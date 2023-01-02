Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get Up To $600 In Extra Cash From Your State – See If You Qualify!Ty D.Idaho State
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Update: Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Complaint filed against Prince William planning commission member and his businessD.C. Hot NewsPrince William County, VA
Related
LeBron James’ 1-word reaction to Dennis Schroder’s big game in Lakers win vs. Heat
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James gave Dennis Schroder the credit he is due, and it couldn’t be any better. Schroder stepped up big time for the Lakers on Wednesday with both James and Anthony Davis sidelined. Davis remains out due to his foot injury, while LeBron was scratched off the roster due to illness as he exhibits cold symptoms.
NBC Sports
Brogdon's admission about how Celtics approached OKC game is troubling
The Boston Celtics didn't respect their opponent Tuesday night, and they paid dearly for it. The Celtics entered Oklahoma City with the NBA's best record to take on a lottery-bound Thunder team that had lost two straight and three of four. About 90 minutes before tip-off, the C's learned OKC would be without star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's averaging 30.8 points per game and is by far the team's most talented player.
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 3: Giannis Antetokounmpo Registers Career-High 55 Points Against Wizards
TOP PLAYER OF THE DAY: Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had a career-high 55 points against the Washington Wizards. In the continued absence of Khris Middleton, the Greek Freak continues to impose his will against opposing defenses. OTHERS:. -Oklahoma City Thunder guard Tre Mann had 21 off the bench in...
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday get huge injury report updates vs. Wizards
The Milwaukee Bucks have struggled to win games over the past two weeks. The team has lost five out of its last six and endured recent blowout losses to the Nets and Wizards. However, part of the reason for Milwaukee’s recent skid is the injury bug. Guard Jrue Holiday has sat out the last three games with a hamstring injury and then a non-COVID illness, while Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Sunday’s game against the Wizards with knee soreness. But according to a recent injury update, neither will miss any more time for the Bucks.
JJ Redick Believes Mavericks Should Pair Luka Doncic With Bradley Beal
JJ Redick thinks Bradley Beal would be a good fit on the Mavericks.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes NBA History In Bucks-Wizards Game On Tuesday Night
Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo made NBA history yet again on Tuesday night against the Washington Wizards.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Misses practice Thursday
Beal (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports. Beal aggravated his hamstring in Tuesday's game after missing the previous three. He did mobility work while the rest of the team practiced. While Beal hasn't officially been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Thunder, it seems unlikely he will play.
Joel Embiid calls the Milwaukee Bucks-Toronto Raptors matchup “stupid”
Pretty sure Embiid has also been a part of a contest exhausting to watch like that of the Bucks-Raptors on Wednesday
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Friday
Antetokounmpo is considered probable for Friday's game versus the Hornets despite left knee soreness. Antetokounmpo doesn't appear to be in danger of missing the matchup and is coming off a pair of impressive showings in wins over the Wizards and Raptors. Aside from Khris Middleton (knee), Antetokounmpo is expected to have his full complement of teammates for this one. Assume he will suit up barring word of a downgrade in his status over the next 24 hours.
CBS Sports
Packers' Christian Watson: Remains limited Thursday
Watson (hip) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday. Watson, who hurt his hip Week 16 at Miami, now has logged more work than a week ago, when he managed just one capped session before the Packers made him questionable ahead of this past Sunday's game against the Vikings. He ended up playing 60 percent of the snaps in that contest but hauled in just one of five targets for 11 yards. In the end, Friday's injury report will unveil if Watson has a designation for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Lions.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn: DFA'd by Baltimore
O'Hearn was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Thursday. O'Hearn was acquired by the Orioles earlier this week after being DFA'd by the Royals, and he's now been booted off another 40-man roster. The 29-year-old appeared in 67 games last season and had a .239/.290/.321 slash line with one homer and 16 RBI. Lewin Diaz was claimed off waivers in a corresponding move.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Available, no restrictions Thursday
Head coach Stephen Silas relayed Thursday that Gordon will be available sans restrictions for the evening's contest versus the Jazz, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports. Gordon hasn't appeared in both legs of a back-to-back set yet this season, but that will change Thursday. Per Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle, Gordon's health is reportedly improving, and the hope is that he will be able to appear regularly in back-to-backs moving forward.
Yardbarker
J.B. Bickerstaff Praises Raul Neto For Gritty Performance Off The Bench
The Cavs almost let another early double-digit lead to a loss for them. They needed someone to step up big, especially with Darius Garland remaining sidelined with an injury. In the last few games, it's been Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love who have led Cleveland to victories. But the Cavs got an unsuspected hero in their win over the Suns.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Zach Thompson: Designated for assignment
Thompson was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Thursday. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Rich Hill. Thompson held a 5.18 ERA over 29 appearances -- 22 starts -- for the Pirates in 2022. He would seem to stand a good chance at passing through waivers unclaimed.
Sixers' Joel Embiid named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sixers center Joel Embiid was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December, the NBA announced on Tuesday. It's Embiid's fifth Player of the Month award of his career, which breaks a tie with Hall of Famer Allen Iverson for the most honors in Sixers franchise history. Embiid averaged 35.4 points per game and shot 54.5% from the field and 41% on 3-pointers last month. Embiid and Western Conference Player of the Month Luka Doncic were the only players in the NBA to post such numbers in December. Embiid led the Sixers to a 9-4 record in December,...
Dennis Schroder finally looks like $84 million as Lakers shock Heat
The Los Angeles Lakers just cannot catch a consistent break these days, can they? After gaining much-needed momentum over the road trip with a two-game winning streak that stretched out to three wins in their last four games, LeBron James re-entered his name in the top five players in the NBA with a 47 and 43-point performance that dazzled the basketball world…
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Turns back clock Monday
Gordon had 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes during Monday's 111-106 loss to the Mavericks. Gordon delivered a vintage performance Monday, finishing with his second-best scoring mark of the campaign and showing an efficient touch from beyond the arc. Gordon has scored in double digits in three of Houston's last four games, but he won't have a lot of value until he can shoot the rock on a consistent basis. He's made just 37.4 percent of his shots from the field and 34.8 percent from three since the start of December.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hopeful to return against Spurs
Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Wednesday that Curry (shoulder) will be re-evaluated this weekend and is hoping to be back for next Friday's game versus San Antonio, 95.7 The Game reports. Curry hasn't played since Dec. 14 due to a left shoulder subluxation. Myers said the superstar point guard...
CBS Sports
Cubs' Dom Nunez: Lands minor-league deal with Cubs
Nunez signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Monday. Nunez has made major-league appearances for the Rockies in three of the last four seasons but was claimed off waivers by the Giants in early November before being designated for assignment a week later. He'll now join the Cubs organization, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him serve as a non-roster invitee during spring training.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Remains sidelined
Rubio (knee) will not suit up for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports. Rubio has yet to make his season debut after undergoing off-season surgery on his left knee. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Suns.
Comments / 0