Florida State

tennisuptodate.com

Coco Gauff smashes Tatjana Maria in Auckland opening round

Coco Gauff had to battle Maria and the rain but the American remained calm in Auckland beating her opponent 6-4 6-1 to earn her fisrt win 2023. Gauff finished the year on a bad note failing to win a single match at the WTA Finals but 2023 is a year she's excited for. Many picked her as the player that will break out in a major way winning a grand slam and she made a good start in Auckland. Playing an experienced veteran in Maria, Gauff was able to wear her out with her constant pressure.
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
tennisuptodate.com

Federer declines invite to attend 2023 Australian Open, but remains an open invite: "The welcome mat will always be rolled out for Roger"

Roger Federer turned down an invitation to attend the 2023 Australian Open but it remains an open one if he changes his mind as the event goes on. Many hoped Federer would attend this Australian Open as a player but that bubble was burst some time ago when he announced his retirement from tennis. The Swiss player was invited to be part of the event as a spectator but according to the Sydney Morning Herald, Federer declined the invitation to be present there with an Australian Open official commenting to the newspaper:
BBC

Pele's funeral: Brazil legend given joyous send-off

If Monday's wake for Brazilian football legend Pele was a day of reflection, Tuesday's funeral cortege was one of carnivalesque proportions. The 82-year-old, who many regarded as the world's best football player, died on 29 December. His coffin arrived in Santos on Monday, where thousands of mourners came to pay...
golfmagic.com

LPGA Tour star Lydia Ko enters 2023 a married woman!

Two-time major champion and two-time CME Group Tour champion Lydia Ko married her fiance Jun Chung on December 30, starting the new year in perfect fashion. Five-time major winner Yani Tseng shared images of the special day on her Instagram page as Ko and her partner capped off a memorable year with a spectacular wedding at the Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul.
FLORIDA STATE
tennisuptodate.com

Gauff eases past Kenin in Auckland

Coco Gauff battles past Sofia Kenin in a rather tough matchup 6-4 6-4 played indoors in Auckland due to the rain that delayed play for hours. The event has been dealing with scheduling issues for the past few days due to the rain but the hope was that they'll play some tennis today. They did but once again it was with delay and it was indoors as the rain just won't stop falling. It was tricky adjusting to both players but Gauff was a bit better at doing so.
tennisuptodate.com

Wilander believes Djokovic has to win at Australian Open to keep pace in GOAT Race: "You cannot lose in Melbourne and be 21 and Rafa gets to 23"

Novak Djokovic is favoured to win the Australian Open and Mats Wilander thinks he needs to win it in order to keep himself in the GOAT debate. Djokovic will be going for his 10th Australian Open which would be iconic it itself but it would also boost his GOAT status chase. There are many reasons why Djokovic would want to win the event and one of them is also to take revenge on the way he was denied a chance to play at the event last year.

Comments / 0

