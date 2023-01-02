Fallen Tree Causes Power Outage in Valley Glen Neighborhood

Valley Glen, Los Angeles, CA: A large tree took out power lines as it crashed to the ground in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Valley Glen late Sunday night.

Keith Johnson / KNN

The Los Angeles City Fire Department and Los Angeles Department of Water and Power responded to reports of downed wires around 10:15 p.m., Jan. 1.

When fire units arrived, they found a large tree down with a neighborhood power outage.

LAFD worked with LADWP to restore power.

Keith Johnson, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2023 Key News Network