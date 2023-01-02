ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
WTOP

Chiefs hope to continue dominance of Raiders

KANSAS CITY (13-3) AT LAS VEGAS (6-10) Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST, ABC/ESPN. LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat the Raiders 30-29 on Oct. 10. LAST WEEK: Chiefs beat Broncos 27-24; Raiders lost to 49ers 37-34 in OT. CHIEFS OFFENSE: OVERALL (1), RUSH (21), PASS (1), SCORING (1) CHIEFS DEFENSE: OVERALL (12), RUSH...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WTOP

Seahawks host Rams with Seattle’s playoff hopes on the line

LOS ANGELES RAMS (5-11) at SEATTLE (8-8) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, FOX. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Seahawks by 6½. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Rams 6-9-1; Seahawks 7-9. SERIES RECORD: Seahawks lead 26-24. LAST MEETING: Seahawks beat Rams 27-23, Dec. 4, 2022 in Inglewood, California. LAST WEEK: Rams lost to Chargers...
SEATTLE, WA
WTOP

Longo says running will remain priority in Badgers’ Air Raid

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — New Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo wants to put one idea to rest. Just because Longo has a reputation as a quarterback-friendly coordinator because he used some form of the Air Raid offense at North Carolina and other stops doesn’t mean Wisconsin is going to stop running the football.
MADISON, WI
WTOP

Browns defensive coordinator hoping to return next season

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods wants another shot. Heavily criticized for a unit that underperformed, dealt with numerous injuries and didn’t always complement Cleveland’s offense, Woods said Thursday he’s eager to come back for a fourth season. He may not get the...
CLEVELAND, OH
WTOP

Playoff-bound Chargers might play backups against Broncos

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (10-6) at DENVER (4-12) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Broncos by 2 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chargers 10-5-1, Broncos 7-9. SERIES RECORD: Broncos lead 70-55-1. LAST MEETING: Chargers beat Broncos 19-16 in overtime on Oct. 17, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
DENVER, CO
WTOP

49ers head into finale vs. Cardinals with chance at top seed

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers spent the past few weeks after clinching the NFC West chasing the No. 2 seed and an extra home game in the playoffs. Now the 49ers (12-4) head into the regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals (4-12) on Sunday with a shot at earning the top seed and a coveted first-round bye.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WTOP

Jaguars welcome Titans for ‘all the marbles’ after 2-6 start

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson saw this coming. No, really. Pederson first started telling his players they would have a chance to make the postseason in early November, after a five-game losing streak dropped them to 2-6 and left them four games behind the Titans in the loss column.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WTOP

Ehlinger gets start as Colts, Texans vie for draft position

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sam Ehlinger’s wild, season-long ride will include one last twist Sunday. He’s back as the Indianapolis Colts’ starting quarterback, this time against one of his home-state teams — the Houston Texans. No, it’s not the way Ehlinger or Indy envisioned closing this...
HOUSTON, TX
WTOP

49ers host Cards seeking 10th straight win, NFC West sweep

ARIZONA (4-12) at SAN FRANCISCO (12-4) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, Fox. LAST MEETING: 49ers beat Cardinals 38-10 on Nov. 21, 2022, at Mexico City. LAST WEEK: Cardinals lost to Falcons 20-19; 49ers beat Raiders 37-34 in OT. CARDINALS OFFENSE: OVERALL (21), RUSH (20), PASS (18), SCORING (21) CARDINALS DEFENSE: OVERALL...
ARIZONA STATE
WTOP

Eagles host Giants looking to clinch NFC East title

NEW YORK GIANTS (9-6-1) at PHILADELPHIA (13-3) Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Eagles by 14. AGAINST THE SPREAD: New York 12-4; Philadelphia 8-8 SERIES RECORD: Eagles lead 89-86-2. LAST MEETING: Eagles defeated Giants 48-22 on Dec. 11, 2022, in New York. LAST WEEK: Giants beat Indianapolis, 38-10....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTOP

Seahawks enter finale needing win over Rams, help from Lions

SEATTLE (AP) — Once all the games of Week 17 were settled, Quandre Diggs grabbed his phone and started firing off messages to the few players he still knows with his former team in Detroit. The Seattle Seahawks know they need help and Diggs wasn’t shy about trying to...
SEATTLE, WA
WTOP

Dolphins enter must-win Week 18 matchup vs rival Jets

NEW YORK JETS (7-9) AT MIAMI (8-8) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, FOX. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Jets by 1. SERIES RECORD: Dolphins lead 57-56-1. LAST MEETING: Jets beat the Dolphins 40-17 in Week 5 at MetLife Stadium. LAST WEEK: Jets lost to Seattle 23-6; Dolphins lost to New England 23-21.
DC News Now

Uncertain future at quarterback for the Commanders

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As the Washington Commanders are on the verge of their final regular season game of the year versus the Dallas Cowboys, everyone’s attention has been on the quarterbacks. The Commanders 5th round draft pick Sam Howell gets the start this Sunday, giving the coaching staff their first chance to see […]
WASHINGTON, DC

