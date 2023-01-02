As Jeff Ulbrich watched the Bills and Bengals play on TV Monday night and witnessed the horrific injury to Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, he had a terrible feeling in his gut. “I lost a teammate, Thomas Herrion. We were playing Denver and he was part of a game-winning drive, came into the locker room and he had a grand mal seizure and he died in front of us in the locker room,’’ the Jets defensive coordinator and former 49ers linebacker said Thursday. “[The Hamlin injury] took me back to that moment, that every time when these players come out of the...

15 MINUTES AGO