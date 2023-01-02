Read full article on original website
Warner Bros. Picked the Perfect Time to Release The Black Adam / Man of Steel Digital Bundle
As you might have heard, there has been a bit of disquiet in the DCU as of late with The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and The Suicide Squad, Aquaman, and Shazam! producer Peter Safran taking over as co-CEO's of DC Studios. One of the biggest issues centers around Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson getting Henry Cavill back in his role as Superman for the credits scene of Black Adam, which was followed by Cavill posting a formal announcement of his return on social media. After Gunn and Safran took over, whatever plans existed for Cavill's return as Superman quickly crumbled, and the future of Black Adam remains in doubt. The news broke on December 14th so, naturally, Warner Bros. thought December 16th was the perfect time to release a Black Adam / Man of Steel 2-film collection on digital.
Evil Dead Rise Trailer Teaser Released by Bruce Campbell
After years of waiting and anticipation building, which includes the release of photos, the first footage from Evil Dead Rise has been released by none other than longtime franchise star Bruce Campbell, who also confirmed that a full-length trailer is right around the corner. The trailer teaser itself doesn't offer much insight into the experience, as it primarily consists of highlights from previous films and Campbell reminding audiences that he doesn't star in this new film, but the brief glimpses at the new sequel offer plenty to be excited about. Evil Dead Rise lands in theaters on April 21st.
Batman Director Tim Burton Reveals He Had a Major Issue Working With Jack Nicholson
While Jack Nicholson was already one of Hollywood's top stars when Batman first debuted in 1989, Tim Burton was just getting his career started in the industry. Charged with leading a big-screen reimagining of the Caped Crusader, that production wasn't without its own issues—including the lack of communication between Burton and Nicholson while filming the project.
Not ready to leave Italy after 'The White Lotus'? Netflix has the show for you
“The Lying Life of Adults,” the latest novel by the famously pseudonymous Italian writer Elena Ferrante, has been adapted — one might say inevitably — for the screen as a six-part Netflix series.
One of Bruce Willis' Final Movies Debuts First Look
Saban has released a first look at Assassin, one of the final movies megastar Bruce Willis made before announcing his retirement from acting. In 2022, Willis's family announced that he was "stepping away" from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a neurological condition that affects language and memory. Fans and Hollywood stars have been sending love to Willis in the wake of the announcement, which came after years of Willis turning his back on big-budget productions to work on smaller films, most of which went straight to streaming. The star's last major leading role was in 2019, when he appeared in both Motherless Brooklyn and Glass.
'Today' Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb’s Huge Career Announcement: 'Can’t Wait!!'
Prepare to see – and hear – a lot more of Hoda Kotb in 2023, as the Today Show host just revealed that her highly-acclaimed podcast will be returning for another exciting season later this year!. Hoda Kotb’s Podcast Is Returning For A Third Season. On December...
Photo of Snowcat Machine That Reportedly Ran Over Jeremy Renner’s Leg Has Fans Concerned
A Jeremy Renner fan has shared an image of a Snowcat machine that reportedly ran over Renner’s leg this weekend. Renner was hospitalized for his injuries. Fans beyond the initial poster on Twitter are definitely concerned about his health and well-being. He’s one of the most popular actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Ryan Reynolds Responds to Hugh Jackman Dropping Wolverine and Deadpool Title
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are starting 2023 by teasing fans with some Deadpool 3 content... and by content, we mean a potential title. While 2016's Deadpool and 2018's Deadpool 2 kept their more simple naming conventions, the announcement that Hugh Jackman was returning to his iconic role of Wolverine in a team-up with Ryan Reynolds came with the title card of Deadpool 3. Since the Deadpool franchise is now under Marvel Studios, there is a chance the sequel gets a flashier title. After Hugh Jackman referred to Deadpool 3 as "Wolverine and Deadpool," Ryan Reynolds shared his own response.
The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Says Howard Stern Refuses to Have Him on His Show
The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus claims that Howard Stern refuses to have him on The Howard Stern Show. Reedus reconnected with his former Walking Dead co-star and pal, Jon Bernthal, for Bernthal's podcast show REAL ONES. The two actors recalled how they used to get up on early mornings in Atlanta and drive together to The Walking Dead set, while listening religiously to Howard Stern. However, that fanboy love was never recipricated by Stern – although Jon Bernthal seems to have a few ideas of why...
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Review: The Best Adaptation of Rice's Work Yet
Throughout human history, magic has long been a fascinating subject, but one aspect of that mysterious and supernatural world — witches — has always held its own particular fascination. Simultaneously respected and reviled, esteemed and feared, witches are both the stuff of our most curious nightmares and our most fantastic dreams, which is why for many fans of the late author Anne Rice, it's her books about witches that are more precious than her more well-known novel, Interview With the Vampire. Spread over three volumes, The Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy traces the story of the complicated Mayfair family, a family of witches who have passed their power matrilineally over centuries through their dysfunctional and haunted line. The first — and most complex — novel in the series, The Witching Hour, gets a live-action series adaptation by AMC, the second series based on Rice's overall body of work after her vampires got a reimagining. Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches delivers to fans a largely faithful adaptation of the beloved source material that is nothing short of magical.
Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Pitched Black Adam vs. Superman Directly to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO
As we await word on the three-year DC Studios plan, more reports continue to surface about the tumultuous time at DC Films before James Gunn and Peter Safran stepped into their new roles. As the now-defunct DC Extended Universe began to sputter, Dwayne Johnson reportedly went directly to Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav to try building a superhero universe of his own. In a new report from Variety, it's said the Black Adam star was lobbying for a plan that led to a showdown Black Adam vs. Superman film.
James Gunn's DCU Reportedly Has No Plans for Major DC Hero
James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios while it was in a pretty fractured state and they're beginning to put the pieces back together. Gunn revealed that he's writing a Superman movie that will focus on the characters early years and will not feature Henry Cavill in the titular role. It was also revealed that Patty Jenkins had exited the directors chair for Wonder Woman 3, but it was pretty messy. Jenkins took to Twitter a few days later to explain the situation and thank fans for supporting her run. Now, it seems that Gunn and Safran will not include Wonder Woman in their upcoming slate of DC Studios films. In a new report from Variety, it was revealed that not only will the slate not feature Cavill as Superman, the Amazonian Princess will not be involved with the slate.
Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Breaks Record for Best Monday in January
Avatar: The Way of Water has rolled over another box office record in the new year. The sequel is now owns the title for the best Monday ever at the theater in the month of January. $21 million for a movie that's been out this long is staggering to comprehend. But, when you add a sluggish holiday season to a field that wants no part of James Cameron's juggernaut and that's what you get. As of Monday, that makes an $88 million 4-day sum for the Avatar sequel. While not as big as the Christmas weekend bump it enjoyed, that does put it ahead of Rogue One's lofty totals from its run in theaters. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's eight week earnings stand at $439 million and The Way of Water has already collected $446 million. It's absolutely wild to wonder how far this movie can go.
Green Arrow Fanart Imagines Austin Butler as the DCU's Oliver Queen
Under the tenure of DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, the DC Universe is expected to head into new territory in the coming years. The idea of an expanded initiative of movies, television shows, animation, and more has definitely been enticing for some fans, who have begun to imagine which characters could be a part of those plans. One popular suggestion has been Oliver Queen / Green Arrow, especially after he was name-dropped in the Season 1 finale of HBO Max's Peacemaker. A new piece of fanart imagines one recent A-lister — Elvis and Dune: Part Two star Austin Butler — as the Emerald Archer.
One of Horror's Most Underseen and Unsettling Experiences Is Now Streaming on Shudder
In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Compared to the Original
James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water has arrived in theaters after more than a decade, and is on its way to surpass expectations in many ways, but how does its box office compare to the original movie? While the sequel film continues to play well overseas, it always had a high bar to clear since the first remains the highest grossing movie of all-time, not to mention the cost associated with the follow-up. Knowing that the zeroes on the box office totals need to be substantial, we've taken a look at the hard box office data between the movies, and noticed some interesting patterns.
Ballerina's Ana de Armas Teases Massive Fight With John Wick's Keanu Reeves
After three successful films, Lionsgate has started to build out its wildly popular John Wick franchise. The studio has two spin-offs in production, Peacock's The Continental mini-series, and Ballerina, a feature film starring Ana de Armas. While the former is set decades ago as it follows a younger Winston as he rises to the top of the food chain at The Continental Hotel, the latter is set in the current part of the timeline. As such, fans can expect to see Keanu Reeves' eponymous assassin appear in some shape, way, or form. In fact, de Armas now says she's been filming a fight sequence between her yet-to-be-named character and Wick.
Original Hulk Star Looks Back on the Film's Frustrations
After the success of X-Men and Spider-Man, a number of superhero films were released in the 2000s, many of which fell short of expectations, including 2003's Hulk. Years before the character went on to debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, director Ang Lee tapped Eric Bana to bring the complex character to life, delivering audiences a much more esoteric and existential exploration of the character as opposed to an action-packed adventure, though star Josh Lucas recently pointed out that the film's limitations and shortcomings largely fell on the challenges of visual effects at the time.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Hypes Up Inosuke for Season 3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now hard at work at returning for the third season of the anime later this Spring, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Inosuke Hashibira's return to the franchise! The first two season of the anime was such a massive success that it ended up being a surprise that its debut feature film went on to be even more successful than that. The second season then took it to the next level with an even bigger response for the Entertainment District arc, and now the anime's hoping to follow all of that up with the third season.
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Producers Admit They Made Major Correction Due to Fan Backlash
Star Wars: The Bad Batch's producers admit they have made a major correction to the characters after fan backlash. Anyone who has been online and following the clones since The Clone Wars has noticed that something is amiss with The Bad Batch in Season 1. Temuera Morrison famously serves as the inspiration and visage of the clones in most Star Wars media since the prequel trilogy. However, in the first season of the Disney+ series, the characters are noticeably lighter than the actor is. Morrison is a Māori actor and is browner than the Bad Batch in the series.
