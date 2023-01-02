NFL Week 18 schedule: Patriots to face Bills Sunday at 1 p.m.; rest of final week game times revealed

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Is ‘Thursday Night Football’ On Tonight? NFL Week 18 Schedule Info
The final week of the 2022-2023 NFL season includes a slew of must-see matchups. On Saturday, January 7, the AFC South is up for grabs as the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) host the Tennessee Titans (7-9) on ESPN and ABC, while on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers will attempt to lead the Packers (8-8) to their fifth straight win (and a playoff spot!) when Green Bay hosts the resurgent Detroit Lions (8-8) on Sunday Night Football. But what about Thursday Night Football? Last week’s installment of TNF featured Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) defeating the slumping Titans. Is Thursday Night Football on...
Kansas City Chiefs change schedule out of respect for Bills’ Hamlin
The Kansas City Chiefs canceled the media portion of the team's schedule Tuesday out of respect for Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin.
The NFL has made its decision on Bills-Bengals after Damar Hamlin's collapse, along with Week 18 plans
Week 17’s Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be completed before Week 18 takes place, the NFL announced Tuesday. That game was delayed, then suspended indefinitely after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field due to cardiac arrest and was then transported to a local hospital via ambulance.
Buffalo man who traveled for Bills game: “It went from bad to worse”
After less than 10 minutes of play, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, suffering cardiac arrest.
NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game
The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism from many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Buffalo QB Josh Allen: People should not be attacking Cincinnati WR Tee Higgins whatsoever
Before the end of the Buffalo Bills' news conference Thursday about defensive back Damar Hamlin, Bills quarterback Josh Allen offered supportive remarks to and about Bengals receiver Tee Higgins:. "I do want to say one more thing. I haven't reached out to Tee. I saw some stuff on Twitter. People...
NFL Referees Association Releases Statement To Address Damar Hamlin Situation
This week's Monday Night Football broadcast displayed a terrifying ordeal, as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field. Despite receiving swift medical attention and being ushered off the field, the 24-year-old is still hospitalized as of this writing. The ...
Look: Buffalo Bills Have 6-Word Message For Damar Hamlin Today
The Buffalo Bills on Thursday shared an update on the status of safety Damar Hamlin. The tweet noted that while Hamlin is still critically ill, he "appears to be neurologically intact," and is making steady progress. While giving an honest assessment that Hamlin has a long way to go in his ...
Bengals' Mike Brown issues statement after Bills-Bengals postponement
Cincinnati Bengals team president Mike Brown issued a statement on Tuesday after the postponement of Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Brown’s statement was the first official dialogue from the team after Bills defender Damar Hamlin suffered a serious injury in the first quarter. The full statement:
‘Who won the game?’: NFL star Damar Hamlin wakes after on-field collapse
Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is awake and able to communicate with his medical team after the NFL safety suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a Monday night game in Cincinnati, his doctors say. Two physicians caring for the 24-year-old told reporters on Thursday he was “demonstrating signs of...
Sabres players show support for Damar Hamlin with classy pre-game shirts
Damar Hamlin is on the minds of many after the Buffalo Bills safety suddenly collapsed due to cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The incident occurred in the first quarter of Monday Night Football after Hamlin tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin was then taken to University...
Look: NFL Announces Finalized Week 18 Schedule
Since the NFL made the call to suspend Monday night's matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals as a result of the hospitalization of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, there has been some uncertainty about how the rest of the schedule might be impacted. Looks like it'll pretty much be ...
NFL Spokesperson Releases New Statement On Bills-Bengals Game
Earlier this Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter appeared on First Take and shared that he doesn't believe the NFL will resume Monday's postponed matchup between the Bills and Bengals. "I don't think, as an educated guess, that they're going to wind up replaying that Bills-Bengals game from Monday ...
NBC Sports
NFL not ruling out postponement of Week 18 Patriots-Bills game
The NFL is unprecedented territory after a frightening scene Monday night in Cincinnati. NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said Wednesday that the Buffalo Bills' Week 18 matchup with the New England Patriots on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET is still on as scheduled, but the league hasn't ruled out the possibility of postponing the game to a later date.
Bill Belichick could weigh in heavily on NFL's plans after Damar Hamlin incident
Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston suggested NFL elder statesman Bill Belichick could have a strong voice on the league’s plans after the Damar Hamlin injury Monday night.
Reporter shares possibility for how NFL will handle Bills-Bengals game
The NFL plans to move forward with a full slate of games being played in Week 18, but they still need to make a decision about how the Week 17 contest between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will be handled. The Bengals-Bills game was not completed after Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest following... The post Reporter shares possibility for how NFL will handle Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Boston Globe
NFL predictions: Packers vs. Lions and Browns vs. Steelers among early best bets for Week 18
Back one side, one total for final week of regular season. With the penultimate week of the NFL regular season in our rearview mirror, we’re set to provide a few NFL predictions for Week 18. Bettors will have to wait a little longer for the action to get started...
Comments / 0