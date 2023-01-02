ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elliott County, KY

Trooper-involved shooting investigation underway in Elliott County

By Matthew Duckworth
FOX 56
FOX 56
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W8pHq_0k1Iu06E00

SANDY HOOK, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Kentucky State Police officials have been requested to investigate a shooting that occurred on Sunday in Elliott County.

At 8:42 p.m. the KSP Critical Incident Response Team was called to the scene where their initial analysis show a man in the Middle Fork community became a threat to troopers, causing them to shoot the man.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

This incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 0

Related
wklw.com

Two Killed and Two Injured following Crash in Greenup Co

A man and a 17-year-old girl were killed Tuesday night following a crash along the Industrial Parkway in Greenup Co. According to the Kentucky State Police, the accident happened just after 6:30 PM Monday near the intersection of Technology Drive. It’s in an area between Interstate 64 and Brush Creek. Trooper Shane Goodall, public affairs officer for KSP Post 14 in Ashland, said the two people killed were in an SUV that was headed north on the Industrial Parkway. He said the driver attempted to pass another vehicle and a tractor-trailer and then collided head-on with a full-size pickup truck that was headed south. Reece Murray, 27, and the 17-year-old girl were traveling in the SUV and were pronounced dead at the scene, KSP reports. The two occupants of the pickup truck were taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital. No word on their condition. The Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate this incident.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested for rape, incest in Kentucky

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A man is in custody for alleged sex crimes against a minor. According to Kentucky State Police, they were made aware of sex abuse allegations involving a juvenile in Greenup County. KSP says they found the suspect, Justin McDowell at a residence in Ashland, and he brandished a knife and fought with detectives […]
ASHLAND, KY
wymt.com

Nine students involved in head start bus crash in Wolfe County

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Nine students were on a head start bus Thursday morning when it crashed. Middle Kentucky CAP Head Start Director Chris Holiday said the exact cause of the crash is not known, but there were no other vehicles involved. He told WYMT that no children had...
WOLFE COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

Victim in Officer Involved Shooting in Perry Co Identified

The identity of the man killed in an Officer involved shooting on Monday in Perry Co has been released. Officials say the investigation is still ongoing, but the preliminary findings revealed Troopers were sent to the Krypton community along with deputies from the Perry Co Sheriff’s Office. While there, Officials say a man at the scene, later identified as 49 year-old Jerry Preston of Krypton, became, “a deadly threat to law enforcement.” Troopers say a Sheriff’s Deputy fired their agency-issued gun and hit the man. Perry Co Coroner Wayne Bowling says Preston was taken to Hazard ARH for his injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the Hospital.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Man, 17-year-old killed during Industrial Parkway crash

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man and a 17-year-old girl lost their lives Tuesday night during a crash along the Industrial Parkway in Greenup County, Kentucky State Police confirmed. Two others were sent to the hospital after the accident that happened just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection...
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Crash involving school bus reported in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A school bus with children onboard was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. According to 911 dispatchers, the accident involving a car and a school bus happened at the intersection of Kings Hwy Road and Rolling Park Drive. No injuries were reported. No other information has...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Former Huntington, West Virginia Council member sentenced for shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A former Huntington Council member convicted of malicious wounding in connection to a 2019 shooting was sentenced on Thursday. Tom McCallister, of Huntington, was sentenced to 2-10 years for the malicious wounding charge and another year to be served concurrently for using a firearm during the commission of a felony. The circuit clerk’s […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Grand jury to hear case against mother involved in Amber Alert

CLARK COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A mother accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter from Ona, West Virginia, stood before a judge in Clark County, Kentucky, on Wednesday. Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police Dec. 14 after a chase on Interstate 64 that ended as Carf hit multiple police cruisers and a Kentucky State Police vehicle.
ONA, WV
wklw.com

Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Collision in Pike Co

The Kentucky State Police in Pikeville received a call on December 30, 2022, at 10:35 PM reporting a single vehicle collision had occurred on US 460 in the Elkhorn City community of Pike Co. Troopers from Post 9 responded and began the investigation. The initial investigation indicated 20 year-old Chase Caudill of Fedscreek, was operating a 2012 Ford Mustang on US 460, when Caudill’s vehicle exited the roadway and struck an embankment. Caudill was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Trooper Nicholas Taylor is investigating the collision and was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.
PIKEVILLE, KY
wklw.com

Floyd Co Man Arrested following Chase

An ATV chase has led to the arrest of a Floyd Co man. According to the Floyd Co Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy was attempting to stop an ATV that was reportedly driving recklessly in the Garrett community of Floyd Co. The driver however, sped up and drove toward the Deputy, but the Deputy managed to jump out of the way. A pursuit began along Stone Coal Road and Route 7 that only ended when the ATV crashed. Arrested was 43 year-old Jamie Scott of Garrett. He was charged with DUI, fleeing Police, Reckless Driving and other charges. He was lodged in the Floyd Co Jail.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties

FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
KENTUCKY STATE
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, KY grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Dec. 14 and returned 19 felony indictments, three felony informations and two misdemeanor indictments. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
Ironton Tribune

Body found on Ironton riverfront identified as missing woman

The body of a woman found on the riverbank in Ironton has been identified as a woman who was reported missing on Dec. 14. After an investigation by the Ironton Police Department and the Lawrence County Coroner’s office and an autopsy, the body was positively identified as Alicia Livingston Saul, of Ironton, who was last seen on Dec. 8.
IRONTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two arrested in Scioto Co. for stealing tires from a local car dealership

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two individuals for allegedly stealing tires from a local business. On Saturday night, December 30, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of two individuals taking tires from Glockners. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman loading tires into a vehicle. Upon questioning, the sheriff’s office said, both individuals provided false statements and were subsequently arrested. The vehicle they were driving was also impounded.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Sheriff releases name of West Virginia deputy who hit, killed 13-year-old, State Police investigate

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—New information has been released about an accident that killed a 13-year-old girl in Huntington. West Virginia State Police are investigating an incident during which a Cabell County deputy sheriff hit and killed Jacquline “Laney” Hudson with a cruiser. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle identified the deputy driving the cruiser as Jeffrey Racer. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
FOX 56

FOX 56

16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOX56News.com

 https://fox56news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy