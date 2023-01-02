Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA
Celtics Complete Trade
BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
NBC Sports
Why Marcus Smart was ejected from Celtics' blowout loss to Thunder
Tuesday night wasn't a happy homecoming for Marcus Smart. The Celtics guard, who played his college basketball at nearby Oklahoma State, was ejected from Boston's game against the Thunder in Oklahoma City late in the third quarter. Smart appeared to disagree with a foul call, and as he walked to the bench to be subbed out for Derrick White, he directed some choice words at referee Lauren Holtkamp, who had already given Smart a technical foul earlier in the game.
chatsports.com
Preview: Boston Celtics (26-12) at Mavericks (22-16) Game #39 1/5/23
Boston Celtics (26-12) at Dallas Mavericks (22-16) Thursday, December 5, 2023. The Celtics look to get back on track after a very embarrassing loss to the OKC Thunder on Tuesday night. This is the 3rd game of a 4 game Western road trip. The Celtics lost the first 2 game on the trip and now face MVP candidate Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, who have won their last 7 games.
Celtics reportedly trade Noah Vonleh, cash considerations to Spurs
Vonleh, a Haverhill native, appeared in 23 games with Boston this season. The Celtics are reportedly moving on from big man Noah Vonleh, with Boston trading both the 27-year-old forward and cash considerations to the San Antonio Spurs, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Celtics will receive a future second-round pick as part of the deal, according to Brian Robb of MassLive.
The Latest on Robert Williams' Status for Tuesday's Celtics-Thunder Game
As the Celtics look to bounce back after a 123-111 loss to the Nuggets that snapped their four-game winning streak, Boston will have to do so without a member of its core. The Celtics ruled Robert Williams out for Tuesday's matchup against the Thunder due to left knee injury management. Williams ...
Celtics trade Noah Vonleh to Spurs. Is another move coming?
The NBA trade deadline is a month away, but the front office for the Boston Celtics is already starting to make moves. Per NBA insider Shams Charania, the Celtics dealt center Noah Vonleh as well as cash considerations to the San Antonio Spurs. While the C’s didn’t receive anyone in...
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Friday
Antetokounmpo is considered probable for Friday's game versus the Hornets despite left knee soreness. Antetokounmpo doesn't appear to be in danger of missing the matchup and is coming off a pair of impressive showings in wins over the Wizards and Raptors. Aside from Khris Middleton (knee), Antetokounmpo is expected to have his full complement of teammates for this one. Assume he will suit up barring word of a downgrade in his status over the next 24 hours.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Misses practice Thursday
Beal (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports. Beal aggravated his hamstring in Tuesday's game after missing the previous three. He did mobility work while the rest of the team practiced. While Beal hasn't officially been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Thunder, it seems unlikely he will play.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Available, no restrictions Thursday
Head coach Stephen Silas relayed Thursday that Gordon will be available sans restrictions for the evening's contest versus the Jazz, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports. Gordon hasn't appeared in both legs of a back-to-back set yet this season, but that will change Thursday. Per Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle, Gordon's health is reportedly improving, and the hope is that he will be able to appear regularly in back-to-backs moving forward.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Dismissed early from Monday's loss
Smart finished Monday's 150-117 loss to the Thunder with seven points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one block in 26 minutes before he was ejected in the third quarter after receiving his second technical foul of the night. Given that the Celtics were trailing...
Will Celtics be humbled by ugly loss to Thunder?
BOSTON -- Well that was embarrassing. The Boston Celtics entered Tuesday night's road tilt against the Thunder in Oklahoma City with the NBA's best record. They still, technically, own the NBA's best record by mere percentage points over the surging Brooklyn Nets, but very few believe the Celtics are the best team in the NBA on Wednesday morning.That's because Boston was absolutely trounced by an undermanned Thunder squad, 150-117, on Tuesday night. Despite OKC being without their star player in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (a guy who has averaged over 30 points a night this season), the Thunder still dropped 150 points...
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hopeful to return against Spurs
Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Wednesday that Curry (shoulder) will be re-evaluated this weekend and is hoping to be back for next Friday's game versus San Antonio, 95.7 The Game reports. Curry hasn't played since Dec. 14 due to a left shoulder subluxation. Myers said the superstar point guard...
Celtics And Mavs Injury Reports
The Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks have announced their injury reports.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Remains sidelined
Rubio (knee) will not suit up for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports. Rubio has yet to make his season debut after undergoing off-season surgery on his left knee. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Suns.
NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Mavericks prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/5/2023
The Dallas Mavericks host the Boston Celtics for an interconference battle on TNT! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Mavericks prediction and pick. If there is one thing the Celtics have been known for over their entire existence as a franchise, it’s hustle and effort. I think many would agree with me that saying their last game might be one of the worst losses in the history of the team. Allowing 150 points in a non-overtime game is not only bad but to do it against a below-average team without their best player makes it 10 times worse. The Celtics lost 150-117 and have fallen to (26-12) on the season.
CBS Sports
Saints' Juwan Johnson: DNP due to quad injury
Johnson didn't practice Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury. Since the Saints' Week 14 bye, Johnson has sandwiched 60-plus yard efforts around a nine-yard Week 16, totaling 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 138 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games. Now with a quad injury in tow, his status will be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday versus the Panthers.
NBC Sports
Could these Maine Celtics standouts earn spot on Boston roster?
The Maine Celtics' 2022-23 season is off to a strong start. Boston's G League affiliate has won its first four regular-season games, including a 132-102 victory over the Motor City Cruise (Detroit Pistons affiliate) on Thursday night. They went 11-7 before falling in the semifinals of the Showcase Cup. Maine's...
Yardbarker
Behind stunning shooting, Thunder blast Celtics
Despite playing without leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Oklahoma City Thunder shot 59.2 percent from the field and earned a 150-117 home victory against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging 30.8 points per game, was a late scratch with a non-COVID illness. He also leads the...
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Struggles in return to bench
Love totaled six points (1-7 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 90-88 win over the Suns. Love moved from the starting lineup to the bench in Wednesday's win, struggling from the field while finishing with less than 10 points for the first time in four games. Love has tallied at least five points and five rebounds in seven straight contests.
CBS Sports
Warriors owner Joe Lacob says they've made Bob Myers two contract offers: 'I fully expect Bob will be back'
In an interview on "The TK Show," Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami that the team has made two extension offers to president Bob Myers, whose contract will expire at the end of the season. Last month, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that negotiations between Myers and the Warriors were at an impasse.
