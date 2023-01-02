Trooper-involved shooting investigation underway in Elliott County
SANDY HOOK, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Kentucky State Police officials have been requested to investigate a shooting that occurred on Sunday in Elliott County.
At 8:42 p.m. the KSP Critical Incident Response Team was called to the scene where their initial analysis show a man in the Middle Fork community became a threat to troopers, causing them to shoot the man.
He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
This incident remains under investigation.
