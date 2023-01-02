ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar

Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Toyota Halts Car's Sales and Production for U.S.

Toyota is known for a lot of different things, mainly automobiles, but the company also makes sewing machines, forklifts, robotics, boats and even houses. Of course, the main line of business Toyota handles is automobiles. While being a true leader in the automobile industry, Toyota has dealt with its own...
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Cheddar News

Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions

"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021.  That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
24/7 Wall St.

The Price Of Eggs Is Soaring

The Producer Price Index rose rose 7.4% year over year in November and was up .3% from October. The number was high and signaled that inflation was still firmly in place. As with every PPI report, some items rose faster than others based on what companies pay for goods and services in the index. The price […]
OREGON STATE
Upworthy

A student accidentally created a rechargeable battery that could last 400 years.

There's an old saying that luck happens when preparation meets opportunity.There's no better example of that than a 2016 discovery at the University of California, Irvine, by doctoral student Mya Le Thai. After playing around in the lab, she made a discovery that could lead to a rechargeable battery that could last up to 400 years. That means longer-lasting laptops and smartphones and fewer lithium ion batteries piling up in landfills.
IRVINE, CA
Freethink

New battery is cheaper than lithium-ion with four times the capacity

A new type of low-cost battery could help solve the renewable energy storage problem, giving us a better way to bank solar and wind energy for when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing. The challenge: A whopping 30% of global CO2 emissions are produced by...

