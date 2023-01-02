ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erik Ten Hag Has 'Considered' Recalling Amad Diallo From Sunderland Loan To Add Depth To Manchester United Attack

By Alex Wallace
 3 days ago

Erik Ten Hag has admitted he has considered recalling Amad Diallo from his Sunderland loan for Manchester United attacking options.

Manchester United could bring a young star back to the club in the January window following an impressive loan spell in the Championship. Amad Diallo is majorly impressing in the second tier this season.

With United not able to majorly spend to improve their attacking output in January, the club could recall the young attacker. Erik Ten Hag has stated he has considered recalling the youngster.

The Dutchman is however aware that the player is making progress at Sunderland and doesn't want to disturb that process. However with options limited, Diallo could return to Old Trafford in January if United do not strengthen.

Speaking in his pre Bournemouth press conference Ten Hag as been asked about Diallo, he has said the following; "We consider everything. As long as it's strengthening the squad. But at the same time, I have a little bit of a reservation for that because I don’t want to stop the process."

"When we decide [For him] to come back, he has to be a player who can be starting XI, compete for starting XI [at A] minimum, for a lot of games to come in and have an impact."

"In that moment [pre season], I didn't see him as a starting XI or a player who already had an impact. But I see and I value his potential and his capabilities."

Comments / 0

