New Orleans, LA

WDSU

New Orleans beloved radio host dead at 56

NEW ORLEANS — A beloved New Orleans radio host has died, according to a representative with Audacy. John Osterlind died at the age of 56. He was a radio personality for Bayou 95.7. According to a representative with Audacy, he died of natural causes. Osterlind worked in Connecticut, Rhode...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

The Nightly Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories

A streetcar rider is blinded in what police are calling a hate crime, Our Lady of Lourdes church is getting a long awaited restoration, updates on the Endymion parade route and more. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Did you know...
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

John Osterlind, New Orleans radio personality, has died at age 55

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Longtime New Orleans radio personality John Osterlind has died at age 55, according to a social media post by Bayou 95.7. Osterlind most recently worked at Bayou 95.7, where he was the Morning Drive host, and he previously worked at WRNO. The radio station’s statement said...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Exhibit honors Big Chief Darryl Montana’s 50 years of Black Indian masking

New Orleans’ Black masking Indians, also known as Mardi Gras Indians, practice one of the most amazing American art forms. What other custom combines elaborate traditional garment-making with intensely complicated decorative craftwork, stylized street performance, unique music and deep historical context?. Darryl Montana, Big Chief of the Yellow Pocahontas...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Trouble in Paradise Comedy Tour makes a stop in Houma!

Join Bayou Terrebonne Distillers for Eddie Pepitone’s Houma stop in the Trouble in Paradise Comedy Tour!. Hosted by Isaac Kozell, the Comedy Tour features “The Bitter Buddha” Eddie Pepitone with special guest JT Habersaat and featuring Marcus Bond! Show may contain explicit content. Tickets are $15 in advance/$20 at the door! Come early to secure a seat. (Advance tickets can be bought at https://btdcomedyeddiepepitone.eventbrite.com.)
HOUMA, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana

Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

New Orleans-based IMTT sells its Gretna terminal to this Texas company

International-Matex Tank Terminals, a New Orleans-based bulk liquid storage company, has sold its Gretna terminal to BWC Terminals LLC of Houston. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. IMTT had owned the terminal for 32 years. It has roughly 2.3 million barrels of storage capacity along with access to truck,...
GRETNA, LA
NOLA.com

St. Charles Avenue streetcar rider blinded in attack police call a hate crime

A disbarred attorney who in 2012 was convicted after threatening U.S. Attorney Jim Letten is incarcerated again after allegedly beating two passengers on the St. Charles Avenue streetcar last month. One victim, Charles Washmon, suffered a broken orbital bone, a concussion and was blinded in his right eye in what New Orleans police say was a hate crime.
CLAIBORNE, LA
fox8live.com

ZURIK: FBI expands investigation into Mayor LaToya Cantrell

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell claims the FBI probe into purchases made by her image consultant doesn’t directly impact her, but Fox 8 has learned federal agents recently expanded their investigation. The FBI is digging into thousands of dollars in purchases made by Cantrell’s stylist, Tanya Blunt...
WASHINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

All 2023 Mardi Gras parades in Metairie, Kenner, West Jeff and Chalmette

Carnival doesn't stop at the parish line. Here are all the parades that roll in New Orleans' neighboring suburbs. Sunday, Feb. 5th, noon, Veterans Memorial Boulevard route, eastbound, Metairie. Founded in 1983, the Krewe of Little Rascals is a youth-oriented parade, with members ranging in age from 4 to 19....
KENNER, LA

