Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Tom Brady Makes Generous Donation To Damar Hamlin's Charity Fundraiser
In the day since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field during the team's Monday Night Football matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, the NFL world has flooded Hamlin with prayers and well-wishes. Players, fans and others around the game have found a more concrete ...
WTOP
Chiefs hope to continue dominance of Raiders
KANSAS CITY (13-3) AT LAS VEGAS (6-10) Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST, ABC/ESPN. LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat the Raiders 30-29 on Oct. 10. LAST WEEK: Chiefs beat Broncos 27-24; Raiders lost to 49ers 37-34 in OT. CHIEFS OFFENSE: OVERALL (1), RUSH (21), PASS (1), SCORING (1) CHIEFS DEFENSE: OVERALL (12), RUSH...
WTOP
Seahawks host Rams with Seattle’s playoff hopes on the line
LOS ANGELES RAMS (5-11) at SEATTLE (8-8) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, FOX. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Seahawks by 6½. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Rams 6-9-1; Seahawks 7-9. SERIES RECORD: Seahawks lead 26-24. LAST MEETING: Seahawks beat Rams 27-23, Dec. 4, 2022 in Inglewood, California. LAST WEEK: Rams lost to Chargers...
WTOP
Longo says running will remain priority in Badgers’ Air Raid
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — New Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo wants to put one idea to rest. Just because Longo has a reputation as a quarterback-friendly coordinator because he used some form of the Air Raid offense at North Carolina and other stops doesn’t mean Wisconsin is going to stop running the football.
WTOP
Browns defensive coordinator hoping to return next season
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods wants another shot. Heavily criticized for a unit that underperformed, dealt with numerous injuries and didn’t always complement Cleveland’s offense, Woods said Thursday he’s eager to come back for a fourth season. He may not get the...
WTOP
Playoff-bound Chargers might play backups against Broncos
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (10-6) at DENVER (4-12) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Broncos by 2 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chargers 10-5-1, Broncos 7-9. SERIES RECORD: Broncos lead 70-55-1. LAST MEETING: Chargers beat Broncos 19-16 in overtime on Oct. 17, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
WTOP
49ers head into finale vs. Cardinals with chance at top seed
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers spent the past few weeks after clinching the NFC West chasing the No. 2 seed and an extra home game in the playoffs. Now the 49ers (12-4) head into the regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals (4-12) on Sunday with a shot at earning the top seed and a coveted first-round bye.
WTOP
Jaguars welcome Titans for ‘all the marbles’ after 2-6 start
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson saw this coming. No, really. Pederson first started telling his players they would have a chance to make the postseason in early November, after a five-game losing streak dropped them to 2-6 and left them four games behind the Titans in the loss column.
WTOP
Ehlinger gets start as Colts, Texans vie for draft position
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sam Ehlinger’s wild, season-long ride will include one last twist Sunday. He’s back as the Indianapolis Colts’ starting quarterback, this time against one of his home-state teams — the Houston Texans. No, it’s not the way Ehlinger or Indy envisioned closing this...
WTOP
49ers host Cards seeking 10th straight win, NFC West sweep
ARIZONA (4-12) at SAN FRANCISCO (12-4) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, Fox. LAST MEETING: 49ers beat Cardinals 38-10 on Nov. 21, 2022, at Mexico City. LAST WEEK: Cardinals lost to Falcons 20-19; 49ers beat Raiders 37-34 in OT. CARDINALS OFFENSE: OVERALL (21), RUSH (20), PASS (18), SCORING (21) CARDINALS DEFENSE: OVERALL...
WTOP
Eagles host Giants looking to clinch NFC East title
NEW YORK GIANTS (9-6-1) at PHILADELPHIA (13-3) Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Eagles by 14. AGAINST THE SPREAD: New York 12-4; Philadelphia 8-8 SERIES RECORD: Eagles lead 89-86-2. LAST MEETING: Eagles defeated Giants 48-22 on Dec. 11, 2022, in New York. LAST WEEK: Giants beat Indianapolis, 38-10....
WTOP
Seahawks enter finale needing win over Rams, help from Lions
SEATTLE (AP) — Once all the games of Week 17 were settled, Quandre Diggs grabbed his phone and started firing off messages to the few players he still knows with his former team in Detroit. The Seattle Seahawks know they need help and Diggs wasn’t shy about trying to...
WTOP
Dolphins enter must-win Week 18 matchup vs rival Jets
NEW YORK JETS (7-9) AT MIAMI (8-8) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, FOX. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Jets by 1. SERIES RECORD: Dolphins lead 57-56-1. LAST MEETING: Jets beat the Dolphins 40-17 in Week 5 at MetLife Stadium. LAST WEEK: Jets lost to Seattle 23-6; Dolphins lost to New England 23-21.
WTOP
AP sources: NFL won’t resume Bills-Bengals game suspended Monday night after Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest
NEW YORK (AP) — AP sources: NFL won’t resume Bills-Bengals game suspended Monday night after Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Latest Bills, Patriots injury reports
The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots both released their Thursday injury reports. The two teams play their regular season finale at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sunday.
Uncertain future at quarterback for the Commanders
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As the Washington Commanders are on the verge of their final regular season game of the year versus the Dallas Cowboys, everyone’s attention has been on the quarterbacks. The Commanders 5th round draft pick Sam Howell gets the start this Sunday, giving the coaching staff their first chance to see […]
No. 10 UCLA blows 18-point lead, hangs on to beat USC 60-58
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark scored 15 points and No. 10 UCLA blew an 18-point lead in the second half before rallying to beat crosstown rival Southern California 60-58 on Thursday night for the Bruins’ 11th straight victory. Boogie Ellis missed missed a potential tying jumper that...
Jaylen Clark saves No. 10 UCLA late vs. USC
The second time was the charm for Jaylen Clark, who connected on his second 3-point attempt of No. 10-ranked UCLA’s
