Cincinnati, OH

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Minnesota

Big 4th quarter lifts No. 3 Ohio State women past Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Taylor Mikesell scored 22 points and Rikki Harris added 19 as No. 3 Ohio State rallied to beat Minnesota 83-71 on Thursday night.Rebeka Mikulasikova contributed 15 points on five 3-pointers for the Buckeyes (16-0, 5-0 Big Ten), who outscored Minnesota 28-10 in the fourth quarter.Mallory Heyer led Minnesota (8-7, 1-3) with 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Amaya Battle and Alanna Micheaux each scored 14.The Buckeyes aren't accustomed to playing from behind, having trailed at the half only three times in their first 15 games. But Minnesota's young team — its starting lineup featured three true freshmen, a...
COLUMBUS, OH
New York Post

Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich recalls teammate’s death

As Jeff Ulbrich watched the Bills and Bengals play on TV Monday night and witnessed the horrific injury to Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, he had a terrible feeling in his gut. “I lost a teammate, Thomas Herrion. We were playing Denver and he was part of a game-winning drive, came into the locker room and he had a grand mal seizure and he died in front of us in the locker room,’’ the Jets defensive coordinator and former 49ers linebacker said Thursday. “[The Hamlin injury] took me back to that moment, that every time when these players come out of the...
Wyoming News

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable vs. Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited in practice Thursday and listed as questionable to play in Saturday's pivotal game against the visiting Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars (8-8), winners of four in a row, are AFC South champions with a victory or tie versus the Titans (7-9) on Saturday night. Tennessee, which has lost six straight games, must win on Saturday to capture the division title. Lawrence, who is nursing...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

