup, Sandhills/Thedford is off to a 5-3 start this season and is coming off a third place finish at the Ravenna holiday tournament last week. South Loup is 3-4 and has not played since before Christmas when they claimed the championship at the Maxwell Booster Club holiday tournament with wins over Sandhills Valley and Maxwell. In the boys matchup, South Loup is ranked #6 this week in Class D1 by the Omaha World Herald. The Bobcats are 6-1 with their only loss to Class C2 #4 Amherst. Sandhills/Thedford is 5-3 this season and claimed the boys championship of the Ravenna Holiday Tournament last week with wins over Ravenna and Overton. Tonight’s game will be broadcast on KBBN 95.3 FM and kbbn.com. A live video stream of the games, accompanied by the radio call, will be available on the Sandhills Express Facebook page and You Tube channel. The girls varsity game is scheduled to tip off around 5:30 p.m. with the boys game to follow.

ARNOLD, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO