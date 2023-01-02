Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
‘Who won the game?’: NFL star Damar Hamlin wakes after on-field collapse
Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is awake and able to communicate with his medical team after the NFL safety suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a Monday night game in Cincinnati, his doctors say. Two physicians caring for the 24-year-old told reporters on Thursday he was “demonstrating signs of...
Jacksonville Jaguars: 3 bold predictions for Week 18 vs. Titans
The Jacksonville Jaguars Week 18 matchup against the Tennessee Titans has become a must-win game for both teams. Whichever squad comes out victorious will be AFC South champions. Ahead of the Jaguars-Titans game, we’ll be making our Jaguar Week 18 predictions. Jacksonville has been on a tear lately. After...
Jaylen Clark saves No. 10 UCLA late vs. USC
The second time was the charm for Jaylen Clark, who connected on his second 3-point attempt of No. 10-ranked UCLA’s
Big 4th quarter lifts No. 3 Ohio State women past Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Taylor Mikesell scored 22 points and Rikki Harris added 19 as No. 3 Ohio State rallied to beat Minnesota 83-71 on Thursday night.Rebeka Mikulasikova contributed 15 points on five 3-pointers for the Buckeyes (16-0, 5-0 Big Ten), who outscored Minnesota 28-10 in the fourth quarter.Mallory Heyer led Minnesota (8-7, 1-3) with 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Amaya Battle and Alanna Micheaux each scored 14.The Buckeyes aren't accustomed to playing from behind, having trailed at the half only three times in their first 15 games. But Minnesota's young team — its starting lineup featured three true freshmen, a...
Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich recalls teammate’s death
As Jeff Ulbrich watched the Bills and Bengals play on TV Monday night and witnessed the horrific injury to Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, he had a terrible feeling in his gut. “I lost a teammate, Thomas Herrion. We were playing Denver and he was part of a game-winning drive, came into the locker room and he had a grand mal seizure and he died in front of us in the locker room,’’ the Jets defensive coordinator and former 49ers linebacker said Thursday. “[The Hamlin injury] took me back to that moment, that every time when these players come out of the...
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable vs. Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited in practice Thursday and listed as questionable to play in Saturday's pivotal game against the visiting Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars (8-8), winners of four in a row, are AFC South champions with a victory or tie versus the Titans (7-9) on Saturday night. Tennessee, which has lost six straight games, must win on Saturday to capture the division title. Lawrence, who is nursing...
Titans injury report for Tuesday: Tennessee gets some good news
With the Tennessee Titans’ Week 18 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars being on Saturday night, the two teams released their first injury reports of the week on Tuesday instead of Wednesday. One name we were hoping to see designated to return from injured reserve on Tuesday was linebacker David...
Cardinals shut down Hopkins, McCoy; will start QB Blough vs. 49ers
The Arizona Cardinals will play Sunday without receiver DeAndre Hopkins in their season finale against the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Wednesday. Additionally, quarterback David Blough will make his second start in a row as Arizona has opted to shut down backup quarterback Colt McCoy. Hopkins...
