New Orleans Legend Chef Emeril Lagasse's Most Popular RecipeJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
The Muffuletta, A New Orleans OriginalTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Mardi Gras and King Cake, New Orleans' perfect pairTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
McDonald’s Permanently Closing Another Longstanding Location, Following Approximately 1000 U.S. Closures in Last DecadeJoel EisenbergLouisiana State
Passenger Sues Southwest Airlines for Allegedly Failing to Reimburse Customers for Canceled FlightsLarry LeaseNew Orleans, LA
Funeral, second line held for New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell
Less than two weeks after comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell was fatally shot in his hometown of New Orleans, loved ones will gather on Thursday to lay his body to rest.
WDSU
New Orleans beloved radio host dead at 56
NEW ORLEANS — A beloved New Orleans radio host has died, according to a representative with Audacy. John Osterlind died at the age of 56. He was a radio personality for Bayou 95.7. According to a representative with Audacy, he died of natural causes. Osterlind worked in Connecticut, Rhode...
NOLA.com
The Nightly Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
A streetcar rider is blinded in what police are calling a hate crime, Our Lady of Lourdes church is getting a long awaited restoration, updates on the Endymion parade route and more. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Did you know...
fox8live.com
John Osterlind, New Orleans radio personality, has died at age 55
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Longtime New Orleans radio personality John Osterlind has died at age 55, according to a social media post by Bayou 95.7. Osterlind most recently worked at Bayou 95.7, where he was the Morning Drive host, and he previously worked at WRNO. The radio station’s statement said...
NOLA.com
Exhibit honors Big Chief Darryl Montana’s 50 years of Black Indian masking
New Orleans’ Black masking Indians, also known as Mardi Gras Indians, practice one of the most amazing American art forms. What other custom combines elaborate traditional garment-making with intensely complicated decorative craftwork, stylized street performance, unique music and deep historical context?. Darryl Montana, Big Chief of the Yellow Pocahontas...
NOLA.com
Anthony Mackie stars in TV version of video game 'Twisted Metal,' shot in New Orleans
Gamers unite! The wildly popular vehicular combat video game franchise from PlayStation called “Twisted Metal," published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, is now becoming an action comedy television series, set to air on Peacock. The live-action show, shot entirely in New Orleans last summer, stars New Orleans native Anthony Mackie,...
NOLA.com
Damion and Cheryl Banks crowned king and queen of Culinary Queens of New Orleans
The Culinary Queens of New Orleans have crowned chef Damion Banks and his wife, Cheryl Banks, as the king- and queen-select for the second year of the food-centered Carnival parade. Last year, the group made its debut as the first industry-based krewe in the Greater New Orleans area. It also...
NOLA.com
Our Lady of Lourdes, historic Uptown church unused since Katrina, set for restoration
Our Lady of Lourdes, the century-old former Roman Catholic church on the corner of Napoleon Avenue and Lasalle Street, is finally set to be rehabilitated after remaining unused since it was shuttered in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. The new owners — three local developers — plan to give the...
NOLA.com
Ken Odinet, 20-year legislator from Arabi and longtime engineer, dies at 92
Kenneth Louis Odinet Jr., who represented St. Bernard Parish in the Louisiana Legislature for 20 years, died Friday at his Arabi home. He was 92. The cause was pulmonary fibrosis, which causes the thickening and stiffening of lung tissue, the family said. “He was one of the great leaders of...
houmatimes.com
Trouble in Paradise Comedy Tour makes a stop in Houma!
Join Bayou Terrebonne Distillers for Eddie Pepitone’s Houma stop in the Trouble in Paradise Comedy Tour!. Hosted by Isaac Kozell, the Comedy Tour features “The Bitter Buddha” Eddie Pepitone with special guest JT Habersaat and featuring Marcus Bond! Show may contain explicit content. Tickets are $15 in advance/$20 at the door! Come early to secure a seat. (Advance tickets can be bought at https://btdcomedyeddiepepitone.eventbrite.com.)
New Orleans restaurant opening location in southwest Louisiana
Author and television personality Aarón Sánchez, chef/owner of Johnny Sánchez restaurant in New Orleans, will be opening a second location inside L’Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles.
NOLA.com
New Orleans murders: See map of killings and neighborhood totals for 2023
At the start of 2023, New Orleans was considered to have the highest murder rate of any large city in the country. The dramatic surge of murders left the city with 265 murders in 2022,. than any year since before Hurricane Katrina. While many other large cities saw a decrease...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana
Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
NOLA.com
New Orleans-based IMTT sells its Gretna terminal to this Texas company
International-Matex Tank Terminals, a New Orleans-based bulk liquid storage company, has sold its Gretna terminal to BWC Terminals LLC of Houston. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. IMTT had owned the terminal for 32 years. It has roughly 2.3 million barrels of storage capacity along with access to truck,...
NOLA.com
A TV show made it look like this Uptown restaurant returned, but here’s the real plan
Plenty of people thought the Uptown restaurant that had been Cavan re-opened, only to then abruptly shutter again. But all the activity and starkly different street-side look was simply the work of a production crew turning it into a set for the AMC series “The Driver.”. A real restaurant...
New Orleans school evacuated after gunman spotted near campus
A spokesperson with the NOPD says an armed gunman was seen in the area of KIPP Leadership Primary School, located on St. Claude Avenue in the Marigny.
NOLA.com
St. Charles Avenue streetcar rider blinded in attack police call a hate crime
A disbarred attorney who in 2012 was convicted after threatening U.S. Attorney Jim Letten is incarcerated again after allegedly beating two passengers on the St. Charles Avenue streetcar last month. One victim, Charles Washmon, suffered a broken orbital bone, a concussion and was blinded in his right eye in what New Orleans police say was a hate crime.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: FBI expands investigation into Mayor LaToya Cantrell
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell claims the FBI probe into purchases made by her image consultant doesn’t directly impact her, but Fox 8 has learned federal agents recently expanded their investigation. The FBI is digging into thousands of dollars in purchases made by Cantrell’s stylist, Tanya Blunt...
NOLA.com
Want to take a train from New Orleans to Miami? Amtrak has ‘big time’ plans for Florida
The agreement is forged for Amtrak to run from New Orleans to Mobile starting in 2023, and now there is talk that passenger trains could continue on from South Mississippi to Orlando and Miami. A map outlining possible new service — revealed at a public meeting of the Amtrak board...
NOLA.com
All 2023 Mardi Gras parades in Metairie, Kenner, West Jeff and Chalmette
Carnival doesn't stop at the parish line. Here are all the parades that roll in New Orleans' neighboring suburbs. Sunday, Feb. 5th, noon, Veterans Memorial Boulevard route, eastbound, Metairie. Founded in 1983, the Krewe of Little Rascals is a youth-oriented parade, with members ranging in age from 4 to 19....
