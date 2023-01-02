Read full article on original website
Royals Review
Ten predictions for the Royals in 2023
It’s a new year, which means the Royals are undefeated this year! It’s also a time for predictions that will almost certainly be wrong, because what do we have to cling to this time of year other than hope?. Here are ten predictions for what could happen to...
Kansas City Royals to try their luck playing in Las Vegas
The Kansas City Royals are heading to Las Vegas to play two Spring Training Games in Big League Weekend March 18-19, 2023.
Kansas City Chiefs change schedule out of respect for Bills’ Hamlin
The Kansas City Chiefs canceled the media portion of the team's schedule Tuesday out of respect for Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin.
FOX2now.com
Chiefs Player Reconnects with Fans During Training Camp
ST. JOSEPH, Mo – At the end of every Chiefs Camp practice, players participate in a helmet walk. It’s an opportunity for Kansas City’s youngest fans to get face to face with the biggest superstars, as they help carry their helmet from the field below up to the locker room.
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs head into Week 18 as new Super Bowl favorites
The final week of the regular season is upon us. The Kansas City Chiefs enter Week 18 as FanDuel’s favorite to win Super Bowl 57. Kansas City has always been a contender, but this is the first instance where the Chiefs are the favorite to win it all. Prior to the season, many didn’t expect the Chiefs to remain as dominant after Tyreek hill departed to Miami. However, Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy have done a fantastic job of keeping defenses guessing all season long. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce continue to break records and as a result, have a chance to be the No. 1 seed heading into the postseason.
gamblingnews.com
Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders Week 18 Odds, Time, and Prediction
The Kansas City Chiefs have secured their place in the playoffs, but it’s still not certain whether they’ll finish no. 1 in the AFC and get a first-round bye. Likely for them, their destiny is in their hands – they just need to beat the unmotivated Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18.
WVNews
Chiefs kick off Week 18 playing for AFC's No. 1 seed
The NFL is moving forward with the Week 18 schedule during a difficult, emotional week. While coaches, players, fans and the sports community are focused on Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s health, the final weekend of the regular season kicks off Saturday with the Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Las Vegas Raiders.
Chiefs send support to Hamlin, begin prep with Week 18 going on as scheduled
The Kansas City Chiefs began practicing for their Week 18 game against the Las Vegas Raiders as the NFL said games would go on as scheduled.
Yardbarker
Rookie Emergence Increasing Chiefs’ Chances At Super Bowl
During Brett Veach‘s tenure as Kansas City Chiefs general manager, his drafts have usually been reminiscent of each other. That would include him finding tremendous value picks in the middle to late rounds. At the same time, Kansas City just never seemed to hit on their first draft pick from each class. Items like underperformance, injuries and just not fitting into the system all contributed to disappointments from the opening picks of prior Chiefs rookie draft classes.
Where Tickets Prices Stand For Raiders-Chiefs Season Finale
SI Tickets has prices for the Las Vegas Raiders' final game of the season starting at $221.
FanSided
