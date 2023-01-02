ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FanSided

Cubs latest signing is an inspirational story in the making

The Chicago Cubs brought back pitcher Brad Wieck on Tuesday morning, per FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray. Weick has one hell of a story to tell. Weick has barely pitched in two seasons, but he still has love for the game. The Chicago Cubs inked Weick to a two-year minor league contract. What that means for a chance in the Windy City remains to be seen, but Weick does have successful major-league experience as recently as 2021.
Royals Review

Ten predictions for the Royals in 2023

It’s a new year, which means the Royals are undefeated this year! It’s also a time for predictions that will almost certainly be wrong, because what do we have to cling to this time of year other than hope?. Here are ten predictions for what could happen to...
FOX2now.com

Chiefs Player Reconnects with Fans During Training Camp

ST. JOSEPH, Mo – At the end of every Chiefs Camp practice, players participate in a helmet walk. It’s an opportunity for Kansas City’s youngest fans to get face to face with the biggest superstars, as they help carry their helmet from the field below up to the locker room.
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs head into Week 18 as new Super Bowl favorites

The final week of the regular season is upon us. The Kansas City Chiefs enter Week 18 as FanDuel’s favorite to win Super Bowl 57. Kansas City has always been a contender, but this is the first instance where the Chiefs are the favorite to win it all. Prior to the season, many didn’t expect the Chiefs to remain as dominant after Tyreek hill departed to Miami. However, Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy have done a fantastic job of keeping defenses guessing all season long. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce continue to break records and as a result, have a chance to be the No. 1 seed heading into the postseason.
WVNews

Chiefs kick off Week 18 playing for AFC's No. 1 seed

The NFL is moving forward with the Week 18 schedule during a difficult, emotional week. While coaches, players, fans and the sports community are focused on Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s health, the final weekend of the regular season kicks off Saturday with the Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Las Vegas Raiders.
Yardbarker

Rookie Emergence Increasing Chiefs’ Chances At Super Bowl

During Brett Veach‘s tenure as Kansas City Chiefs general manager, his drafts have usually been reminiscent of each other. That would include him finding tremendous value picks in the middle to late rounds. At the same time, Kansas City just never seemed to hit on their first draft pick from each class. Items like underperformance, injuries and just not fitting into the system all contributed to disappointments from the opening picks of prior Chiefs rookie draft classes.
