Fallen Tree Causes Power Outage in Valley Glen Neighborhood
Valley Glen, Los Angeles, CA: A large tree took out power lines as it crashed to the ground in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Valley Glen late Sunday night.
The Los Angeles City Fire Department and Los Angeles Department of Water and Power responded to reports of downed wires around 10:15 p.m., Jan. 1.
When fire units arrived, they found a large tree down with a neighborhood power outage.
LAFD worked with LADWP to restore power.
Keith Johnson, Video Journalist / KNN
© 2023 Key News Network
