tennisuptodate.com
Coco Gauff smashes Tatjana Maria in Auckland opening round
Coco Gauff had to battle Maria and the rain but the American remained calm in Auckland beating her opponent 6-4 6-1 to earn her fisrt win 2023. Gauff finished the year on a bad note failing to win a single match at the WTA Finals but 2023 is a year she's excited for. Many picked her as the player that will break out in a major way winning a grand slam and she made a good start in Auckland. Playing an experienced veteran in Maria, Gauff was able to wear her out with her constant pressure.
‘This place makes me utterly miserable’: Azealia Banks refuses to tour Australia again
Azealia Banks has vowed she will never return to Australia while on tour in the country, and cancelled her show in Brisbane hours before she was due to go on stage, citing a past concert in the city as “the most racist, most demoralising experience of my fucking life”.
Daughters of wealthy and elite families attend prestigious International Debutante Ball in New York
Debutantes from around the world put on a dazzling display last night as they attended the 68th International Debutante Ball at the Plaza Hotel in New York.
BBC
ASB Classic: Emma Raducanu retires in tears with ankle injury 11 days before Australian Open
Emma Raducanu criticised the "slippery" courts at the ASB Classic in Auckland after retiring from her second-round match with an ankle injury. The Briton left the court in tears after rolling her ankle during the second set against Slovakia's Viktoria Kuzmova, with the score 6-0 5-7. It is just 11...
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
New Skeletal DNA proves that those who first called themselves English derived from Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA has been "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." By analyzing the extractions, archeologists and researchers have concluded that these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
You have the eyes of a marksman if you can spot the TWO fearsome snipers in this picture in ten seconds
CAN you spot the TWO hidden snipers aiming right at you in this mind-boggling picture?. The image - taken on military training grounds in Latvia - shows a pair of well-camouflaged marksmen nestled in the shrubbery. Although the scene is staged it is still incredibly challenging to spot these well-camouflaged...
tennisuptodate.com
Federer declines invite to attend 2023 Australian Open, but remains an open invite: "The welcome mat will always be rolled out for Roger"
Roger Federer turned down an invitation to attend the 2023 Australian Open but it remains an open one if he changes his mind as the event goes on. Many hoped Federer would attend this Australian Open as a player but that bubble was burst some time ago when he announced his retirement from tennis. The Swiss player was invited to be part of the event as a spectator but according to the Sydney Morning Herald, Federer declined the invitation to be present there with an Australian Open official commenting to the newspaper:
BBC
Pele's funeral: Brazil legend given joyous send-off
If Monday's wake for Brazilian football legend Pele was a day of reflection, Tuesday's funeral cortege was one of carnivalesque proportions. The 82-year-old, who many regarded as the world's best football player, died on 29 December. His coffin arrived in Santos on Monday, where thousands of mourners came to pay...
Awkward moment Cristiano Ronaldo looks baffled as he’s greeted by chorus of ‘SIUUU’ chant by press at Al-Nassr unveiling
CRISTIANO RONALDO suffered an awkward moment when he was greeted with chants of “SIUUU” by the media at his official Al-Nassr unveiling. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, is now the highest-paid sportsperson ever after he signed a lucrative £173million-a-year deal with the Saudi Pro League club.
Alexi Lalas slams World Cup blackmail plot against USA coach Gregg Berhalter
Alexi Lalas has criticized the mystery blackmailer of Gregg Berhalter who aimed to 'take down' the USMNT coach with the information that he kicked his now-wife Rosalind in 1991.
Lionel Messi got angry at me for boozing in World Cup celebrations and almost sent me to hospital, says Aguero
LIONEL MESSI got "angry" with Sergio Aguero for his boozing during Argentina's World Cup celebrations, the former Manchester City striker has revealed. Aguero, 34, has been a stalwart for the Albiceleste before having to retire in 2021 due to a heart condition. Despite no longer playing, Aguero was invited to...
Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped by Portugal was 'not a shock' claims Man City star Bernardo Silva
Bernardo Silva has revealed that Portugal stars only found out about Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped from the starting XI at the World Cup just two hours before kick-off.
Ash Barty to mentor wildcard Gadecki at Australian Open
Retired Australian Open champion Ash Barty is returning to Melbourne Park for this year's event to mentor local hope Olivia Gadecki, who received a wildcard for the season's first Grand Slam.
Qualifier Rebeka Masarova def. Sloane Stephens at ASB Classic
Rebeka Masarova defeated second-seeded Sloane Stephens 6-3, 7-5 (5) at the ASB Classic on Wednesday.
golfmagic.com
LPGA Tour star Lydia Ko enters 2023 a married woman!
Two-time major champion and two-time CME Group Tour champion Lydia Ko married her fiance Jun Chung on December 30, starting the new year in perfect fashion. Five-time major winner Yani Tseng shared images of the special day on her Instagram page as Ko and her partner capped off a memorable year with a spectacular wedding at the Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open WTA Entry List including Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Osaka, Gauff, Raducanu and Fernandez (Last Update - 04-01)
The WTA Entry List has been confirmed for the 2023 Australian Open which is due to take place between 16-29 January. The current champion is Ashleigh Barty but she will not play due to retirement meaning that Iga Swiatek, the current World No.1 who has been dominant in her absence will be favourite for the title.
tennisuptodate.com
Gauff eases past Kenin in Auckland
Coco Gauff battles past Sofia Kenin in a rather tough matchup 6-4 6-4 played indoors in Auckland due to the rain that delayed play for hours. The event has been dealing with scheduling issues for the past few days due to the rain but the hope was that they'll play some tennis today. They did but once again it was with delay and it was indoors as the rain just won't stop falling. It was tricky adjusting to both players but Gauff was a bit better at doing so.
tennisuptodate.com
Wilander believes Djokovic has to win at Australian Open to keep pace in GOAT Race: "You cannot lose in Melbourne and be 21 and Rafa gets to 23"
Novak Djokovic is favoured to win the Australian Open and Mats Wilander thinks he needs to win it in order to keep himself in the GOAT debate. Djokovic will be going for his 10th Australian Open which would be iconic it itself but it would also boost his GOAT status chase. There are many reasons why Djokovic would want to win the event and one of them is also to take revenge on the way he was denied a chance to play at the event last year.
